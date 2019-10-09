First Cricket
India vs South Africa Test series live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test match Live telecast

India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 09, 2019 12:49:43 IST

Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.

Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.

Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as the hosts beat the Proteas by 203 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. AP

It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.

It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.

It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.

Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.

The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.

The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.

Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.

In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.

As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs South Africa second Test match:

When will India vs South Africa second Test match take place?

The India vs South Africa second Test match will start from 10 October, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs South Africa fixture will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs South Africa fixture will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second Test match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 12:49:43 IST

