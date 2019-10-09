India vs South Africa Test series live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test match Live telecast
India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs PUN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs CHH Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by 65 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Punjab by 25 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs GOA Mumbai beat Goa by 130 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Saurashtra by 130 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NEP Ireland beat Nepal by 13 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 HK Vs IRE Ireland beat Hong Kong by 66 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Oct 9th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs HK - Oct 10th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs JK - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana governments bullying media, promoting family-owned press to crush criticism
-
Law ministry says it's considering Election Commission proposal on collecting Aadhaar data to clean up electoral rolls
-
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray defends alliance with BJP, lists highlights of party's manifesto
-
Turkey mounts offensive against Kurds amid mixed signals from Donald Trump, cites need to create 'safe zone' on Syrian side of border
-
Why RBI monetary policies have become a joke to individual borrowers and small businessmen
-
How Joker explores the disappearance of a man and his inevitable reduction to a symbol of chaos
-
Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past
-
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is proof that looking beyond the DCEU may be a great idea for Warner Bros
-
Shanghai Masters 2019: Despite early exit, Andy Murray proves comeback from injury could have fairytale ending
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.
Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.
Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as the hosts beat the Proteas by 203 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. AP
It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.
It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.
It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.
Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.
The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.
The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.
Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.
In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.
As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs South Africa second Test match:
When will India vs South Africa second Test match take place?
The India vs South Africa second Test match will start from 10 October, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs South Africa fixture will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs South Africa fixture will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second Test match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Oct 09, 2019 12:49:43 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Tests with minor stress fracture; Umesh Yadav named replacement
India vs South Africa: Tough start to Test Championship but South Africa would want to take on 'big dogs' India at home, says Vernon Philander
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten partnership helps India take early advantage over South Africa on opening day of first Test