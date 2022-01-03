Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Test careers on the brink': Rahane, Pujara face criticism on social media after another failure

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 3rd, 2022
Duanne Olivier dismissed out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls to leave a Virat Kohli-less India reeling at 53 for 3 at lunch against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test.

Having given up hopes of playing for England, Olivier, who played his first Test in Proteas colour after three years, removed Pujara (3 off 33 balls) with an extra bounce and then with a slight seam movement had Rahane (0) caught at slips.

The start wasn't great for India as they could not have skipper Kohli in the playing XI due to back spasms but Rahul couldn't be blamed for electing to bat first and make the best use of difficult conditions.

Till Agarwal was giving him company, the openers, just like in Centurion, looked good. But once he was gone, Pujara got into a shell and was very uncomfortable against steep bouncers which finally became his undoing.

Olivier's natural back-of-length deliveries were the perfect recipe for disaster as he fended one that was wide of short leg fielder but the next one lobbed up to point fielder for an easy catch.

Rahane's dismissal was that of a player, whose confidence has been torn to pieces. The ball pitched on fourth stump channel with a shade cut-back that creates indecision on whether to play or not. Rahane dangled his bat and the catch was taken in the slips.

Both Rahane and Pujara have had a bumpy ride in the last couple of years. Pujara has averaged just 25.52 (Since 3 January 2020) while Rahane has averaged 24.22. Rahane has hit just one century in this period while Pujara has hit none. Here's how Twitter reacted after the senior duo got out off consecutive deliveries on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa.

With inputs from PTI

