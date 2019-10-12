First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma says Proteas tailenders' fightback on third day embarrassed top-order batsmen

Maharaj (72) and Philander (44 not out) contributed with a 109-run stand for the ninth wicket in South Africa's 275 all out in reply to India's huge 601/5 declared in the first innings

Press Trust of India, Oct 12, 2019 19:53:30 IST

Pune: South Africa's top-order batsman Temba Bavuma can feel his ego somewhat dented after Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj showed there were no demons in the Pune track, where the established players came a cropper in the second Test against India here.

Maharaj (72) and Philander (44 not out) contributed with a 109-run stand for the ninth wicket in South Africa's 275 all out in reply to India's huge 601/5 declared in the first innings.

India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma says Proteas tailenders fightback on third day embarrassed top-order batsmen

Temba Bavuma in action during ongoing India vs South Test series. AFP

"Look, from the guys at the top of the order, entrusted with scoring the bulk of the runs, it does kind of hurt. It does dent your ego when they (lower-order) seem to know how to go out and fight it out to do what you're really playing to do," Bavuma, who has not had a great series, said at the end of the third day's play.

The positive aspect of the South African first essay was the fact that the pitch has remained firm and is still good for batting.

"I think looking forward to the second innings, there is a lot of confidence we can take in from the fact that it is not all demons out there. We just got to find a way to dominate with the bat just as India have done so," said the pint-sized right-hander.

Bavuma failed to pinpoint why South Africa's top-order save Dean Elgar in the first Test has consistently failed in three successive innings.

"I don't have the answers to why it is going wrong. The obvious one is that we're not able to put up partnerships. We have not been able to absorb and sustain the pressure that Indian bowlers have put on us for consistent periods of time. That is obviously something we will try to rectify."

He revealed that interim coach Enoch Nkwe did an honest assessment of the side's batting show.

"We had an honest and truthful chat with the coach. He gave us his true feelings, his true thoughts on our effort on the last two days. He was really critical of our effort. Basically he said all that has happened we have got to find a way."

Bavuma tried to put up a brave face when he said that this South African team is not here to make up numbers but compete hard.

"We have not come to India to lose. We have not necessarily come to India to learn. We have come to India to compete and win. That is what our goal is," Bavuma said, trying to be optimistic.

"Yes, we have not done it in the first Test. We have not been able to do it here in the first two and a half days, but there is an opportunity to do it going forward. As I said, there is a responsibility for us to stake our claim and do everyone justice."

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 19:53:30 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dean Elgar, Enoch Nkwe, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, Keshav Maharaj, Proteas, South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all