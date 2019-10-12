India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma says Proteas tailenders' fightback on third day embarrassed top-order batsmen
Maharaj (72) and Philander (44 not out) contributed with a 109-run stand for the ninth wicket in South Africa's 275 all out in reply to India's huge 601/5 declared in the first innings
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Kerala beat Goa by 104 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs BIH Rajasthan beat Bihar by 159 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs SIK - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs MIZ - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs AP - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IIP contracts by 1.1% in August: Indian economy is waiting for a Santa to cheer it with bags full of money
-
Modi-Xi Mamallapuram meet may achieve little beyond optics due to power imbalance between India, China
-
Findings from Keeladi excavation site have a clear message for modern cities: Cherish your water, or perish
-
Four dead, three injured in shooting in New York's Brooklyn, no arrests yet, say cops
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutant Manju Rani enters final; MC Mary Kom among three Indians with bronze finish
-
INLD releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver, jobs and unemployment allowance to youth
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review — Vince Gilligan gives Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman a fitting epilogue
-
Victims of an unfinished city: Lavasa's regulations row has left villagers fighting for their land
-
GST may have flaws but we cannot damn it; it is 'kanoon' of the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Pune: South Africa's top-order batsman Temba Bavuma can feel his ego somewhat dented after Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj showed there were no demons in the Pune track, where the established players came a cropper in the second Test against India here.
Maharaj (72) and Philander (44 not out) contributed with a 109-run stand for the ninth wicket in South Africa's 275 all out in reply to India's huge 601/5 declared in the first innings.
Temba Bavuma in action during ongoing India vs South Test series. AFP
"Look, from the guys at the top of the order, entrusted with scoring the bulk of the runs, it does kind of hurt. It does dent your ego when they (lower-order) seem to know how to go out and fight it out to do what you're really playing to do," Bavuma, who has not had a great series, said at the end of the third day's play.
The positive aspect of the South African first essay was the fact that the pitch has remained firm and is still good for batting.
"I think looking forward to the second innings, there is a lot of confidence we can take in from the fact that it is not all demons out there. We just got to find a way to dominate with the bat just as India have done so," said the pint-sized right-hander.
Bavuma failed to pinpoint why South Africa's top-order save Dean Elgar in the first Test has consistently failed in three successive innings.
"I don't have the answers to why it is going wrong. The obvious one is that we're not able to put up partnerships. We have not been able to absorb and sustain the pressure that Indian bowlers have put on us for consistent periods of time. That is obviously something we will try to rectify."
He revealed that interim coach Enoch Nkwe did an honest assessment of the side's batting show.
"We had an honest and truthful chat with the coach. He gave us his true feelings, his true thoughts on our effort on the last two days. He was really critical of our effort. Basically he said all that has happened we have got to find a way."
Bavuma tried to put up a brave face when he said that this South African team is not here to make up numbers but compete hard.
"We have not come to India to lose. We have not necessarily come to India to learn. We have come to India to compete and win. That is what our goal is," Bavuma said, trying to be optimistic.
"Yes, we have not done it in the first Test. We have not been able to do it here in the first two and a half days, but there is an opportunity to do it going forward. As I said, there is a responsibility for us to stake our claim and do everyone justice."
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2019 19:53:30 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis hints visitors could field five bowlers in 1st Test
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock slam fighting tons on Day 3 but hosts stay in control
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar describes his Day 3 ton as his 'best hundred' for Proteas