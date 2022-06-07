India vs South Africa, T20I series: Shreyas Iyer 191 runs away from entering elite list

Shreyas Iyer has the opportunity to become the third fastest Indian to 1000 runs in T20Is when the Men in Blue lock horns with South Africa in five-match home series starting June 9. Virat Kohli is the fastest to the number in 29 matches followed by KL Rahul (32) and Rohit Sharma (47). Shreyas has so far scored 809 runs from 36 matches.

A new-look Indian team, featuring players who did well in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, will begin their road to T20 World Cup with the home series against the Proteas. The KL Rahul-led unit would look to put their best foot forward against a formidable visiting unit.

While key Indian players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are not featuring in the series, South Africa are full-strength and their bowling attack will be a real challenge for the hosts.

Fixtures:

9th June: 1 T20I Delhi

12th June: 2 T20I Cuttack

14th June 3: T20I Vizag

Friday 17th June: 4 T20I Rajkot

Sunday 19th June: 5 T20I Bengaluru

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.