India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: India and South Africa will meet for their ninth T20I this year when they meet in Perth. This one, first outside of India, has plenty more at stake. Defeat, for either teams, doesn’t mean doom at the T20 World Cup but a win would go a long way in making path to the last-four simpler.

India have played two and won two. They beat Pakistan in a last-ball thriller and coasted to the finish line against Netherland. South Africa, meanwhile, thumped Bangladesh in one and had their second fixture, against Zimbabwe, washed out.

Fact that they’ve met multiple times this year will help both in understanding where the other lacks and can tweak things accordingly. What will make things challenging is the steep bounce on offer. It will play kindly for South Africa’s much stronger seam bowling attack.

When will the India vs South Africa take place?

India vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, 30 October.

What time is India vs South Africa?

India vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup is scheduled for 4.30 PM IST/7 PM local.

Where will India vs South Africa be played?

India vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Where to watch India vs South Africa Live on TV?

India vs South Africa will be available live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream India vs South Africa?

India vs South Africa will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar app.

