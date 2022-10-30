KL Rahul’s batting deficiencies on quick surfaces were exposed once again as the Indian opener cut a sorry figure with a nine-run innings against South Africa during T20 World Cup’s Super 12 clash in Perth on Sunday.

His latest innings in the Group 2 campaign lasted just 14 deliveries with only a towering six to take some comfort from.

The 30-year-old opener fell in the fifth over of the Indian innings to Lungi Ngidi, who bowled a terrific spell of 4/29 and dismissed Rohit Sharma (15) three balls ago.

The fiery spell by Ngidi also undone Hardik Pandya (2) and Virat Kohli (12), who came to the game in form. Anrich Nortje also chipped in with the wicket of Deepak Hooda (0) as India were down to 49/5 by the ninth over.

Amid the continued poor efforts of Indian top-order against quality bowling line-up (India were 31/4 against Pakistan last Sunday), Rahul’s horrendous outings have been prime concern as he misfired against Netherlands as well.

However’s Rahul form remained a concern as his tournament aggregate after three matches stand at 22 runs while facing 35 balls.

In the first game against Pakistan in Melbourne, Rahul was out for just four runs in eight balls as young pacer Naseem Shah played down the batter.

The dismissal was similar to how Shah removed Rahul during Asia Cup as the batter opened the face of his bat to play it towards off but the ball took an inside edge and went into the stumps.

In the next game against Netherlands in Sydney, where Sharma made the most of the two lives granted to him with a half century, Rahul looked out of his depth again as he was caught plum lbw by pacer Paul van Meekeren for just nine in 12 balls. The pacer went full and the ball slided into Rahul’s pad as he went for a flick.

Rahul’s continued poor form may force India to look for a makeshift opening option as the likes of Rishabh Pant or Kohli could be asked to start the innings in absence of like-for-like backups.

It’s also worth noting down that India’s captain Sharma’s form has been a worry as well as he failed to score against quality bowling outfits of Pakistan ans South Africa with just an aggregate of 19 runs against them in this tournament.