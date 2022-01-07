Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar blames batters for visitor's defeat in second Test

  • FP Trending
  • January 7th, 2022
  • 13:49:33 IST

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has held Indian batters responsible for the team's loss in the Johannesburg Test.

Gavaskar also added that Rishabh Pant's dismissal was not the reason India lost the match. Pant who got out in India's second innings trying to slog Kagiso Rabada had come under criticism for being "irresponsible".

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Sportzpics

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Sportzpics

Speaking on Star Sports' post-match show, Gavaskar asserted that the Indian side lost because “other batsmen didn't make the contribution that they should have.”

He went on to add that that scenario would have been different if India had been able to score above 300 in both the innings.

“Let's not go about the dismissal. We shouldn't be making it as if it was the only reason that India lost. I think that other batsmen didn't make the contribution that they should have. So, I think you could make a point that if India had scored 300 runs in both the innings, it would've been different,” Gavaskar said.

“Whatever you might say about that particular shot, it was not pretty to watch for sure, but it was not the reason that India lost. India should have scored more runs, batting first they had a pretty decent start but they weren't able to capitalise on it and get to 280-300.”

He also mentioned that the Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane partnership, which contributed 111 runs for the third wicket, could have been more lethal if they had stayed at the crease longer.

After stunning South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion, India lost the second match in Johannesburg by 7 wickets. India have never won a Test series in South Africa. The three-match Test series is now tied at one each between the Proteas and India.

The third match will be played from 11 January at Cape Town.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 07, 2022 13:49:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Old school values keep visitors in the hunt but mistakes leave second Test on the edge
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Old school values keep visitors in the hunt but mistakes leave second Test on the edge

Test cricket has evolved. This is not the game of past generations. Rahane’s six over cover-point proves that. But it still requires respect. Some old truths hold sway for a reason.

Year in review 2021: Pant’s Gabba heroics, Axar and Iyer’s memorable debuts and other top Indian cricketing moments
First Cricket News

Year in review 2021: Pant’s Gabba heroics, Axar and Iyer’s memorable debuts and other top Indian cricketing moments

Here, we look at 10 such top Indian cricketing moments in the year gone by.

Virat Kohli was asked by BCCI to stay on as T20I captain, says chief selector Chetan Sharma
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli was asked by BCCI to stay on as T20I captain, says chief selector Chetan Sharma

Contradicting Virat Kohli, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday said the batting maestro was told to carry on as T20I captain by everyone in the BCCI.