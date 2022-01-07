India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar blames batters for visitor's defeat in second Test

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has held Indian batters responsible for the team's loss in the Johannesburg Test.

Gavaskar also added that Rishabh Pant's dismissal was not the reason India lost the match. Pant who got out in India's second innings trying to slog Kagiso Rabada had come under criticism for being "irresponsible".

Speaking on Star Sports' post-match show, Gavaskar asserted that the Indian side lost because “other batsmen didn't make the contribution that they should have.”

He went on to add that that scenario would have been different if India had been able to score above 300 in both the innings.

“Let's not go about the dismissal. We shouldn't be making it as if it was the only reason that India lost. I think that other batsmen didn't make the contribution that they should have. So, I think you could make a point that if India had scored 300 runs in both the innings, it would've been different,” Gavaskar said.

“Whatever you might say about that particular shot, it was not pretty to watch for sure, but it was not the reason that India lost. India should have scored more runs, batting first they had a pretty decent start but they weren't able to capitalise on it and get to 280-300.”

He also mentioned that the Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane partnership, which contributed 111 runs for the third wicket, could have been more lethal if they had stayed at the crease longer.

After stunning South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion, India lost the second match in Johannesburg by 7 wickets. India have never won a Test series in South Africa. The three-match Test series is now tied at one each between the Proteas and India.

The third match will be played from 11 January at Cape Town.

