Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test ton while Rohit Sharma announced himself as an opener with a superlative 176 as India ended their first innings against South Africa at 502/7 declared in Visakhapatnam.

At the close of play on Day 2, the visitors were reeling at 39/3, with Virat Kohli's men putting themselves in cruise control. As India begin Day 3 from the position of strength, here's a quick look at the statistical highlights from first two days of India's batting:

#Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to score a century in each format - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is - as an opener.

#Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian player to score a century in his maiden innings as an opener after Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Prithvi Shaw.

#Rohit Sharma became the second Indian player to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores in India in Tests after Rahul Dravid (1997-1998).

#Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal added 317 runs for the opening wicket which is now the third-highest opening stand for India in Test cricket after Vinoo Mankand/Pankaj Roy (413 runs v New Zealand at Chennai in 1955/56) and Virender Sehwag/Rahul Dravid (410 runs v Pakistan at Lahore in 2005/06). Their stand is also now the highest for India for any wicket against South Africa in Tests, going past Virender Sehwag/Rahul Dravid's stand of 268 runs at Chennai for the second wicket in 2007/08.

#Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal's pair became the second pair to add a triple-century stand in their first-ever opening outing together after Virender Sehwag-Rahul Dravid's 410 run-stand against Pakistan in Lahore in 2005/06.

#Rohit Sharma's 176 runs is now the fourth-highest for any player in his maiden innings as an opener in Tests.

#Indian openers hit 12 sixes in the first innings - the most by openers in a Test innings, going past 11 each by Australia (against Zimbabwe in 2003/04) and New Zealand (against Pakistan in 2014/15).

#Mayank Agarwal became the fourth Indian player to convert his maiden Test ton to a double ton after Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli, and Karun Nair. He is the joint third quickest Indian to hit a double ton in Tests - in just eight innings after Karun Nair (three innings) and Vinod Kambli (four innings).

#Rohit Sharma's score of 176 is now the highest individual score for an Indian player dismissed 'Stumped' in Tests, eclipsing Murali Vijay's 155 runs (against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017).

#Mayank Agarwal's score of 215 runs is now the second-highest individual score for India against South Africa in Tests after Virender Sehwag (319 at Chennai in 2007/08).