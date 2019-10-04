India vs South Africa: Sport is business now, can't help if players choose county over country, says Shaun Pollock
"They have to make business decisions, where they are going to make money, where they are going to get opportunities and you can't fight against it," Pollock said.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs BAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs SER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs RAJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs HAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs HYD Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs GOA Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs MIZ Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs NAG Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs RAJ Bengal beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BIH Gujarat beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Singapore by 8 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL vs VAN - Oct 4th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 5th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%: Central bank goes with the tide but reduction in interest rate cannot ensure pick-up in credit
-
Sheikh Hasina's visit is opportunity for India to iron out sticking points in bilateral relations with 'fast friend' Bangladesh
-
Trouble for Congress as leaders allege corruption in ticket allocation; ex-Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam blames 'faulty' party structure
-
Asuran movie review: Dhanush, Manju Warrier deliver intense performances in Vetrimaran's riveting drama
-
NBA India Games 2019: Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton says his team will 'fly' in upcoming season
-
Making of Durga Puja: How Bengal's biggest annual festival supports livelihoods of thousands
-
PMC Bank crisis: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says banking system, including co-operatives safe and sound
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam announces ban on protesters wearing face masks, invokes emergency powers in bid to end unrest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Visakhapatnam: South African great Shaun Pollock is concerned about players at their peak choosing county cricket over the national team in his country but says it is a problem "you can't fix as sport has become business".
South Africa lost Kyle Abbott to Kolpak deal in 2017. File image
Earlier this year, 27-year-old pacer Duanne Oliver took the Kolpak deal after playing just 10 Tests for South Africa. Another fast bowler, Kyle Abbott, had done the same in 2017. Morne Morkel too signed a Kolpak deal to play in county cricket but that was after he announced retirement as a 33-year-old last year.
The Kolpak deal allows players from countries with free trade deals with the European Union to play cricket in any EU country without being considered an overseas player. They can sign up with English counties without being considered overseas players.
"Well you want to have as many players to pick from and you can't fix it (this problem). That is how it is in the modern day. In the old days, there wasn't much financial gain in playing sport. People just made themselves available playing for the country. Now it is business," Pollock told PTI here on Friday.
Since 2004, South Africa has had the maximum number of Kolpak players but two which hurt them in recent times were pacers Abbott and Oliver.
"They have to make business decisions, where they are going to make money, where they are going to get opportunities and you can't fight against it. If they feel they are not going to play for South Africa for a period of time and decide to go elsewhere, it is unfortunate.
"It is not ideal because strength comes from the depth and when your depth gets taken away it gets more challenging," said the 46-year-old former South Africa captain who featured in 108 Tests and 303 ODIs.
Cricket South Africa also has a quota system in place which requires the national team to field an average of six players of colour over the course of a season.
Besides players opting for "greener pastures", retirements by greats like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn have also hurt the national team.
"I think we have just a lot of big players retiring over the last few years. Rebuilding takes time, getting the guys to become big players, when you lose the likes of de Villiers, Amla, Steyn, you can't replace them overnight."
South Africa put on an unexpected fightback on day three of the first Test against India through Dean Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis. Pollock said he expected his team to bounce back.
"I did expect a fight but how successful they will be I wasn't sure. I did expect it from the most experienced campaigners in Elgar and du Plessis. None of the guys who got out yesterday have been to India before but it is still a big ask to come here and you do learn your lessons.
"When you are faced with a problem for the first time you know you can learn a massive amount, what the bowlers do with the ball and things like that," he reasoned.
Barring Vernon Philander, none of the pacers troubled the Indian batsmen including Kagiso Rabada. One of the best all-rounders to have played the game, Pollock expects the fast bowlers to improve significantly over the course of the three-Test series.
"You have not played Test cricket for six months and you come here and these conditions are flat. They will start to work things out. By the next Test, it will get better and by the last game, plans will be perfect.
"You have a small window of opportunity (to take wickets) in these conditions. The first eight overs and when the ball is reversing are important," said Pollock, who made more than 7000 runs in international cricket besides picking up more than 800 wickets.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2019 16:11:37 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram says players must share responsibility after losing stalwarts like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn
India vs South Africa: Indian origin Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy says team preparing for fightback on day two of first Test
India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant needs to take rejection on his chin and improve his technique to stake permanent claim to wicketkeeper's slot