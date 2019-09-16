India vs South Africa: Sourav Ganguly says 'dangerous' Virat Kohli and Co firm favourites against Proteas at home
Sourav Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith's records also speak for itself.
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs NED Scotland beat Netherlands by 58 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 17th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Moral compass used to plot Farooq Abdullah's 'incarceration' points towards dystopia, not a 'new Kashmir'
-
Donald Trump’s threat in response to drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil plant raises regional tensions with Iran
-
'Kannada principal language in Karnataka, not Hindi': BS Yediyurappa shuns Amit Shah's one nation, one language proposal, says 'no compromise'
-
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das terms 5% GDP growth a 'surprise'; confident economy will look up with govt measures
-
Delhi's Jamia Nagar has long been perceived as a 'Muslim ghetto' — a label new art initiatives are interrogating
-
Fact-check on MMRC's claims over Aarey reveals gaping holes; activists, citizens protesting Metro-3 shed slam govt for 'propaganda'
-
The Spy review: Netflix series on Israeli agent Eli Cohen is perfect dramatic showcase for Sacha Baron Cohen
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
BWF China Open 2019: PV Sindhu will need to overcome 'subtle and not-so-subtle handicaps' to reign victorious again
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: Terming India a dangerous side at home, former captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said they start firm favourites to win the contests against South Africa.
"India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that's been the case for years," Ganguly, who is the face of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, said at the announcement of the sixth edition of the event slated for 15 December.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP
The USD 100,000 race is expected to witness over 15,000 runners across five categories — 25K Run, Open 10K, Ananda Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.3km).
On Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future, he said, "I don't know what the selectors think, what Virat (Kohli) thinks. They are the important person, let them make the decision."
Ganguly said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith's records also speak for itself.
"These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It's about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that's what makes us happy. His records speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds which is a phenomenal record."
Asked about the Indian coaching job, he said, "Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach.
"In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semi-finals from being last for last seven years so it's been good."
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2019 23:11:03 IST
Also See
India captain Virat Kohli backs 'valuable' MS Dhoni, says former skipper is on the 'same page' with team
India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant looking forward to improve and help India win more matches
India vs South Africa Series 2019 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures including three T20Is and Tests