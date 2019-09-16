First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Sourav Ganguly says 'dangerous' Virat Kohli and Co firm favourites against Proteas at home

Sourav Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith's records also speak for itself.

Press Trust of India, Sep 16, 2019 23:11:03 IST

Kolkata: Terming India a dangerous side at home, former captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said they start firm favourites to win the contests against South Africa.

"India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that's been the case for years," Ganguly, who is the face of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, said at the announcement of the sixth edition of the event slated for 15 December.

India vs South Africa: Sourav Ganguly says dangerous Virat Kohli and Co firm favourites against Proteas at home

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

The USD 100,000 race is expected to witness over 15,000 runners across five categories — 25K Run, Open 10K, Ananda Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.3km).

On Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future, he said, "I don't know what the selectors think, what Virat (Kohli) thinks. They are the important person, let them make the decision."

Ganguly said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith's records also speak for itself.

"These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It's about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that's what makes us happy. His records speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds which is a phenomenal record."

Asked about the Indian coaching job, he said, "Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach.

"In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semi-finals from being last for last seven years so it's been good."

