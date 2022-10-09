India beat South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on the back of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan’s brilliant batting performances at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, South Africa posted 278 on the board, losing their mojo in last 10 overs, while they looked to easily cross the 300-run mark at one stage.

Shreyas Iyer’s century and Ishan Kishan’s attacking innings grabbed all the limelight but Indian bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the Proteas after they were cruising at one stage.

1⃣1⃣3⃣* runs

1⃣1⃣1⃣ balls

1⃣5⃣ fours A game-changing knock from @ShreyasIyer15 as he bags the Player of the Match award! 👏👏#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/7kjHzj9MqW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022



As usual, the match brought some interesting talking points at the end of the day. Here are some of the important points –

Reeza Hendricks – Aiden Markram partnership

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram built a healthy 129-run partnership for the third wicket after the Proteas had lost both their openers for 40 runs inside the powerplay.

The stand ensured that South Africa resurrected after a slow start and also put them in a very strong position in the middle overs.

Hendricks scored 74 off 76 deliveries with nine 4s and one 6. Markram, inched a level better, scoring 79 off 89 balls with seven boundaries and a solitary maximum. The two played at a good strike rate to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Post-match presentation: What did the captains and the player of the match say?

Mohammed Siraj’s economic spell

Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball in the first innings on a day when India had three spinners bowling in tandem on their side.

Siraj conceded just 38 runs and scalped three wickets in his spell of 10 overs. He was brilliant at the start and excellent at the death to ensure the Proteas do not run away with boundaries at the end of their innings.

His wickets also came in at important junctures in the match, getting rid of Quinton De Kock first up in the third over, and then dismissing well-settled Hendricks to break his 129-run third wicket stand with Markram.

He was also the most economical bowler in the game, Avesh Khan being the next best with an economy of five.

Back-to-back wickets in 38th and 39th over

Indian spinners were not as good as they would be expected in such conditions, but they definitely brought the turning point in the first innings. South Africa were cruising at 215/3 in the 38th over with Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram looking settled at the crease.

However, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Klaasen on the last ball of the over as Klaasen tried to hit a maximum over long-on, but was holed in the deep.

Two balls later, Washington Sundar had Markram caught at extra cover off a very slow delivery that the batter failed to capitalise on.

India had suddenly found the mojo with two back-to-back wickets and also sending half of the South African side back to the hut.

The two wickets ensured that South Africa were not able to pace their scoring in the final phase and could manage only 57 runs in the last 10 overs.

Ishan Kishan’s scintillating 93

Ishan Kishan looked a different batter on Sunday as he took his time initially in the innings to settle down and smashed some of the fastest bowlers later, once he understood the conditions well.

Playing on his home ground, where the fans wanted him to score a century, he missed by seven runs, trying to continue his attack and hit a six over mid-wicket.



However, his innings constituted four 4s and seven 6s as he took a special liking to Anrich Nortje and smashed him for multiple sixes.

His 93 came at an exciting strike rate of 110.8 as his knock also gave Iyer some time to settle and play second fiddle for the most part of the game.

Shreyas Iyer’s century

Shreyas Iyer played one of the best ODI knocks of his career. Not only did he get his second ODI century and career-best score, but also stayed till the end to drive his team home, despite suffering from cramps in the humid Ranchi conditions.

Iyer’s was a classical ODI innings that included no sixes but as many as 15 boundaries. The cut shot towards the backward point region seemed to be his favourite of the day as it was the most productive shot for him and also scored winning runs for India in the same manner.

Despite of getting cramps towards the latter part of his innings, Iyer continued to bat and drove India to a safe victory. He was also adjudged the player of the match for his timeless 113 which came at a strike rate of 101.8.

