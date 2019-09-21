India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy after T20I series
There were also reports that Dhawan had pulled out of the initial few matches of the domestic tournament
Bengaluru: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday said that he will turn up for his state side Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Dhawan, who is presently engaged with the national team for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, confirmed that he will play the 50-over domestic event beginning 24 September.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. Reuters
"Now even after this series, I am going to play Vijay Hazare as well. I am looking forward to that. I make sure that whatever cricket I play, I play with all my heart whether it's Ranji, Vijay Hazare or the Indian team," Dhawan said on the eve of the third and final T20I against the Proteas.
Dhawan looked in good touch during his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the second match at Mohali.
"I had free time since I was not in the Test team, so I thought that rather than sitting at home or training, I should play matches which are good for my confidence and my skill levels.
"Match practice is the best practice so I thought it's a good opportunity for me to go and express myself. I was not part of the Test team so I had the opportunity."
There were also reports that Dhawan had pulled out of the initial few matches of the domestic tournament.
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the squad for the tournament and batsman Dhruv Shorey was named as captain.
Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini were also included in the squad.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 16:48:34 IST
