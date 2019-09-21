First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy after T20I series

There were also reports that Dhawan had pulled out of the initial few matches of the domestic tournament

Agence France-Presse, Sep 21, 2019 16:48:34 IST

Bengaluru: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday said that he will turn up for his state side Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan, who is presently engaged with the national team for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, confirmed that he will play the 50-over domestic event beginning 24 September.

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy after T20I series

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. Reuters

"Now even after this series, I am going to play Vijay Hazare as well. I am looking forward to that. I make sure that whatever cricket I play, I play with all my heart whether it's Ranji, Vijay Hazare or the Indian team," Dhawan said on the eve of the third and final T20I against the Proteas.

Dhawan looked in good touch during his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the second match at Mohali.

"I had free time since I was not in the Test team, so I thought that rather than sitting at home or training, I should play matches which are good for my confidence and my skill levels.

"Match practice is the best practice so I thought it's a good opportunity for me to go and express myself. I was not part of the Test team so I had the opportunity."

There were also reports that Dhawan had pulled out of the initial few matches of the domestic tournament.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the squad for the tournament and batsman Dhruv Shorey was named as captain.

Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini were also included in the squad.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 16:48:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, DDCA, Delhi, Dhruv Shorey, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, Navdeep Saini, Ranji Trophy 2019, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, South Africa, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all