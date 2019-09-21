India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan says senior members are always open to help youngsters in the side
Shikhar Dhawan also said that time is right for youngsters to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year.
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 22nd, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Corporate tax cut signals govt's shift towards radical reform; move ranks topmost among steps taken to revive economy
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Thaw in Mamata Banerjee's relations with Centre likely linked to 2021 Bengal polls, fate of ex-Kolkata Police chief
-
Four new judges appointed to SC: Profiles of justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy
-
United States to send reinforcements to Gulf following drone attack on Saudi oil facilities
-
World Wrestling Championships 2019: Junior world champion Deepak Punia books 2020 Tokyo Olympics spot with quarter-finals win
-
The Stories in My Life: Amid changing times, a tale about a music teacher's commitment to perfection, by Alice Munro
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
Raj and DK on Amazon series The Family Man, casting Manoj Bajpayee as a 'relatable' spy and Go Goa Gone sequel
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday said the time is perfect for youngsters such as Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year.
The senior player was speaking on the eve of the third T20 International against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP
Both players have impressed in recent times with their performance and attitude.
"Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety as well.
"Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan told reporters.
He said senior players like him are always open to helping the youngsters in the side.
"For senior players like us, say someone like Rishabh comes in to bat or Shreyas coming in, we make sure we do the communication with them and make sure they are comfortable and not nervous. We make them think what is needed at that particular moment," he said.
Dhawan added, "That's what we do even when I am batting with Rohit or Virat, we keep discussing and that is very important. Communication is very, very important."
"Any time any youngster wants to discuss something with us, we are always there for them.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 15:02:12 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli anchors yet another chase at Mohali as hosts grab T20I series lead with 7-wicket win
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Mohali weather update: Conditions will be Warm and Humid with minimal chance of rain
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Deepak Chahar says bowling on Chennai's flat wickets during IPL has improved his skills