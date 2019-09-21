First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan confident team management will give youngsters a long run

Shikhar Dhawan also said that time is right for youngsters to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

Press Trust of India, Sep 21, 2019 16:12:02 IST

Bengaluru: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday expressed optimism that the team management will give the youngsters a fair run to establish themselves going into next year's World T20 in Australia.

Captain Virat Kohli recently made it clear that the youngsters will have to prove themselves in the "four or five" opportunities they get.

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan confident team management will give youngsters a long run

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP

"(While) trying out youngsters, it is good to give them a good run because when new players come in, it takes time for them to express themselves. Young boys are taking these opportunities with both hands. I am sure the team management will give them a longer run," Dhawan said on the eve of the third T20 International on Sunday.

He said the senior players are "always open" to helping their younger teammates like Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant, who is currently battling indifferent form.

Seen as one with a bright future after Test tons in demanding English and Australian conditions, Pant is now feeling the heat for his shot-selection and temperament, with some calling for the inclusion of Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan at his expense.

"Any time, any youngster wants to discuss something with us, we are always open to help them, always there for them," Dhawan told reporters on the eve of the third T20 International against South Africa.

"For senior players like us, say someone like Rishabh comes in to bat or Shreyas coming in, we make sure we do the communication with them and make sure they are comfortable and not nervous. We make them think what is needed at that particular moment," he said.

Dhawan added: "That's what we do even when I am batting with Rohit or Virat, we keep discussing and that is very important. Communication is very, very important."

He hoped that youngsters will get a decent run to prove their mettle in international cricket.

The southpaw said the ongoing series against the Proteas and matches scheduled in the near future will be the perfect platform for youngsters such as Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Both players have impressed in recent times with their performance and attitude.

"Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety as well.

"Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same time, he has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan said.

The senior batsman, whose World Cup in England was cut short by an injury, looked in fine touch during his match-winning partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the second T20 against South Africa at Mohali.

"I have been playing well. I got a break and came back and even in West Indies, I didn't score many runs, but I was middling the ball nicely. For me, it's normal, it happens, four-five innings can go here and there. I know that my process is very strong, I am a keen observer of whatever I am doing.

"I will make sure I do everything in a detailed manner, and yes, sometimes some strategies don't go your way, sometimes they do. It is part of the journey, I have always backed myself, I know the hard work I have put in, and I know that things will go good for me.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 16:12:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, Deepak Chahar, India, India Vs South Africa, Shikhar Dhawan, South Africa, Washington Sundar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all