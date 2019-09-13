First Cricket
India vs South Africa Series 2019 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures including three T20Is and Tests

After a successful tour to West Indies where India went unbeaten across formats, Virat Kohli and Co will get the long home season underway when they take on South Africa for three T20Is and as many Tests.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 13, 2019 15:25:07 IST

After a successful tour to West Indies where India went unbeaten across formats, Virat Kohli and Co will get the long home season underway when they take on South Africa for three T20Is and as many Tests starting in a couple of days time.

Hardik Pandya, who was rested following India's ICC cricket World Cup campaign, returns to the T20I squad, while Shubman Gill received his maiden call-up to the Test side.

India vs South Africa Series 2019 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures including three T20Is and Tests

India will play three T20Is against South Africa. AFP

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will finally get a go in the Test format again, as KL Rahul was overlooked from the side following a below-par show in the Caribbean.

In another major talking point, former captain MS Dhoni was left out of the T20I squad.

Dhoni, who led India to their 2011 World Cup triumph on home soil, faced criticism for his poor form and ponderous style of batting at the World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year. But selectors and pundits backed Dhoni to make his own choice as the former captain, an honorary lieutenant colonel in a reserve force, decided to serve in the military.

Dhoni gave up Test cricket in 2014 but remained India's mainstay in the limited-overs formats and is often seen as a key aide to current skipper Virat Kohli.

Full schedule of South Africa tour of India 2019

15 September–India vs South Africa 1st T20I at 7PM in Dharamsala

18 September– India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at 7PM in Mohali

22 September– India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at 7PM in Bengaluru

2-6 October– India vs South Africa 1st Test at 9.30 AM in Visakhapatnam

10-14 October– India vs South Africa 2nd Test at 9.30 AM in Pune

19-23 October– India vs South Africa 3rd Test at 9.30 AM in Ranchi.

All timings in IST

(With inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 15:25:07 IST

