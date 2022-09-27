Indian cricket team received a rousing welcome upon landing at Thiruvananthapuram for India vs South Africa T20 series on Saturday with local boy Sanju Samson’s name being chanted at the Trivandrum International Airport. Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share the moment.

Samson, however, wasn’t present at the spot to witness the moment as the wicket-keeper batter isn’t part of the India squad for the series, starting on Tuesday.

Who says Sanju have bot fans ?

Thousands of people chanted SANJU SANJUU….. When they saw the team bus. Craze of Sanju Chetta is unreal. #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tFKpGcGyyO — Pratham (@72ndCenturyWhen) September 26, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav got the crowd further going by flaunting a photo of Samson towards the crowd. The moment was captured on camera and the video of the same has went viral on the social media.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper was snubbed for the T20 World Cup too as selectors opted for Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the series. Samson, however, is expected to be part of the ODI series later on, as per PTI. The agency reported that Samson will be included in the Zimbabwe series as well.

“Sanju in any case will be playing the ODIs against South Africa as selectors will maintain the continuity from the Zimbabwe tour,” said a BCCI source to the agency.

T20 World Cup Full squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.