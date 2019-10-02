India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma says opening the batting suits his game, just wear the pads and bat
Rohit said that the talk of him opening in Tests was going on for a long time and he was excited when the opportunity presented itself
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Andhra by 153 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Kerala by 5 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HP Vs ODS Odisha beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 NEP Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL vs VAN - Oct 3rd, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- South American Men's Championship T20I, 2019 ARG vs MEX - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 PERW vs ARGW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 BRAW vs CHIW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 ARGW vs MEXW - Oct 4th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs JK - Oct 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BIH - Oct 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN vs RAJ - Oct 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LIVE updates: India commands respect, support on global stage, Narendra Modi says in Ahmedabad; PM to visit Sabarmati Ashram
-
Youth first: Aaditya Thackeray contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects tectonic shift in Shiv Sena's strategy
-
War movie review: Hrithik-Tiger starrer runs a loyalty test for Muslims under cover of an exciting action drama
-
Jammu leaders released from house arrest almost 2 months after Centre imposed restrictions; politicians in Kashmir still detained
-
PMC Bank's suspended MD Joy Thomas blames 'superficial auditing' for mess; confesses to role of top management in crisis
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Why Sarita Devi is 'still at it' after spending nearly 20 years in the ring
-
As droughts blight Asia, organisations are creating toolkits for victims of the crises
-
On Gandhi Jayanti, remembering Mahatma's most beloved hymns — from Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram to Lead, Kindly Light
-
70 years of Communist China: Rise of Xi Jinping as a personality cult worrisome; ruthless suppression of dissent signals an autocratic State
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Visakhapatnam: Emphasising that opening the batting suits him, Rohit Sharma said that he was mentally prepared to make the switch as he scored an unbeaten 115 in his first Test innings as an opener on Wednesday.
With his assuring knock, India seized the initiative on day one of the series opener against South Africa.
Asked about his mindset in the lead up to the series, India's limited-overs vice-captain said he kept things simple in his head.
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during his 115 run unbeaten knock against South Africa on day one of the first Test. AP
"The talk was going on for a long time. In the West Indies (in August), they told me clearly it is going to happen now. I was prepared for the past two years. At some stage, I was aware that I might have to open so I was ready," said Rohit after scoring his fourth Test ton.
Rohit was in the Test squad for the series against the West Indies but could not find a place in the middle order as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were in fine form.
"Of course, opening the batting is a different ball game in red-ball cricket. Mentally you have to train your mind more than anything else. At the same time, you do need to look into some technical aspects of batting but more than that, you have to challenge yourself mentally to play the new ball and take the game forward."
"Those are the things I kept in mind when I went out to bat. There was no confusion about how I wanted to approach the innings."
In ODIs too, Rohit used to bat in the middle order but he became a white-ball great only with his stupendous success at the top of the order.
"I think opening just suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. It was a waiting game when I used to bat at five or six. I won't say it didn't suit my batting. But when opening, your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who will bowl the new ball, these will be the fielders, so the game plan is easier for you."
"At number six, the ball is reversing, the field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind. That game of wearing the pads and going in to bat before anyone else suits me more" said the batsman who's scored more than 10,000 runs in limited-overs cricket.
Opening in Tests is a challenge for the best of the batsmen. Asked what made him say yes to the team management, Rohit said, "When you are playing international cricket, you always look for opportunities. This is a great opportunity for me. Yes, there will be a lot of challenges ahead but I am not focusing on that. I believe in staying the present."
"When you start the innings for the team, there is so much positivity and there is a feel-good factor. The opportunity presented itself and I wanted to take that opportunity. I was pretty clear in my communication to the management and they were pretty clear about what they wanted from me."
Rohit made batting look easy on a low and slow day-one pitch but he had to see off a testing spell from Vernon Philander who had dismissed him for nought in the warm-up game, last week.
"The red ball moves for a longer period of time and it will possess a lot of threat. In any conditions, the first few overs, the ball will do something. I was just focusing on the basics, playing close to the body and leaving the ball."
"We have played so much cricket in India. I know what happens after 7-8 overs once the shine is gone. It does not swing much thereafter. And from there on it is about taking the game forward. It is a slow and low pitch. So it is crucial that you don't get stuck at any time."
"I have played a lot of first-class cricket as well so I know the conditions. I know how tough it is to score once you get stuck with fielders standing inside the circle," Rohit added.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 18:21:43 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa Preview: Hosts look to extend home hegemony, new era looms for Proteas cricket
India vs South Africa: Happy for Rohit Sharma getting three Tests, not often selectors show so much faith in a player, says VVS Laxman
India vs South Africa 2019: Ajinkya Rahane backs Rohit Sharma to succeed if given opportunity to open in Test series