India captain Rohit Sharma was left aghast by on-field umpire Virender Sharma over a contentious wide that was called by the official during the closing stages of the T20I match against South Africa. Arshdeep Singh’s third delivery of the 19th over was judged as a wide and as soon as the umpire stretched his arms and signaled his decision, a furious Rohit rushed towards him and protested his on-field call.

Watch:



Rohit has been known for his calm demeanour both on and off the field. Since taking over as the India captain, one attribute of Rohit that has come to the forefront more than anything else is his emotions on the field. Every time the camera pans to him, the India skipper wears his emotions on his sleeves, whether it’s voicing his dissatisfaction towards an umpire or the fun banter he shares with his teammates.

The case was no different in Guwahati as Rohit was quite animated on the night of the second match. It was a run-fest as team India batted brilliantly on Sunday to post their fourth-highest total in T20 internationals. Skipper Rohit and KL Rahul got India off to a flyer and the solid start was capitalized by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Accredited as India’s specialist finisher, Dinesh Karthik provided the final touch-up as the hosts posted a mammoth 237 runs on the board.

Chasing a massive total, South Africa batters Quinton De Kock and David Miller went berserk and came quite close to the target. With 63 needed off 12 deliveries, Arshdeep was handed the penultimate over by Rohit. The pacer did not start off well as he bowled a no-ball and followed it up by conceding a huge six.

With tensions rising, everyone seemed to be on the edge. On the third ball of the over, Arshdeep followed Miller when he walked across the stumps and bowled way outside the off-stump only to be called as a wide. However, Rohit was not pleased with the official’s decision and charged at him to debate the matter.

Rohit and the umpire were seen gesturing to the striker’s end, arguing where the ball had pitched, but what seemed like a heated argument quickly broke into laughs as the umpire patted the India captain on the shoulders and the action resumed. India won the match and sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead as the Proteas fell short by 16 runs.

