Rohit Sharma, playing as a Test opener for the first-ever, scored a splendid century on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

He remained unbeaten on 115 off 174 balls, which consisted of 12 fours and five sixes, and this is his fourth Test century.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mayank Agarwal's cautious knock gave India a formidable start in the first session. The hosts headed for the lunch break at 91-0.

Rohit's ton came in the post-lunch session, while Mayank also looks set for what could be his maiden Test hundred. The match was interrupted due to rain when India were no loss for 202 after 59.1 overs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the 'Hitman's' tremendous performance.

Hitman has finally made a mark in Tests!

4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019

Seems like there's many more to come!

Century for Rohit Sharma. Fine, fine knock even if the SA bowling has looked inadequate. Came at a time when his Test career was piquantly poised. Opening slot secured, up to him now how makes the future count — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019

An important milestone in Rohit's Test career!

First test as an opener and Rohit Sharma answers his detractors in style. What an important 100! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 2, 2019

Only runs matter when the 'Hitman' is at the crease!

Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian player to score a hundred in all three int'l formats (Tests, ODIs & T20Is) while opening the innings!#INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 2, 2019

With inputs from ANI