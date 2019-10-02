First Cricket
India vs South Africa: 'Rohit Sharma answers detractors in style', Twitter reacts to Hitman's first century as Test opener

Rohit Sharma's 154-ball knock, consisted of 10 fours and four sixes as he registered just his fourth Test ton overall. Twitterati was quick to praise the 'Hitman's' heroics during the first India-South Africa Test in Visakhapatnam.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 02, 2019 15:17:09 IST

Rohit Sharma, playing as a Test opener for the first-ever, scored a splendid century on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

He remained unbeaten on 115 off 174 balls, which consisted of 12 fours and five sixes, and this is his fourth Test century.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mayank Agarwal's cautious knock gave India a formidable start in the first session. The hosts headed for the lunch break at 91-0.

Rohit's ton came in the post-lunch session, while Mayank also looks set for what could be his maiden Test hundred. The match was interrupted due to rain when India were no loss for 202 after 59.1 overs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the 'Hitman's' tremendous performance.

Hitman has finally made a mark in Tests!

Seems like there's many more to come!

An important milestone in Rohit's Test career!

Only runs matter when the 'Hitman' is at the crease!

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 15:17:09 IST

