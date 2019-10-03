India vs South Africa: 'Richly deserved hundred, the first of many', Twitter heaps praise on Mayank Agarwal following maiden Test ton
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mayank Agarwal's maiden Test century as he reached the milestone during the opening match against South Africa.
Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his maiden Test century to pile on the misery against South Africa on Day Two of the first Test on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his hundred with a single off spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.
India, who resumed on 202 for no loss after the final session of the opening day's play was washed out, reached 240 for no wicket in 69 overs.
Agarwal, playing his fifth Test since making his debut last year, received a hug from opening partner Rohit Sharma who struck a century in his first outing as Test opener on Wednesday.
Agarwal has handled the Proteas' bowling attack with aplomb, especially the spinners, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.
Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to Agarwal's century:
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 03, 2019 10:50:55 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: 'Rohit Sharma answers detractors in style', Twitter reacts to Hitman's first century as Test opener
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten partnership helps India take early advantage over South Africa on opening day of first Test
Board President's XI vs South Africa: 'Opener' Rohit Sharma scores duck, Priyank Panchal and K Bharat shine in drawn game