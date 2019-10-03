First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
SL in PAK | 3rd ODI Oct 02, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
VAN in MAL Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: 'Richly deserved hundred, the first of many', Twitter heaps praise on Mayank Agarwal following maiden Test ton

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mayank Agarwal's maiden Test century as he reached the milestone during the opening match against South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 03, 2019 10:50:55 IST

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his maiden Test century to pile on the misery against South Africa on Day Two of the first Test on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his hundred with a single off spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.

India, who resumed on 202 for no loss after the final session of the opening day's play was washed out, reached 240 for no wicket in 69 overs.

Agarwal, playing his fifth Test since making his debut last year, received a hug from opening partner Rohit Sharma who struck a century in his first outing as Test opener on Wednesday.

Agarwal has handled the Proteas' bowling attack with aplomb, especially the spinners, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to Agarwal's century:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 10:50:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Indian Cricket Team, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all