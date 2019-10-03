Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his maiden Test century to pile on the misery against South Africa on Day Two of the first Test on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his hundred with a single off spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.

India, who resumed on 202 for no loss after the final session of the opening day's play was washed out, reached 240 for no wicket in 69 overs.

Agarwal, playing his fifth Test since making his debut last year, received a hug from opening partner Rohit Sharma who struck a century in his first outing as Test opener on Wednesday.

Agarwal has handled the Proteas' bowling attack with aplomb, especially the spinners, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to Agarwal's century:

Delighted for @mayankcricket. He has done it the hard way, produced a mountain of runs and now has a test hundred. The great merit of hanging in there and breaking the door down. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2019

mayank agarwal's hundred means only ishant & shami in this indian XI don't have a test ton #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 3, 2019

First innings at home...only the fifth Test. First Test Century. Mayank is a lovely story that endorses rewarding performers from domestic circuit. Really happy for him ☺️👏👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2019

Been a wonderful story for Mayank Agarwal since his debut in Australia. Richly deserved hundred and more for the taking today... #IndvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 3, 2019

Well played @mayankcricket, congratulations on the maiden Test century. Hopefull the first of many👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 3, 2019

Played, Mayank. High-class century from a high-class test batsman. Hope more players learn from his story of grinding through years of domestic cricket until the selectors had no chance but to pick him on performance and merit. — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) October 3, 2019

With inputs from AFP