First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
SA in IND Mar 12, 2020
IND vs SA
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Relentless rain, coronavirus outbreak affects ticket sales for opening ODI in Dharamsala

Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series opener at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

Press Trust of India, Mar 11, 2020 18:17:43 IST

Dharamsala: The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather here have affected the ticket sales for the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa.

India vs South Africa: Relentless rain, coronavirus outbreak affects ticket sales for opening ODI in Dharamsala

Representational image. AFP

Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series opener at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. The numbers, though, are expected to rise as the organisers are still awaiting sales figures from online partners Paytm.

"We have sold around 16,000 tickets over the counter but we still haven't got sales figures from Paytm. Normally, the demand for tickets of international matches here are huge but the coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll this time," a top HPCA official told PTI.

"Foreign fans, which amount to around 1,000 are not travelling this time because of various travel advisories. We used to cater to a lot of spectators from adjoining Punjab, Harayana and Delhi which is not notable this time because of the current situation."

Not a single journalist from South Africa is touring with the national team for the series.

The HPCA, on its part, have put in place huge hoardings both inside and outside the ground, educating people on precautionary measures against coronavirus.

"We have placed hoardings throughout the stadium informing spectators about preventive measures from coronavirus," the official said.

Adverse weather conditions have also affected the ticket sales with rains and thundershowers predicted for Thursday, the day of the match, and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rain is also a factor but the weather is not in our hands. But in case of rains, we have equipment to prepare the ground in two hours," the HPCA official said.

It has been raining since Tuesday night. A heavy spell of thundershowers also lashed the hill town just after the team's practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

Rains have played havoc here in the past as well with the last international game between India and South Africa — a T20 — washed out without a ball being bowled in September last year.

Locals, fans and the organisers have offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium, in an attempt to appease the rain god.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 18:17:43 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Cricket, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2020, South Africa, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all