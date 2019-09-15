First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Rain plays spoilsport at Dharamsala as first T20I gets abandoned without a ball being bowled

The second T20 International between India and South Africa will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on 22 September.

Press Trust of India, Sep 15, 2019 20:31:41 IST

Dharamshala: The first T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday, without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour that left a near capacity crowd disappointed.

While there was prediction of a sharp drizzle in the afternoon, the weather forecast was all clear for the evening but heavens opened up multiple times, putting paid to hopes of even having a five-over per side encounter.

India vs South Africa: Rain plays spoilsport at Dharamsala as first T20I gets abandoned without a ball being bowled

A large display at the HPCA stadium announces that first T20I between India and South Africa is abandoned following rains in Dharmsala. AP

A spell of thunder showers happened in the afternoon and by 5:30 pm it seemed that the rain had subsided with the spectators thronging into the stadium.

Just when the ground staff at the HPCA Stadium were working in full force, a second spell completely spoilt the evening as it was clear that even the shortest possible game cannot be conducted in such circumstances with multiple puddles created at the outfield.

The worst sufferer was certainly the common fans, who had come from all the nearby districts as well as from Chandigarh and Delhi to watch the match.

With most of the stands not having any overhead cover, the spectators were seen pulling off the in-stadia hoardings which worked as temporary "umbrellas" to save themselves from getting drenched.

Nowadays, all the matches under the aegis of BCCI are covered under insurance policy and HPCA will not stand to lose any money.

Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public will get a refund of their tickets.

The second T20 International will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on 22 September.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 20:31:41 IST

