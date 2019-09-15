India vs South Africa: Rain plays spoilsport at Dharamsala as first T20I gets abandoned without a ball being bowled
The second T20 International between India and South Africa will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on 22 September.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
13 dead after boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari river; NDRF, Navy carry out rescue ops, Modi says 'extremely pained'
-
Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office
-
Devendra Fadnavis asserts BJP will get 'unprecedented' mandate in Maharashtra polls, says campaign getting huge response
-
Hong Kong returns to violence after brief lull; protesters sing' God save the Queen', ask Britain to step up pressure on China
-
IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani claims 22nd world title with lopsided victory in final
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Man Booker Prize nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dharamshala: The first T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday, without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour that left a near capacity crowd disappointed.
While there was prediction of a sharp drizzle in the afternoon, the weather forecast was all clear for the evening but heavens opened up multiple times, putting paid to hopes of even having a five-over per side encounter.
A large display at the HPCA stadium announces that first T20I between India and South Africa is abandoned following rains in Dharmsala. AP
A spell of thunder showers happened in the afternoon and by 5:30 pm it seemed that the rain had subsided with the spectators thronging into the stadium.
Just when the ground staff at the HPCA Stadium were working in full force, a second spell completely spoilt the evening as it was clear that even the shortest possible game cannot be conducted in such circumstances with multiple puddles created at the outfield.
The worst sufferer was certainly the common fans, who had come from all the nearby districts as well as from Chandigarh and Delhi to watch the match.
With most of the stands not having any overhead cover, the spectators were seen pulling off the in-stadia hoardings which worked as temporary "umbrellas" to save themselves from getting drenched.
Nowadays, all the matches under the aegis of BCCI are covered under insurance policy and HPCA will not stand to lose any money.
Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public will get a refund of their tickets.
The second T20 International will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on 22 September.
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 20:31:41 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Match abandoned due to rain
BCCI partners with All India Radio for live commentary of international and domestic games
India vs South Africa Test squad: KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill gets maiden Test call-up