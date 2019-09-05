India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock warns Proteas teammates to be 'prepared for the worst' in upcoming tour
Questions were raised regarding the quality of surfaces after South Africa lost 0-3 in the Test series in their last tour of India four years ago. The Tests at Mohali and Nagpur didn't last five days with the South Africa batsmen falling prey to the Indian spinners.
Pretoria: South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock doesn't want his team to lose sleep over an expected spin threat but warned the players to "prepare for the worst" during their tour of India this month.
The Proteas will begin their tour with a three-match T20I series, the first of which will be held at Dharamsala on 15 September.
File image of Quinton de Kock. AP
It will be followed by a three-Test series beginning with the first game at Visakhapatnam on 2 October.
"From our side what we are going to do is to make sure that we prepare for the worst," said De Kock, who will be leading the T20 side in the absence of Faf du Plessis.
"To be honest I don't know what we are going to get. In T20s I don't think it will spin that much because in the IPL they prepare pretty good wickets.
"But Test matches are a different story and it could end up turning on day one. It is more of a mental thing and not being caught up too much on whether it is spinning or not that is what it boils down to."
"The last time we were there guys didn't really expect those type of surfaces but this time around we will have a little bit of head start about that" De Kock said.
"We will keep our eyes open and make sure that we are a little bit better than last time. I am not sure if they are going to prepare similar or better wickets than the last time we were there.
Updated Date:
Sep 05, 2019 21:18:25 IST
