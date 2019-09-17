India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock feels T20 captaincy is stepping stone in career, not sure how it will affect him as player
Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it.
Mohali: Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it.
De Kock is one of the senior players in this new-look team and has been handed captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis as the management is looking to groom him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
File image of Quinton de Kock. AP
"Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively," said the wicket-keeper batsman ahead of the second T20 against India on Wednesday.
IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India.
Asked if he is prepared to play the mentor's role in the team, like du Plessis and Ab de Villiers played when he burst on to the scene, de Kock said: "I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to. I don't see it why that would change without them being here.
"Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group."
De Kock said some youngsters could get a longer rope while some may not.
"I not going to put a number on it. For some it could be one, for some it could be 10, so can't really say."
It has effectively become a two-match series with the series opener in Dharamasala being washed out.
"It is a bit of a negative," said de Kock.
"We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is."
After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indians the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject.
"It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."
Asked about the Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada contest, he added: "They both are good players in their own way. It will be a good contest. They like being very positive in the way they play.
Updated Date:
Sep 17, 2019 14:44:59 IST
