First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
GER in ESP | 1st T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Spain beat Germany by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Proteas will benefit from Faf du Plessis' experience in Indian conditions, reckons head coach Mark Boucher

Du Plessis, who last played an ODI during the 2019 World Cup, had an indifferent T20 series against Australia, with scores of 24, 15 and 5.

Press Trust of India, Mar 09, 2020 20:45:51 IST

New Delhi: Former skipper Faf du Plessis' long experience of playing in IPL and international cricket in India will come in handy during the upcoming three-match ODI series, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher.

India vs South Africa: Proteas will benefit from Faf du Plessis experience in Indian conditions, reckons head coach Mark Boucher

File image of Mark Boucher. Twitter @OfficialCSA

The series starts in Dharamsala on 12 March.

Du Plessis, who last played an ODI during the 2019 World Cup, had an indifferent T20 series against Australia, with scores of 24, 15 and 5.

"If you go to a place like India, you need to find a balance between youth and experience. I think Faf is really doing well in ODI cricket for South Africa. The last time he played, he got a hundred. He knows the Indian conditions very well," Boucher said during the team's pre-departure press conference on Sunday.

The South African team reached India on Monday morning and will take a chartered flight to Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Boucher feels that having Du Plessis also means he will have some selection headaches, which is a good thing to have.

"It's a good headache to have. Just him being around the squad will add a lot of value and experience as well. We will look at conditions and then put together combinations. Why you would want to have Faf is because he has done really well in those (Indian) conditions."

While South Africa lost the T20 series 1-2 to Australia, they blanked the visitors 3-0 in the ODIs, which gives them confidence going into the series against India.

"T20s are important this year given we have the T20 World Cup. But in general, Proteas and Cricket South Africa (CSA), we need to find ourselves growing.

"We have just beaten a very good team now. We needed confidence and it will certainly give us a lot of confidence."

The former wicketkeeper said that Indian conditions will be tough for a lot of visiting players, who will be touring the country for the first time.
"India is going to be a tough test. Different conditions. Lot of guys haven't played a lot of cricket in India as well. What's impressive is guys have responded to the messages we have sent out to them on batting and bowling perspectives.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 20:45:51 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2020, Mark Boucher, Proteas, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all