First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
SL in PAK | 1st T20I Oct 05, 2019
PAK vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander says visitors still 'within a shot' of winning first Test

At stumps on day four, the Proteas were 11 for one, needing another 384 runs for an improbable victory over India

Press Trust of India, Oct 05, 2019 22:00:17 IST

Visakhapatnam: South Africa's most experienced pacer Vernon Philander said on Saturday that his team is still "within a shot" of winning the first Test against India and backed his batsmen to emulate their first innings effort on day five.

In response to India's 502/7 declared, South Africa exceeded expectations by scoring 431 in their first innings. At stumps on day four, they were 11 for one, needing another 384 runs for an improbable victory.

India vs South Africa: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander says visitors still within a shot of winning first Test

Vernon Philander celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

"I still think we are in with a shot. They played really well, myself, KG (Rabada) all started well. Taking 70 runs lead, we would have taken it as they scored 500 runs. Hopefully we come ready tomorrow, bat well and take it real close," said Philander, referring to the 71-run lead they conceded to India.

India declared their second innings at 323/4 in the final session and eventually South Africa batted nine overs before stumps instead of the scheduled 13.

Did India play it too safe by declaring when they did?

"Depends on how you look at it. There is a bit there for the spinners but in saying that we batted 130 overs in the first innings. So they had to make sure that they get enough runs on board first of all," Philander said.

"No game is a safe game. It's a good wicket, the batters are in good form and hopefully, we can get a good start tomorrow and set up for later on in the day."

First innings centurion Dean Elgar was the only South African to get out towards the end of the final session. Philander expects others in the team to rise to the occasion.

Asked to comment on Rohit's second hundred in his first match as Test opener, Philander said: "I think it's difficult to compare when you play at home to when you play abroad, it's a different ball game. But he scored the runs, what more do you want? All the best to him."

South Africa are going through a transition after the retirement of senior players including AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel.

Philander said the youngsters in the team bring a lot of excitement to the table.

"When you have young and fresh ideas, the guys tend to play the way they play and you get a different perspective of where the game is moving to. You got obviously some of the older guys," he said.

"Quinny (de Kock) is obviously not so old but he is one of us now. So I think it just brings fresh energy, new energy and the guys are really enjoying it."

Asked what's the difference between a year earlier and now, Philander said, "I think a couple of years back, we were a very conservative team. These guys are playing a lot more exciting brand of cricket."

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 22:00:17 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Morne Morkel, Proteas, Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, South Africa, Vernon Philander

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all