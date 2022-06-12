India vs South Africa: Proteas go 2-0 up in T20I series with comfortable four-wicket win

South Africa restricted India to 148/6 after opting to field, before a fiery knock from Heinrich Klaasen (81) helped them cross the finish line with more than an over to spare.
Here are some of the key talking points from the first T20I between India and South Africa in Delhi, which the Proteas won by seven wickets.
Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to give India the perfect start in the first T20I vs South Africa.
The two teams landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm as hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered to welcome them.