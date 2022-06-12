India vs South Africa: Proteas go 2-0 up in T20I series with comfortable four-wicket win

South Africa restricted India to 148/6 after opting to field, before a fiery knock from Heinrich Klaasen (81) helped them cross the finish line with more than an over to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

June 12th, 2022

22:42:07 IST

