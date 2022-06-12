Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs South Africa: Proteas go 2-0 up in T20I series with comfortable four-wicket win

India vs South Africa: Proteas go 2-0 up in T20I series with comfortable four-wicket win

South Africa restricted India to 148/6 after opting to field, before a fiery knock from Heinrich Klaasen (81) helped them cross the finish line with more than an over to spare.

Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on the 12th June 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen raises his bat in celebration after completing his half-century in the second T20I against India in Cuttack. Sportzpics

Wayne Parnell celebrates after dismissing India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Sportzpics

Axar Patel of India is bowled by Anrich Nortje of South Africa during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on the 12th June 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

Axar Patel gets his middle-stump flattened by Anrich Nortje during the second T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack. Sportzpics

Dinesh Karthik of Indian play a shot during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on the 12th June 2022 Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during his unbeaten knock of 30 off 21 balls which helped the Men in Blue finish on 148/6. Sportzpics

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. Sportzpics

South Africa win during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on the 12th June 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada celebrate after guiding South Afria to a comfortable four-wicket victory in Cuttack. Sportzpics

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 22:42:07 IST

