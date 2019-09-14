India vs South Africa: Proteas' batting coach Lance Klusener says visitors will target hosts' inexperienced pace bowlers
Lance Klusener also defended the selection of Temba Bavuma who he feels is an all-round batsman and will be rotating the strike for big hitters like David Miller
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs NED - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Nirmala Sitharaman's mega housing push of Rs 10,000-cr special window for stuck projects, relaxed ECB rules hits all right notes
-
Aided by steely resolve Kim Clijsters defies age, injuries and personal loss to embark on remarkable sporting comeback
-
Gangs Of Wasseypur only Indian film to feature on The Guardian's list of 100 Best Films of 21st century
-
Congress to appoint coordinators to rebuild cadre; outreach role was originally cut out for Seva Dal workers
-
Hong Kong protesters take to hills to form human chains during autumn festival; city leader pledges housing reform in an attempt to end turmoil
-
Remembering Bharatendu Harishchandra on Hindi Divas, a man whose work fortified the language
-
Auto sector crisis: Industry's failure to detect looming slowdown exacerbated situation; other businesses must take cue and be vigilant
-
In photos from Pathshala Institute, depictions of faith, community and nature in Indian subcontinent
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Tamil Nadu's Irular community battles govt apathy, police hostility in fight for identity
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dharamsala: South Africa will like to put pressure on India's inexperienced pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar during the three-match T20I series, the visiting side's assistant batting coach Lance Klusener said on Saturday.
The trio has together played 16 T20Is between them and the former South African all-rounder sensed it as an opportunity for the Proteas as their new-look team tries to settle into a groove.
File photo Lance Klusener. AFP
"Looking at the Indian team, that (inexperienced bowling attack) is an area we are going to take advantage of just as I suppose, you look at opposing teams and at areas, which you can take advantage of," Klusener said during a media interaction on the eve of the first T20I.
However, he made it clear that by no means does he underestimate the Indian attack.
"They are great cricketers and we are not taking anything away from that and our focus will be on ourselves and little areas that we can take advantage and maybe that's one of them," he said.
One of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball during his playing days, Klusener was asked about what he expects from a player like Temba Bavuma, whose game is not naturally suited to the demands of T20 cricket.
"He recently got a hundred in the CSA (domestic ) T20 final. It's easy to pigeonhole him and say okay he plays Test cricket. But Temba is a wonderful all-round cricketer. Yes, he needs to learn a couple of all-round options and that's really about it," Klusener said while defending the pint-sized batsman's selection.
However, he agreed that Bavuma's game will be more about rotating the strike and giving opportunities to big hitters like David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius or Andile Phehlukwayo.
"He is not the biggest guy, who can muscle the ball over the fence, but there are different ways of doing it. I am uncomfortable saying he is a red-ball cricketer. He has played two ODIs with a hundred and a fifty, so he is a good cricketer," the 48-year-old said.
"He will certainly get his opportunity on this tour and I think he is ready to make the transition into being somebody in that engine room, who can be good at rotating strike and have good plans so that other hitters like David, Dwayne and Andile, some of the biggest hitters on the planet, can bat around him," he further added.
Playing in India is a different challenge from other overseas conditions as it's not just about adapting to the pitches but also to conditions and the culture of the place, feels Klusener, who has had some memorable performances during South Africa's tours of 1996 and 2000.
"The biggest challenge playing in India is the conditions and that's not necessarily the wicket but also the weather. Full press conferences, a lot of things you have to deal with.
"It's a wonderful challenge, not everybody had the privilege whether you have played here for South Africa A, to play in full noisy stadiums, which will wake you up in the morning and there are a lot of things off the ball that you have to deal with it as well. Once you can get your mind and head around it, it makes playing a lot easier," he added.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2019 17:50:34 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Newly-appointed Proteas team director Enoch Nkwe enduring sleepless nights ahead of crucial tour
India vs South Africa: Lance Klusener praises Rishabh Pant's 'phenomenal talent' but says he gets too ahead of himself
India vs South Africa: Pacer Kagiso Rabada counting on Proteas' past experience to thrive on tough tour