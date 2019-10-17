First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Proteas' Aiden Markram set to miss Ranchi Test after frustrated outburst leaves him with fractured wrist

Markram has had a mixed tour of India. While he scored two hundreds in the practice games, he couldn't carry his form into the Test series. After scoring 5 and 39 in the first Test, he was dismissed for a pair in the second.

Press Trust of India, Oct 17, 2019 14:47:57 IST

Ranchi: A "frustrated" South African batsman Aiden Markram was on Thursday ruled out of the third and final Test against India, having sustained a wrist injury after punching a 'solid object".

India vs South Africa: Proteas Aiden Markram set to miss Ranchi Test after frustrated outburst leaves him with fractured wrist

Markram got out for a pair in Pune. AP

As per Cricket South Africa's media release, "The injury took place following the opener's dismissal in the second innings of the match. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury."

South Africa have already conceded the series having suffered two heavy defeats in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Markram has had a mixed tour of India. While he scored two hundreds in the practice games, he couldn't carry his form into the Test series. After scoring 5 and 39 in the first Test, he was dismissed for a pair in the second.

"Standard Bank Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Freedom Series Test match after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune," Cricket South Africa said in a release.

Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said, "A CT scan of Aiden Markram's wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has, therefore, ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury."

Markram left for South Africa on Thursday morning. The team management hasn't called up any replacement. The third Test starts here on Saturday.

A disappointed Markram admitted he has let his team down and said, "It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it.

"It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I've learned a lot from this and the other players I'm sure, have learned from it as well.

"We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it's no excuse.

"I've taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon."

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 14:47:57 IST

Tags : Aiden Markram, Cricket, Cricket News, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all