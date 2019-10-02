India vs South Africa: Need to wait and watch how opening slot pans out for Rohit Sharma, says Sachin Tendulkar
The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
New Delhi: The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
As Rohit Sharma showed signs of fitting into Indian team management's 'Virender Sehwag model' with a hundred in his first Test as an opener, Tendulkar spoke about the bigger picture of facing the new ball in the traditional format.
"It's all about the mindset. If somebody wants to open the innings, then he needs to have a different kind of mindset," Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interview. Talk about Sehwag, Tendulkar reminded that along with the mindset, it is also about ability, which Sehwag had in abundance.
"Sehwag had that different mindset. Be it a ODI or Test, he would more or less play in the same manner. That aggressive nature was always there. Again, it boils down to the capability and the potential of that particular player," said Tendulkar.
"There are a number of guys, who want to be aggressive but to able to use that ammunition (aggression) consistently enough is something that Sehwag had been able to do. That number (opener) suited him. One needs to wait and see how it pans out (for Rohit)," said Tendulkar, whose world record of 200 Test appearances is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.
Talking about philosophy, Tendulkar recalled that along with stupendous success, Sehwag also encountered rough patches but never changed his style.
"Like for Sehwag, he opened for the first time in England and got a hundred. It brought him success but there were occasions when he also had his share of rough patches. So it's not the numbers that always matter but what you bring to the table does," he explained.
Security and a sense of belonging is something that also brings the best out of any player, opined the all-time highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. "I think security has to be there. If you look at any number, there has to be that security and one needs to feel that he belongs to the team. Players go through ups and downs, but if they know that the management is backing them, they tend to think differently," he feels.
Among the new crop of youngsters, Tendulkar is impressed with Hanuma Vihari's temperament during the past few series. "You need to play Test cricket differently and the real skill is tested on good bowler-friendly tracks and he has gone out and shown an ideal temperament," Tendulkar said.
"Vihari has been smart in selecting the right shots to play at the right time. I have been impressed by his calmness, temperament as well as the ability to absorb pressure. In Test cricket, various aspects are going to be tested and if you are sure of those things, your body language is different, which I saw in him," said Tendulkar.
The technical aspect that impressed Tendulkar was Vihari was ready to leave deliveries, a quality that's also there in Australia's find of Ashes Marnus Labuschagne.
"In Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne is one of the top examples, he replaced Steve Smith (as that Concussion substitute) at the Lord's and then he stood out because I feel he was leaving the ball better than anyone else."
Tendulkar loves the concept of World Test Championship but it will only have context if the tracks are "sporting" in nature. "It can only happen if you play on sporting tracks and when I mean sporting track, it's a balanced one. If there isn't a bit of something for everyone, then there is no point as the game itself gets affected," he said giving the example of Ashes.
"Ashes was an example, we got to see everything. Quality batting, top-notch fast bowling, and spinners were also in play. There were players, who were attacking and there were players who were leaving the balls as well. Those elements shouldn't disappear from Test cricket."
As far as points system is concerned (120 for series clean sweep), Tendulkar finds it as a good move to keep the fans engaged. "Points and all that, the team would want to focus on the game and nothing else. But what points system does is to keep spectators' engagement alive. If a team has won the first two Test matches, the third shouldn't be a dead rubber. Players will always give their best but how you keep spectators engaged and involved is also important.
"In the last 4 and 5 months, when teams are fighting for the top two slots, the points system will certainly add dimension and I won't be surprised to see Test enthusiasts engrossed in calculating points," said Tendulkar.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 17:14:13 IST
