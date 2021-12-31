India vs South Africa: Morne Morkel feels Virat Kohli's side is 'by far the best team in world'

India's emphatic 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday added another glittering chapter in Virat Kohli's fairytale run as a Test captain. This year, India have beaten Australia in Australia, England in England and have put the best foot forward to achieve their maiden series victory on South African soil.

India's enviable success on overseas tours gave rise to the debate whether they are currently the best side in the world. Reacting on the same, former South African pacer Morne Morkel said India are by far the best side as far as Test cricket is concerned.

"They (Team India) are by far the best team in the world today," Morkel said during Star Sports' post-match show. The former South African pacer added that India have worked hard to support their team and that they can go and compete away from home.

Morkel, who has played a lot of cricket against India, said the biggest plus-point of the Kohli-led side is their bowling unit which can take 20 wickets on any track.

"The clear game plan that the bowlers can take 20 wickets; so enjoy this moment," Morne stated, adding that it was a special feat to be part of. He also commented that "India are definitely leading the way" for him.

The likes of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah played a key role in helping India bowl South Africa out for 197 and 194 in the first Test. This was only the third time when the Proteas were bowled under 200 in both innings of a Test match on home soil.

India's win in Centurion was special in more ways than one. This was their first victory at the venue, which has been a fortress for the hosts. India's stunning victory also ended South Africa's seven-match winning streak at the SuperSport Park.

India and South Africa will meet again at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second Test on 3 January where the visitors would look to seal their historic series win.

