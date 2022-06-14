India vs South Africa: Men in Blue stay alive in T20I series with 48-run win in Vizag
Check out photos from the third T20I between India and South Africa
-
FirstCricket Staff
-
June 14th, 2022
-
23:20:35 IST
India kept themselves alive in the five-match T20I series against South Africa with a 48-run win in the third T20I in Vizag. Harshal Patel was impressive, finishing with figures of 4/25 as the Proteas were bundled out for 131 while chasing 180. Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Anrich Nortje for five fours in the fifth over, after India were asked to bat. Gaikwad scored 57 off 35, and forged a 95-run stand with Ishan Kishan for the first wicket. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan scored 54 runs off 35 balls. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya, too, played his part, amassing 31 off 21 balls, with four fours to his name. Sportzpics
Dwaine Pretorius scalped a couple of wickets, those of Kishan and Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics
Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 3/20, as none of the Proteas batters could convert starts into big knocks. The series is now 2-1 in favpur of the Proteas, with two more T20Is left to play. Sportzpics
