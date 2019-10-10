India vs South Africa: 'Mayank Sehwag'; Twitterati hails Karnataka opener after he slams second consecutive Test ton
Here's a look at some of the top posts on Twitter celebrating Mayank Agarwal's second consecutive ton in the ongoing India-South Africa Test series.
Barely a few days after churning out a brilliant double-ton against South Africa at Visakhapatnam, Mayank Agarwal followed it up with a second consecutive ton in the second Test at Pune on Thursday.
Agarwal was the star of the day after Virat Kohli won the toss yet again, and opted to bat. Despite losing Rohit Sharma, who himself had a fantastic debut as a Test opener at Vizag, early in the innings, Agarwal stuck on and wrested control from the Proteas by forging a 138-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket.
The first two sessions of the match panned out similar to the way the first Test went as India, leading 1-0 in the series, looked to out-bat the Proteas on a good surface, conducive for stroke-players.
The highlight of the day was Agarwal's approach against fast bowling and Cheteshwar Pujara's (58 off 112 balls) perfect technique while tackling the spinners.
Agarwal struck back-to-back sixes off Keshav Maharaj's bowling to race to 99, stepping down the track and lofting the ball towards long off on each occasion. He then brought up the three-figure mark with a late cut towards third man off Vernon Philander's bowling next over.
Agarwal was finally dismissed for 108, edging the ball to Faf du Plessis in the slips off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, the hosts losing their third wicket with 198 on board.
Agarwal's ton was not only met with a hug from his captain Virat Kohli, who was at the crease at the time of him getting to his milestone, as well as from the handful of spectators, but also on the internet. Here's a look at some of the top tweets coming in in celebration of the Karnataka opener's second consecutive ton:
The comparisons just don’t seem to end:
AKA beast mode:
Mayank’s sealed the opener’s slot in style:
An incredible run in domestic cricket finally paying off:
With inputs from PTI
