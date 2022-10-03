India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa after winning the first and second games. The home side defeated the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first match and then followed it with a 16-run win in a high-scoring match.

The team management is likely to rest Virat Kohli for the third game. He has been rested from the final T20I,” said a BCCI official, according to news agency PTI.

The Indian batters were in top form in the last game and posted a mammoth 237/3 in 20 overs after being put into bat. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav notched up individual fifties, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 49. Captain Rohit also chipped in with some important runs as he scored 43 off 37.

Later, David Miller made headlines as he struck a 47-ball 106* but his efforts weren’t really enough as South Africa eventually fell short of the target and lost the match by 16 runs. The two sides will now play each other in the third and final T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

Here are the details about the 3rd T20I.

When is the third T20I between India and South Africa?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday (4th October).

What time will the third T20I between India and South start?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How can I watch the third T20I between India and South Africa LIVE?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi

