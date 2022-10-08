We do not see often the Indian side trailing in a bilateral series, but this is one such instance as South Africa won the first match after a Sanju Samson show that brought life to the game that was in slumber after a certain point in time.

It won’t be right to term the Indian team as fringe players, similarly as Keshav Maharaj said that the Shikhar Dhawan-led side cannot be said to be a second-string side. And rightly so, as even after losing four wickets for 51 runs in 18 overs, India lost only by 9 runs.

An injury to Deepak Chahar has resulted in spin all-rounder Washington Sundar replacing him. Dhawan might be lured to play him, considering there is no spinning all-rounder on the side. Shardul Thakur, though, didn’t let the team feel void of an all-rounder.

Proteas, on the other hand, will look to clinch the series early and would want a few of their players to have a breather while others play the third ODI, with the T20 World Cup nearing each day. David Miller has shown why he is one of the best in the middle order in the world right now after some brilliant innings in both formats. And Quinton De Kock’s return to form will only boost the sides’ overall confidence.

However, they will want captain Temba Bavuma to fire before going Down Under and a couple of good innings might just make sure that he is in the right space.

When will the second India vs South Africa ODI be played?

The second match of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be played on 9 October, Sunday.

What time will the second India vs South Africa ODI start?

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the second India vs South Africa ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Which TV Channel will stream second India vs South Africa ODI LIVE?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I digitally stream the second India vs South Africa ODI LIVE?

The second India vs South Africa ODI can be streamed live on the Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks

