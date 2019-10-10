-
liveIND115/1 (39.0 ovr) R/R : 2.95SAYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveHK34/2 (5.5 ovr) R/R : 6.18NED185/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 9.25Play in Progress
-
liveMP4/0 (2.0 ovr) R/R : 2.00JK181/10 (43.5 ovr) R/R : 4.16Play in Progress
-
liveSIK176/10 (48.5 ovr) R/R : 3.63ASSYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveGUJ279/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.58SERYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveDEL299/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.98ODSYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveKAR312/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 6.24MUMYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveHP214/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 4.28HARYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveBAR249/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 4.98MAHYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveBIH216/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 4.32BENYet to BatInnings Break
-
upcomingOMANEP
venueAl Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al AmaratOct 10th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingQATJER
venueWest End Park International Cricket Stadium, DohaOct 10th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingQATJER
venueWest End Park International Cricket Stadium, DohaOct 11th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDSA
venueJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiOct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingINDWSAW
venueReliance Stadium, VadodaraOct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingINDWSAW
venueReliance Stadium, VadodaraOct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWBANW
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreOct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingMANAP
venueTanush Academy Ground, DehradunOct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingNAGSIK
venueAbhimanyu Cricket Academy, DehradunOct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingUTTMEG
venueRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, DehradunOct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Pune: Mayank Agarwal completes half-century
Date: Thursday, 10 October, 2019 13:08 IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Play In Progress
This over 39.0
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 1
batsman
- 61 (129)
- 4s X 11
- 6s X 0
- 30 (74)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 13 (11)
- M X 3
- W X 0
- 26 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
90 ( 28.5 ) R/R: 3.12
Mayank Agarwal 52(102)
Cheteshwar Pujara 30(71)
|
25/1 (10 over)
Rohit Sharma 14 (35) SR: S.R (40.00)
c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
12:46 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! Agawal brings up his half-century in 112 deliveries. Fourth Test fifty for the opener and also 100 up for India.
-
11:37 (IST)
Lunch, Day 1
That'll be the end of the morning session. India have once again managed to see out the tricky phase successfully with the loss of just one wicket. There was some assistance for the quick bowlers and it was perhaps the best time for them to bowl and doesn't look like they will get any opportunity better going forward, but despite three pacers used, they weren't able to make as many inroads they would have wanted. Agarwal and Pujara have been extremely solid in their 50+ stand after Rohit was dismissed thanks to a superb delivery from Rabada. Join us after the break.
-
10:33 (IST)
DROPPED! Straight to Bavuma at forward short leg and he isn't able to hold on. Let me start by saying it was a tough chance as it came straight of the face of the bat of Pujara. The ball was angled into the middle and leg stump with Pujara flicking it in the air, Bavuma who is slightly behind isn't able cling on to ball that came a rapid pace. Into his midriff and out. Early life for Pujara.
-
10:18 (IST)
OUT! Rabada has his man! Super delivery, right over the off stump, the length was on the shorter side, a little bit of steep bounce as well. Rohit had to play at it and the outside edge goes straight to De Kock. First wicket for South Africa. Much deseved for Rabada. After twin centuries in the first Test, early end for Rohit in Pune.
Rohit c de Kock b Rabada 14(35)
-
09:08 (IST)
South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Proteas also make one change. Dane Piedt, the off-spinner is out and in comes Anrich Nortje, who will make his debut today.
-
09:06 (IST)
India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
-
09:02 (IST)
Toss report
Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first.
-
08:58 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch is dry despite all the rain because it was well covered. That dryness will assist spinners but the grass will hold the pitch on first day and it will be a good pitch to bat on on Day 1. There could be delayed start because of squishy outfield," says Sunil Gavaskar.
FOUR! Agarwal makes the most of the short ball from Nortje with a pull-cum-hook shot to the fine leg fence. Leg-slip is in place but the batsman was always in control.
After 38 overs,India 110/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 56 , Cheteshwar Pujara 30)
An over of few runs, five in particular with singles and doubles. Agarwal drove one spinning away delivery to off for a double before adding a single with a punch to cover. A single each after that for Pujara and Agarwal.
After 37 overs,India 105/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 52 , Cheteshwar Pujara 29)
Nortje started off again with bouncers but quickly went to a fuller delivery which was driven on off for a double by Pujara. There was also a mixup but the throw from deep was at the wrong end. Just two off the over.
After 36 overs,India 102/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 51 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27)
There was some turn for Maharaj in last over and he's searching for it with outside off flighted deliveries which Agarwal played out safely. One which was flat was driven for a single.
After 35 overs,India 101/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 50 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27)
Bowling change. Nortje is back for South Africans. And the plan seems like is to bowl short. But Pujara did well negotiating with bouncers, ducking them, leaving them. Maiden over.
Fifty for Agarwal. He is in fine fettle and looking to make it count two matches in a row. Bit of assurance about him which is mostly found in all openers at home. A full overseas season will test him of course. India coasting at the moment. Past 100.
After 34 overs,India 101/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 50 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27)
Agarwal brings up his fifty with a punch shot off Maharaj through cover for a boundary. His fourth Test fifty. Also, India's score is now past 100. Not much happening here for bowlers. Change coming up.
FIFTY! FOUR! Agawal brings up his half-century in 112 deliveries. Fourth Test fifty for the opener and also 100 up for India.
After 33 overs,India 97/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 46 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27)
De Kock is now standing up for Philander to stop batsmen from standing outside the crease. Good over for Philander who set it up for Agarwal with outswingers only to bring one back in which the batsman manged to edge to fine leg for a single.
After 32 overs,India 96/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 45 , Cheteshwar Pujara 27)
Agarwal was all over the place in this over against Maharaj. The spinner got one to turn away, the fist one for Day 1, as he beat Agarwal's outside edge. Next one had bounce but didn't turn and Agarwal was beaten trying to play a cut. He finally got off the strike with a single followed by a boundary for Pujara with an authoritative cut. Five off the over.
FOUR! This is easy picking for Pujara. Short and wide from Maharaj, which is cut away from the batsman on off for another boundary.
After 31 overs,India 91/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Cheteshwar Pujara 23)
Good over this from Philander. No loose deliveries as he kept Pujara on his toes with deliveries that moved back in and also away. Another maiden over.
After 30 overs,India 91/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Cheteshwar Pujara 23)
Among all this lull for bowlers, Maharaj managed to create some excitement with an arm-ball that skidded through into Agarwal, who luckily managed an inside-edge. That should wake him up there's any complacency. Maiden over.
After 29 overs,India 91/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Cheteshwar Pujara 23)
Both Indian batters are set on this pitch and there's very little margin for error for bowlers. For once, Philander went a bit short and Pujara cut it past point with a solid looking cut off back-foot. Four off the over.
FOUR! Excellent shot by Pujara. A bit short by Philander and the batsman was quick to read the length, rocked back to cut it past point
After 28 overs,India 87/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Poor over from Maharaj. With pitch doing very little at the start, it's important for Protea bowlers to build pressure with tight overs but Maharaj gave away two half-volleys that were duly hit to the fence for back-to-back boundaries by Agarwal. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Another half-volley and it was on the leg stump as well. Agarwal punishes it duly with a flick shot through deep mid-wicket
FOUR! Half-volley, into the slot by Maharaj and Agarwal need no extra invitation as he drilled it down the ground for a boundary
After 27 overs,India 79/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Great discipline shown in the over by Philander. Pitching the ball on length and shaping it away just a bit. It was exactly how he bowled out Pujara in the first innings of 1st Test. Here the line is a bit outside off and Pujara sees off the over safely. Maiden.
After 26 overs,India 79/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Maharaj has got the proceedings underway after lunch, in an over where Agarwal collected two runs with a fine glance through leg. There was a shout for catch but no leg-slip in position.
We are back for the second session. The all-important session of the day. Proteas need wickets to pull things back, for India, Pujara and Agarwal, it will be about continuing the partnership and setting up the hosts for a big total. Maharaj will bowl the first over of the session. Agarwal on strike.
Lunch, Day 1
That'll be the end of the morning session. India have once again managed to see out the tricky phase successfully with the loss of just one wicket. There was some assistance for the quick bowlers and it was perhaps the best time for them to bowl and doesn't look like they will get any opportunity better going forward, but despite three pacers used, they weren't able to make as many inroads they would have wanted. Agarwal and Pujara have been extremely solid in their 50+ stand after Rohit was dismissed thanks to a superb delivery from Rabada. Join us after the break.
After 25 overs,India 77/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Rabada starts off with very good short delivery that kept coming back into Pujara, who did well to sway out of the way to the rising delivery. A boundary is collect with the ball on the pads and couple of dots are safely played to see India to lunch on the first day.
FOUR! Pujara keeps waiting for a bad ball and as soon as Rabada bowls one on the middle stump, he makes use of his wrist to flick it away to mid wicket boundary.
After 24 overs,India 73/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Mayank almost had himself tied in a tangle as he went on his backfoot to play a delivery that skidded on with the arm. He just about got his bat down in time. Maiden over for Maharaj.
After 23 overs,India 73/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Sloppy work in the field from Muthusamy in covers gives three extra runs to Agarwal. Pujara leaves the last two deliveries of Rabada's ninth over of the day. Just a couple of overs before lunch.
After 22 overs,India 70/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 31 , Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Pujara has decided that if the ball is even slightly tossed up and aimed at the middle and the leg stump, he will come down the wicket. He picks a single with another flick to mid wicket. Agawarl was slightly indecisive while lining up to play the cut or a slice on one of the deliveries but with the ball coming on with the angle, he changes his shot by defending the ball straight back. A single to finish.
Back to back boundaries off Maharaj for Pujara. He has taken an early liking to the spinner. Using his feet well, reminding us of the manner he batted in Australia last winter. The pitch seems to have eased out a tad. India motoring along just fine now. Have to see if the extra seamer allows South Africa some control from one end.
After 21 overs,India 68/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)
Rabada with a very tight over to Agarwal finishing it up with a nice delivery that leaves the batsman after pitching on good length. First maiden for Rabada.
After 20 overs,India 68/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)
Keshav Maharaj is brought into the attack for the first time. Pujara seems like he was waiting for the spinner to come on. He makes great use of his feet to collect back-to-back boundaries, putting the spinner under pressure straightaway.
FOUR! Pujara charges down the pitch once again, converting the good length delivery into a full one and this time he has hit it wide of mid on for a boundary.
FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara is down the wicket to the spinner, takes the ball on the half-volley and flicks it through midwicket. Rabada gives it a chase but the ball speeds away
After 19 overs,India 60/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Rabada is called back into the attack after Nortje's lackluster first spell as a Test cricketer. Rabada once again overstepping, that's fourth one in his eighth over. Pujara works a single on the onside and then has Agarwal fending against a short ball towards his left shoulder. Agarwal did take his eye off but did well to keep it out by tucking it away towards backward square leg. Immediately a short leg is placed in a response.
After 18 overs,India 58/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
After a couple of deliveries that move away, Philander gets one to move back into Pujara, who is actually just waiting for the delivery on his pads, working it behind square for a single. Later in the over, Agarwal plays the straight drive but Philander is able to stop and unleash a throw at the batsman's end, Agarwal runs out of the way. One run from the over.
After 17 overs,India 57/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)
Nortje continues to bowl his fourth over. He keeps bowling full, in fact Pujara even digs out a yorker early in the over. The three fast bowlers have bowled three different lengths. Rabada has bowled the short of a good length region, while Philander has maintained his nagging length, around the good length region while Nortje has been slightly fuller length. There seems to be an issue with his landing and after some sawdust has been placed near his landing area he resumes his over and ends up leaking seven runs of the final two balls. Pujara's drive through extra cover earns three before Agarwal drives it past the cover fielder for another boundary off Nortje.
FOUR! Once again it is the fuller length outside off and Agarwal is not going to miss out. There is a cover fielder in place but Agarwal has opened his face of the bat a touch to direct his drive wide.
After 16 overs,India 50/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 26 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Pujara is off the mark with a single past square leg of his 13th delivery of the innings, also bringing up India's 50. Philander follows it up with five dots to Agarwal.
After 15 overs,India 49/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 26 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Nortje breaches the 150-kmph on the speed gun but bowling is not just about pace as his length has been extremely poor to top it off, Agarwal has unfurled three cracking shots, dispatching the ball to long off and then a couple of balls to cover fence.
FOUR! And another one! Nortje lands one full, outside off and Agarwal is once again on the front foot to drive it through the covers for third boundary of the over.
FOUR! Again a touch too full from Nortje, this time it is slightly wide of off stump as well and Agarwal has driven this nicely through the off stump of back to back deliveries.
FOUR! That's a good-looking shot! Length ball, angling in from Nortje and Agarwal presents a full face of the bat to drive the ball on the rise through mid off.
After 14 overs,India 37/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Philander returns for his second spell. Three men in the slip cordon. First and second slip in a more tractional position while there is a a very square gully, almost a fourth slip in place. A single on the leg side for Agarwal to end the over.
After 13 overs,India 36/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Nortje lines up a maiden to Pujara, who has now played 12 deliveries and yet to get off the mark. Umpires call for drinks. Good first hour of Test cricket.
After 12 overs,India 36/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Couple of no balls in the over, third of the day as Rabada keeps overstepping. Pujara has an early reprieve. Three runs from the over, with Pujara yet to get off the mark.
DROPPED! Straight to Bavuma at forward short leg and he isn't able to hold on. Let me start by saying it was a tough chance as it came straight of the face of the bat of Pujara. The ball was angled into the middle and leg stump with Pujara flicking it in the air, Bavuma who is slightly behind isn't able cling on to ball that came a rapid pace. Into his midriff and out. Early life for Pujara.
After 11 overs,India 34/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Pujara joins Mayank at the crease. There was a stoppage in play after Agarwal was struck on his head by a short delivery from Nortje. The deflection takes the ball to fine leg fence for four byes. Physio is out to conduct some routine checks before the play resumes. Agarwal drives the next ball for a boundary to say 'all's good.' Eight runs from the over.
FOUR! Agarwal quashing any doubts regarding his fitness after a knock on his helmet. Nortje didn't follow up his bouncer with a length delivery, wide outside off and Agarwal flays his hands to drive it fiercely through the covers.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Pune, Latest Updates: An over of few runs, five in particular with singles and doubles. Agarwal drove one spinning away delivery to off for a double before adding a single with a punch to cover. A single each after that for Pujara and Agarwal.
Preview: Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.
Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.
It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.
It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.
It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.
Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.
The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.
The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.
Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.
In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.
As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: