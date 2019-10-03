-
liveIND407/3 (112.0 ovr) R/R : 3.63SAYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveMAL133/5 (18.5 ovr) R/R : 7.19VANYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveJK23/2 (6.0 ovr) R/R : 3.83RLY285/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.70Play in Progress
-
liveGUJ85/2 (12.0 ovr) R/R : 7.08BIH126/10 (42.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99Play in Progress
-
liveBEN21/0 (6.0 ovr) R/R : 3.50RAJ265/4 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.30Play in Progress
-
upcomingSINZIM
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeOct 3rd, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingARGMEX
venueEl Cortijo Polo Club Pitch A Ground, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBRACHI
venueEl Cortijo Polo Club Pitch B Ground, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
-
upcomingPERWARGW
venueLima Cricket and Football Club, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDWSAW
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratOct 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBRAWCHIW
venueLima Cricket and Football Club, LimaOct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
-
upcomingODSHAR
venueSGSA Cricket Ground, VadodaraOct 4th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsCHA207/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.35AP117/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.85Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs
-
resultsSAU298/3 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.96AND145/10 (37.3 ovr) R/R: 3.89Saurashtra beat Andhra by 153 runs
-
resultsJHA258/5 (36.0 ovr) R/R: 7.17KER253/10 (36.0 ovr) R/R: 7.03Jharkhand beat Kerala by 5 runs
-
resultsODS145/8 (21.0 ovr) R/R: 6.90HP142/9 (21.0 ovr) R/R: 6.76Odisha beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 runs
-
resultsAUSW226/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 11.30SLW94/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.70Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
-
resultsINDW140/4 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 8.24SAW89/7 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 5.24India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
-
resultsSLW84/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.20AUSW87/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 9.26Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsAUSW217/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.85SLW176/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.80Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
-
resultsMAL134/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70VAN108/10 (17.1 ovr) R/R: 6.32Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
-
resultsSL297/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.94PAK299/5 (48.2 ovr) R/R: 6.20Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
resultsZIM160/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.00NEP120/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.00Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
-
resultsVAN188/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.40MAL137/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.85Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 51 runs
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam: Resolute Mayank takes hosts past 400
Date: Thursday, 03 October, 2019 13:50 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 112.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 194 (348)
- 4s X 22
- 6s X 5
- 7 (25)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 56 (20)
- M X 4
- W X 1
- 66 (24)
- M X 7
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
30 ( 8.4 ) R/R: 3.46
Mayank Agarwal 23(28)
Ajinkya Rahane 7(24)
|
377/3 (103.1 over)
Virat Kohli 20 (40) SR: S.R (50.00)
c & b Senuran Muthusamy
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
13:48 (IST)
SIX! What a way to bring up the team 400! Smashed over long off by Mayank Agarwal, who's batting in the nervous 190s now. IND 405/3
-
13:20 (IST)
OUT! Senuran Muthuswamy's first international wicket is Virat Kohli! The left-arm spinner's ecstatic after the dismissal, with the India skipper chipping the ball back to the bowler after getting foxed by the awkward bounce — the ball staying a touch low — and the extra turn. IND 377/3
Kohli c and b Muthusamy 20(40)
-
13:17 (IST)
SIX! Mayank back in control! This time smashes it straight down the ground, into the sight screen, for a maximum to bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli off 87 deliveries and moving into the 170s himself. IND 377/2
-
12:51 (IST)
FOUR! Agarwal now breaches the 150-run mark in what is his maiden Test hundred. Glances at a length delivery from Rabada and redirects it towards the vacant fine-leg fence. Also brings up the 350 for the hosts. IND 351/2
-
12:15 (IST)
BOWLED EM! First delivery of the second session, and Philander sends the off-stump flying! Pitched between off and middle, the ball straightens after landing and beats Pujara's outside edge to knock the pole out of its place. IND 324/2
Pujara b Philander 6(17)
-
11:06 (IST)
OUT! Rohit gets carried away, and loses his wicket away. He hit Maharaj for a six and then a four, tried to score one more boundary, came out of the crease to attempt a big shot but missed the ball completely, de Kock did the rest of the work. Rohit out for 176. Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176(244)
-
10:05 (IST)
HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal, his first in Test cricket. Maharaj bowls outside the off stump and steers the ball to short third man and gets the single which takes him to the milestone.
-
09:47 (IST)
DROPPED! Philander produces an edge off Rohit's bat but de Kock could not hold on to it. He was standing up to the stumps and the ball had some pace on it. He ended up hurting his fingers as well.
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After getting the hosts off to a dominant start, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be eager to build on their 202-run stand.
Day one was solely dominated by the hosts, despite rain forcing an early stumps shortly after tea.
After 111 overs,India 406/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 193 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Mayank enters the nervous 190s after smashing the ball over long off off the second delivery of the over. India now go past the 400-run mark, and they still have an hour left to bat in the second session of the second day.
SIX! What a way to bring up the team 400! Smashed over long off by Mayank Agarwal, who's batting in the nervous 190s now. IND 405/3
After 110 overs,India 399/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 186 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Mayank gets on the back foot and pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence for a boundary off the first delivery — one of the few times he has targeted that area in his 342-ball innings so far. Collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Five off the over.
FOUR! Agarwal rocks back and pulls towards the midwicket fence for another boundary! IND 398/3
After 109 overs,India 394/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 181 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Tidy over from Maharaj, walking away with a maiden as Rahane opts to poke the ball around defensively. Over 150 runs conceded by the left-arm spinner so far in this innings.
After 108 overs,India 394/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 181 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Rahane collects a single of the first delivery. Agarwal then dances down the track and goes for an ambitious lofted drive over mid off to collect his 21st boundary. Bavuma, stationed at mid off, timed his jump well but still wasn't able to get his fingers on the ball. Agarwal would be busy thanking his stars there wasn't a taller fielder stationed there.
FOUR! Mayank shuffles down the track and lofts the ball over a leaping Bavuma at mid off, the ball dangerously close to the man's outstretched hand, before running away to the fence unhindered. IND 394/3
After 107 overs,India 389/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 177 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Two off the over, the second one coming off an overthrow off the last delivery of the over that allows Rahane to retain the strike.
After 106 overs,India 387/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 176 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Muthusamy continues with a spread out field, with just a slip in place among the close-in positions. Just a single off this over, with Agarwal moving to 176 and drawing level with Rohit's score.
After 105 overs,India 386/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 175 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Agarwal steers the ball square through the off side for a single off the first delivery. That is followed by a quick single to Rahane next ball. Agarwal comes back for a third after guiding the ball towards fine leg off the third delivery, the ball gradually slowing down on its way to the advertising cushion. Five off the over.
After 104 overs,India 381/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 171 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Muthusamy removes Kohli to collect his maiden international wicket — an achievement he will no doubt be talking about for a long time — deceiving the India captain with awkward bounce and extra turn. Rahane walks out to bat at his usual spot of number five, and gets off the mark with a boundary.
FOUR! Like his skipper, India Test vice-captain Rahane gets off the mark with a boundary, cutting the ball past the man at point. IND 381/3
Muthusamy gets his first Test wicket. Would you believe it? The mighty Virat Kohli is gone. More to his own error than the bowler's brilliance though. Ball stopped a bit but Kohli was already committed onto the back foot and then checked his shot a lot which resulted in the leading edge and return catch. Muthusamy won't mind though. Maybe South African batsmen will mind... is the ball starting to grip and stop now? Ashwin and Jadeja will be really interested from here onwards.
OUT! Senuran Muthuswamy's first international wicket is Virat Kohli! The left-arm spinner's ecstatic after the dismissal, with the India skipper chipping the ball back to the bowler after getting foxed by the awkward bounce — the ball staying a touch low — and the extra turn. IND 377/3
Kohli c and b Muthusamy 20(40)
After 103 overs,India 377/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 171 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Now Maharaj brought in place of Rabada. Mayank collects a boundary off the first ball, lofting it over extra cover, the ball outside long off's reach, before smashing the ball straight over the umpire's head for a maximum two balls later to move into the 170s and bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli. 10 off the over. Spin might just allow the Indian batsmen to regain control of the proceedings.
He isn't listening for the moment!
hey mayank, the other chap is supposed to be the new sehwag #INDvSA— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 3, 2019
SIX! Mayank back in control! This time smashes it straight down the ground, into the sight screen, for a maximum to bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli off 87 deliveries and moving into the 170s himself. IND 377/2
FOUR! Agarwal loft-drives the ball over extra cover, placing it wide of the fielder down the ground. IND 371/2
After 102 overs,India 367/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 161 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Muthusamy brought in place of Maharaj, as Faf continues with the pacer/spinner combination for now. Mayank drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace off the first delivery, and is restricted only to a single at Kohli insistence two deliveries later. Two more singles collected off the remaining deliveries.
After 101 overs,India 362/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 157 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)
Four off Rabada's 24th over, with Kohli collecting a boundary off the last delivery with a impeccably-timed cover drive.
The new ball's shine is gone. And Indian batsmen are set once again. Biggest gainer is Agarwal of course and he has the possibility of getting a really big score here. And Kohli looks set now as well. Two spanking drives in this spell, one straight down the ground, and the latest one through covers. It is a struggle for South Africa currently and given Kohli's ominous touch, it will only get worse.
FOUR! Last ball of the 101st over, Kohli drives this through the cover region with impeccable timing, preventing Rabada from walking away with a maiden. IND 362/2
After 100 overs,India 358/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 157 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Four off the over, coming off a boundary off a paddle sweep by Agarwal, with the Indian innings now a 100-overs-old. Time for the players to have a drink now.
FOUR! Deftly paddled towards the fine leg fence by Agarwal off Maharaj! Faf had anticipated the batsman's shot while fielding at slip, but wasn't able to get to the ball and stop it on time. IND 358/2
After 99 overs,India 354/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 153 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Agarwal drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a single off the second delivery. Kohli lobs the ball in the air after a deflection off the pad three balls later, but is safe with no short leg around. Perhaps Faf could get someone there soon should there be another such chance in Rabada's ongoing spell.
After 98 overs,India 353/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 152 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Agarwal's beaten while attempting a cover drive off the third delivery of the over. Appeal for lbw off the penultimate delivery against the Karnataka batsman, turned down by the umpire and not considered for a review by the fielding side. Just a single from the over.
After 97 overs,India 352/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 151 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Rabada replaces Philander at the other end. Agarwal glances at a length delivery, guiding it towards the fine-leg fence to collect another boundary for himself, and bring up his 150 in the process while stretching the team's score past 350. Five off the over.
FOUR! Agarwal now breaches the 150-run mark in what is his maiden Test hundred. Glances at a length delivery from Rabada and redirects it towards the vacant fine-leg fence. Also brings up the 350 for the hosts. IND 351/2
After 96 overs,India 347/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 146 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Kohli whips the ball past mid on off the second delivery, before driving the ball down the ground for a single next ball. Agarwal keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery, steering the ball towards sweeper point.
FOUR! Full-pitched from Maharaj along leg, and Kohli stylishly whips this away past mid on to collect his third boundary of the day. IND 345/2
After 95 overs,India 341/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 145 , Virat Kohli (C) 10)
Faf continues with Philander, who's been bowling a gem of a spell so far. Just one off the over. Meawhile, Agarwal's five short of breaching the 150-mark.
After 94 overs,India 340/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 145 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Maharaj brought in place of Rabada with a short leg(who moves to silly point one delivery later) and a catching mid off in place. Single each to Agarwal and Kohli, the latter promptly taking his helmet off at the introduction of spinner.
After 93 overs,India 338/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 144 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
Tidy over from Philander, with just a single coming off it. Testing spell from the Proteas' best bowlers at the moment, and the Indian batsmen are in defensive mode at the moment.
This has been another top spell from Philander with the new ball, with that peach of a delivery to Pujara the obvious highlight. Moved late after the batsman had already committed to a false line. That was an unplayable delivery on any pitch. It goes to show that Philander with the new ball is South Africa's major wicket taking threat and at the moment also seems the only wicket taking threat.
After 92 overs,India 337/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 143 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
Kohli collects his second boundary in as many overs, this time hooking a short delivery from Rabada in front of square. Five off the over.
FOUR! Short from Rabada, Kohli gets on his backfoot and hooks it towards the square leg fence to collect his second boundary of the day. IND 337/2
After 91 overs,India 332/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 142 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary off a straight drive off the first delivery of the over. Tries setting off for a single a couple of times later in the over, only to be met with reluctance from the non-striker.
FOUR! And now India skipper Virat Kohli collects a boundary off a straight drive down the ground to get off the mark himself! IND 332/2
After 90 overs,India 328/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 142 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Rabada collects five dots in his first over after the lunch interval, before Agarwal releases some of the pressure off his back with a lovely crunch through the gap between mid off and extra cover.
FOUR! Lovely shot by Mayank. Just a gentle push, getting both the timing and the placement right and finding the wide long off fence as a reward. IND 328/2
After 89 overs,India 324/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 138 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Success for Proteas right after resumption of play. Philander, who had missed out on a few dismissal chances on the opening day, knocks Pujara's off stump over first ball after lunch, bringing the Indian captain to the centre alongside Mayank Agarwal. Potential turning point for the visiting team after a miserable run over the last four sessions?
BOWLED EM! First delivery of the second session, and Philander sends the off-stump flying! Pitched between off and middle, the ball straightens after landing and beats Pujara's outside edge to knock the pole out of its place. IND 324/2
Pujara b Philander 6(17)
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara return to the centre to resume the Indian innings, with Vernon Philander set to bowl the first over of the second session with a ball that is three overs old.
No surprises!
So @ImRo45 opens and scores a huge 💯!!!! No surprises ... #INDvSA— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 3, 2019
Lunch on day two and that's another session completely dominated by India. South Africa did manage to get Rohit Sharma, but that opening stand has already extinguished any hopes South Africa might have had in this first Test. They simply have to start thinking about saving this match from here on. India meanwhile need to take into consideration how much time they will need to bowl South Africa out twice given the slow turn out there. For the moment, they will be thinking of getting 600 on the board.
After 88 overs,India 324/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 138 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Lunch called. Rabada teases Mayank with bouncers and inswingers in the over but the batter was up to the task. Nice back foot defence to end the over. India dominated the session but Proteas bowled well in the last 10 overs. They need to continue the same when the next session begins. We will see you in 40 minutes.
After 87 overs,India 324/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 138 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Philander continues. He almost produced an edge off Pujara's bat twice. Wry smile from Pujara on both the occasions. He would not want to lose his wicket minutes before the lunch is called.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Mayank enters the nervous 190s after smashing the ball over long off off the second delivery of the over. India now go past the 400-run mark, and they still have an hour left to bat in the second session of the second day.
Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africans last week.
He was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes. Mayank Agarwal also turned on the aggression, reaching 84 not out with 11 fours and two sixes as South Africa failed to break through in its 59.1 overs.
"I was told in West Indies (about opening in this series). It's about mentally training your mind more than anything else," Sharma said. "I prefer opening the innings and going out to bat without thinking too much. I was very clear in my mind about how I wanted to bat."
Bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea with heavy rain shortly afterward.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Sharma and Agarwal, India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 Tests since July 2017, took the hosts to 91-0 at lunch in 30 overs.
Vernon Philander (0-34) was impressive with the new ball but couldn't claim a wicket.
The openers batted slowly through the first hour but picked up pace thereafter. Sharma reached his half-century off 84 balls before lunch. Offspinner Dane Piedt (0-43) went for more than six runs per over.
India scored 111 runs in the afternoon session.
India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 Tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: