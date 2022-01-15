India vs South Africa, Live Score, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: RSA win toss and opt to field

Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and will field first against India.
Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and will field first against India.
The 17-member strong India squad, one of the favourites for the trophy, is being led by right-hand batter Yash Dhull. The Indian colts recently won the Asia Cup, underlining the fact that they are going to be a force to reckon with at the tournament.
Match-winning performances at the World Cup have made the players stars overnight, and the Indian cricketers will be well aware of that going into the tournament. Let's take a look at 10 Indian cricketers who became stars after impressing at U-19 World Cups
Toss has been officially delayed
It has stopped raining in Guyana and covers are coming off but the toss has been delayed.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 15, 2022
Next inspection at 8:45 local time.#U19CWC | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/O4E3yrC0I7
India have won the tournament a record four times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018), but fell short of the title in the most recent edition in 2020. Here. we take a look at India's performance in each of the editions of the tournament.
No country has won more ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cups than India and their quest for a fifth title will begin in Group B.
Beaten finalists two years ago, India are looking to go one better this time around and replicate the achievements of the class of 2018, who swept all before them in New Zealand led by current internationals Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.
Coming up against them in the group stage are 2014 champions South Africa, competition regulars Ireland and a Uganda side making their first appearance at this tournament for 16 years.
Read more on the Group B preview here
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the U19 World Cup match between India and South Africa.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, LIVE Score and Updates: Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the U19 World Cup match between India and South Africa.
Preview: Yash Dhull's India colts face South Africa as the two teams open their campaign in the U19 Cricket World Cup in Guyana.
South Africa Under-19 boys are ready to begin their long-awaited ICC U19 World Cup 2022 campaign in West Indies with a captivating encounter against India on Saturday.
The Group B match-up gets underway at the Providence Stadium in Providence, near Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana.
South Africa will also take on Uganda on Tuesday, January 18 before a clash against Ireland on Friday, January 21 wraps up the pool stage action, and the tournament advances to the playoffs.
During the captain's presser on the eve of the global showpiece, Junior Proteas captain George van Heerden expressed his and the team's excitement levels and eagerness to get started and even welcomes the games coming thick and fast.
"To be honest, I have never played games with so much rest time before in my life, so two to three days between games is quite a lot and the thing is for us, we are so keen to get out on the park now, having been here for such a long time with the tour against the West Indies before this," Heerden as per CSA release.
"So, the minimal wait time is actually a good thing for us," he added.
"We are extremely excited; last night a couple of us were chatting about all of the SA players that have gone before us, with the names like Aiden Markram, Rabada and all of those guys that been in our seat before us, it has been absolutely amazing.
"It's such a great opportunity for all of us and just seeing the people that are walking around the hotel; this morning I saw Simon Doull, Samuel Badree, Curtly Ambrose; it's been eye-opening, but we are all just very excited about what's to come," van Heerden concluded.
After competing in last year's Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Knockout Competition against professional players, the SA under-19 team travelled to the West Indies for a four-match Youth One-Day International series in testing conditions in the Caribbean.
The SA U19s then played two warm-up games, including an inter-squad game after their first match against Australia was postponed, before another contest against the West Indies to end what have been demanding preparations for the players.
Looking ahead to Saturday's opener, head coach, Shukri Conrad says the team is in high spirits and although they are wary of their first opponents - who finished as runners-up in 2020 and won the 2018 edition - he is adamant the team are just as capable as India and his side will not go in as underdogs.
"The mood in the camp is really good and we are just itching to get on the park. Everybody is in a good space, both from a skills point of view and from a psychological point of view," said Shukri.
"We haven't really seen them (India). We watched a little bit of their warm-up game yesterday and I don't see them as favourites going into this game as we want to start ridding ourselves of the underdog tag; especially when we come up against India. We know they are a very good side and are probably a dangerous side, but so are we.
"They obviously have ability, they play quite an aggressive brand but ultimately, if we stay disciplined and stick to the game plans we put in place, and able to execute, there is no reason why we can't beat them come Saturday," Shukri signed off.
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Bangladesh face ever-presents England, looking to secure a second title after the one they won back in 1998, as well as Canada and the United Arab Emirates.
The 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup will kick off with a clash between hosts West Indies and Australia at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on 14 January, 2022. The final will be played on 5 February at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Here's all you need to know about the tournament.
Here's a look at India's group stage schedule and squad at the U-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies