India have let a few runs slip at the death. It can happen when you have the opposition on the ropes and mostly there will be one or two good partnerships. This is the other good partnership South Africa desperately needed. Chahal expensive in his last spell and the other too. India have probably given 20 more than they would have liked to.

OUT! Morris had go for it, he goes for it but doesn't get the timing right. It was the change up from Bhuvneshwar and Morris could only tamely hit it to long off where Kohli completes a simple catch running in. Morris fight till he could but could never get those big hits. Chris Morris c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(34)

OUT! Imran Tahir becomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second victim. He falls on the last ball of South Africa's innings. Back of a length delivery outside off and Tahir was looking to swipe it across, doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat. The ball goes up and Kedar Jadhav from covers pouches it. Tahir c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 0(2) SA 227/9

After 50 overs,South Africa 227/9 ( Kagiso Rabada 31 , ) So, South Africa huff and puff their way to 227. That I doubt is going to possess any challenge to the formidable Indian batting line up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with couple of wickets from his final overs, only three runs from the final over as Proteas struggled throughout their innings. However, they did manage to put something on the board for their bowlers to have a chance and create some problems if they are able to run through India's top order. We shall find out. Join us after the break.

A stand of 66 off 62 between Morris and Rabada, the highest partnership of the innings, puts some lipstick on the pig that is South Africa's batting. Morris and Rabada, and everyone else concerned, will have to bowl exponentially better than they batted to give their team a chance of pulling off what would be a shock upset.

Meanwhile at The Oval there is more World Cup action as New Zealand are taking on Bangladesh. The Tigers have just lost the wicket of Soumya Sarkar, you can follow all the LIVE action here

Almost a complete bowling performance from India's point of view. Perhaps a few too many runs in the end, which might bolster confidence in Rabada and Morris. Nevertheless, Burmah and Chahal have been on point. What swing today, what drift, conditions were perfectly suited for them and they made it count. 228 is by no means a big target in today's cricket. But it is an iffy target. It is the 120-140 target in today's T20 era. India's one weakness is middle order. Can South Africa expose that?

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are at the crease with Dhawan on strike. Imran Tahir will open the attack.

South Africa have decided to open the attack with leg-spin. Imran Tahir into attack. Misfield from Phehlukwayo at covers allows Dhawan to get off the mark. Two more singles added.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rohit tried to hook the bouncer on leg but the ball hit the glove and went up only for Faf to put in a dive at second slip but he failed to grab it.

To retain any realistic chance of winning, South Africa will need five wickets in the first 10 overs. And hold all their chances … oh well. Worse, du Plessis has jarred the hand he hurt while batting. Whatever you do, don't get onto a plane with this team.

Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 35.00 in ODIs in 2019 - the lowest for him in any calendar year. (Min. five innings)

South Africa is the only opponent against which Rohit Sharma has an average below 35 in ODIs among teams against which he batted in atleast five innings. He has scored 644 runs from 23 innings against South Africa in ODIs.

Excellent start from pacer Rabada. Produced some steep bounce as Dhawan gloved it trying to defend. Thankfully it cleared the backward point. Rohit was attacked with another bouncer who wanted to help it on its way to long leg but once again ball hit the glove and went in air as Faf put in a dive at second slip but failed to grab it.

Milestone alert! Shikhar Dhawan needs to score 20 more runs to become the fifth Indian opener to score 9,000 international runs as an opener.

Few milestones on offer for Rohit Sharma as well Rohit Sharma needs to score 26 more runs to complete 8,000 international runs as an opener for India.

FOUR! Morris decided to go slightly back of length as Dhawan pulled that with authority to deep square leg

Chris Morris into attack and squares up Rohit with some away swing before forcing him to glove another delivery from length but it went above the fielder on off. Lucky start for Rohit. Dhawan adds a boundary with a pull to deep square leg.

Rohit is struggling at the moment. Troubled by the away movement. It will be better to play on the back-foot. Tried playing a delivery on leg but missed it only to be hit on thigh pads. Dhawan loses the toe-end of his bat trying to drive the yorker. Proteas pacers have been on the money from the start, creating three chances already.

Rohit pushes his drive, on the first ball, past point for a double. Leaves the next ball as it swings away from outside off. Defends the next four deliveries.

Rabada is pumped and he thoroughly deserves this wicket. He has been flirting with that outside edge for a long and finally got the ball to go narrowly across Dhawan to find the edge on its way to the keeper.

Kasgio Rabada's bowling average of 39.10 and SR of 43.2 in England in ODIs - the worst for him in any country.

Virat Kohli has hit a century in each of his first games in ICC ODI World Cup. (In 2011 against Bangladesh and in 2015 against Pakistan)

Rabada gets the breakthrough and he has been threatening for some time now. Pitched it back of the length and angled it across Dhawan who gave away a faint edge to the keeper. The dismissal brought Kohli to the middle, who was welcomed by a vicious bouncer as the skipper ducked it. Took a single with a push to mid-on to get off the mark.

Maiden over for Morris who bowled with two slips and a gully. Bowled mainly outside the off stump line as Kohli defended or left.

SIX! Rohit moved across to swivel the short ball on its way to the fine leg boundary. You can't ball him there. He was waiting for it.

FOUR! Thick bottom edge but Rohit pushes that past third slip and no fielder at third man gives him four runs

FOUR! Width offered as Rohit got on top of the bounce to ferociously cut it past the point on the off

On other days, this would be serious bowling by Rabada and Morris — pacy and penetrative, and likely to take wickets. But, when you’re defending 228, everything changes. So it’s not at all good that four potential catches go up into the sky and only one sticks.

Just the over Rohit needed to gain back his confidence. Rabada went short on leg and the batsman helped it on its way over fine leg for a six. Squirted one past slip corner with a thick bottom edge to get a four and later whacked the wide delivery with a cut on off for another boundary. 15 off the over.

Terrific spell from Rabada. Lot of half chances and that Dhawan wicket was coming. Rohit Sharma looking really uncomfortable too. This is the spell that will decide the game.

Morris did well to keep Kohli on strike for first five deliveries. Bowling a tight line as Kohli defended for a while before tucking the last ball on leg for a brace.

Kohli gets lucky with the inside edge. He got on the back-foot to drive the short ball but it took the inside edge which somehow missed the stumps as the skipper collected a single. Two singles for Rohit, one with a shot to third man and a swing to fine leg.

Leggie Tahir called back into attack. Rohit and Kohli collect a couple of singles with couple of punches down the ground to long-on.

South Africa were 34/2 after their first powerplay. India are 34/1. Is it really that close? Not when you know all you have to do to win is score a modest 4.85 to the over for the next 40. South Africa haven’t bowled badly, but they needed bowl far better than they have to stay in this game.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Loud appeal for LBW against Rohit as Phehlukwayo hits his pad. Not out given and Proteas take a review. Replays show it would have clipped the leg stump but umpire's call stays.

Phehlukwayo brought into attack and got one to nip back in quickly to strike Rohit's pads. Huge appeal but the umpire was not impressed. Faf went for a review and while replays showed the ball would have clipped leg stump, the on-field decision stayed. Three off the over.

Imran Tahir's bowing average of 51.80 against India in ODIs - the worst for him against any opponent. He has taken atleast two wickets in each of his last six ODIs.

Andile Phehulkwayo is the third highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 14 wickets in this year in ODIs.

Five singles from Tahir's over. India need 184 in the remaining 37 overs. There's no need for anything fancy here just a calm head.

South Africa decided to remove the gully and Kohli's leading edge flew through the same region on the first ball as he collected a single. Three from the over.

Another over of few singles, after all run rate is not an issue for India. Three singles in this over as India reach the 50-run mark.

FOUR! Back of the length ball from Phehlukwayo as Kohli took a step across to drill it through the mid-wicket

The credit for the wicket must go to de Kock for the amazing catch. Another back of the length ball as Kohli wanted to guide it to third man but he couldn't control the bounce and edged it to the right of the keeper, who pulled off a stunner.

Now that’s how you catch a cricket ball! Not for the first time at this World Cup, Phehlukwayo’s subtlety prevails — with help from a stupendously leaping salmon behind the stumps. Take a bow, Mr de Kock. And there goes Kohli.

South Africa needed some inspiration defending this small total and de Kock has provided that with a stunning catch of Kohli. The Indian captain got a boundary just before that to raise hopes but then edged a back of the length ball to the keeper trying to guide it to the third man as de Kock leaped to his right to take a lovely catch. KL Rahul has come out to bat at No 4. Big test for him.

OUT! GONE! Bumrah strikes. Sharp delivery outside off, angled into Amla, that holds its line after pitching. It is a pacy delivery that skids on with perhaps some extra bounce and Amla pokes at it and the ball goes straight into the hands of second slip. Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6(9)

OUT! Edged and taken at third slip. Bumrah in the thick of things once again. Bumrah lands one way outside off and Quinton De Kock chases it with hard hands, looking to drive it through covers. Gets the big nick and Virat Kohli at third slip holds on to sharp catch. That ball was flying but the Indian captain has pouched it nicely. De Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10(17)

OUT! What has Van der Dussen done here?! This is inexplicable batting, especially after settling in. Chahal loops a delivery which is drifted down the leg stump and Rassie van der Dussen goes for a reverse sweep. He misses it completely, the ball spins around his legs and into the stumps. It makes for a very ugly viewing. Chahal has his first wicket in World Cup and he is over the moon. R van der Dussen b Chahal 22(37)

OUT! BOWLED! Faf is beaten neck and crop. What a lovely little googly from Chahal. The South African skipper didn't read it. The bat on the forward defence comes late. The ball sneaks through the gap, hits in on the front pad before deflecting onto the off stump. What an over from Chahal. SA in deep trouble. F du Plessis b Chahal 38(54)

OUT! TOLD YA! Wicket was looming around with India's spin twin in operation. Kuldeep tosses one leg stump and Duminy, who had struggled to pick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the over ends up trying to defend him off the backfoot. He was looking to go across but the line is on leg stump and then he decides to go on the backfoot to ball (I would like to remind to a ball that is tossed up), clearly showcasing that he didn;t know what to do. The ball thuds into the pad and Duminy is a dead duck. What's worse is Duminy consumes a review. Three reds confirms on-field umpire's decision. Poor cricket from the Proteas. Duminy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)

OUT! Partnership broken. Loopy leg spinner from Chahal to Miller, just outside off, the ball continues to drift, then drops and Miller, who was looking to force it towards wide mid off, gets it from inner half of the bat spooning the catch to Chahal. MS Dhoni shouts 'Yours' from behind the wickets and Chahal gobbles it. Miller c and b Chahal 31(40)

OUT! Phehlukwayo connected one in the previous over and he tries again and this time he wild slog could only connect a waft of air. Chahal bowls a very slow flighted delivery that turns into him. He was cramped for space too. MS Dhoni fumbled the ball first but still had enough time to whip the bails before Phehlukwayo can return. He was so far down the track. Chahal has his fourth. Phehlukwayo st Dhoni b Chahal 34(61)

OUT! Morris had go for it, he goes for it but doesn't get the timing right. It was the change up from Bhuvneshwar and Morris could only tamely hit it to long off where Kohli completes a simple catch running in. Morris fight till he could but could never get those big hits. Chris Morris c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(34)

OUT! Imran Tahir becomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second victim. He falls on the last ball of South Africa's innings. Back of a length delivery outside off and Tahir was looking to swipe it across, doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat. The ball goes up and Kedar Jadhav from covers pouches it. Tahir c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 0(2) SA 227/9

After 50 overs,South Africa 227/9 ( Kagiso Rabada 31 , ) So, South Africa huff and puff their way to 227. That I doubt is going to possess any challenge to the formidable Indian batting line up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with couple of wickets from his final overs, only three runs from the final over as Proteas struggled throughout their innings. However, they did manage to put something on the board for their bowlers to have a chance and create some problems if they are able to run through India's top order. We shall find out. Join us after the break.

Rabada is pumped and he thoroughly deserves this wicket. He has been flirting with that outside edge for a long and finally got the ball to go narrowly across Dhawan to find the edge on its way to the keeper.

The credit for the wicket must go to de Kock for the amazing catch. Another back of the length ball as Kohli wanted to guide it to third man but he couldn't control the bounce and edged it to the right of the keeper, who pulled off a stunner.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: South Africa needed some inspiration defending this small total and de Kock has provided that with a stunning catch of Kohli. The Indian captain got a boundary just before that to raise hopes but then edged a back of the length ball to the keeper trying to guide it to the third man as de Kock leaped to his right to take a lovely catch. KL Rahul has come out to bat at No 4. Big test for him.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.

India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here