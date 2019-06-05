First Cricket
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Virat Kohli walks back after watchful start

Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 20:22 IST Match Status: Drinks
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

227/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.54
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kagiso Rabada not out 31 35 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 44 2
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 35 2
62/2
Overs
17.0
R/R
3.65
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 33 51 3 1
KL Rahul Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Imran Tahir 5 0 21 0
Kagiso Rabada 5 0 21 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • Unreal grab that from QdK

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor delivery from Tahir. A rank half-tracker as Rohit waits back to smash it with a pull to square leg fence

    Full Scorecard

  • KL Rahul's scores under the leadership of Virat Kohli in ODIs:
    8, 5, 11, 4, 17, 7, 9*, 0, 26

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 54/2 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , KL Rahul 0)

    South Africa needed some inspiration defending this small total and de Kock has provided that with a stunning catch of Kohli. The Indian captain got a boundary just before that to raise hopes but then edged a back of the length ball to the keeper trying to guide it to the third man as de Kock leaped to his right to take a lovely catch. KL Rahul has come out to bat at No 4. Big test for him.

    Full Scorecard

  • Now that’s how you catch a cricket ball! Not for the first time at this World Cup, Phehlukwayo’s subtlety prevails — with help from a stupendously leaping salmon behind the stumps. Take a bow, Mr de Kock. And there goes Kohli.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Indian openers with 8000-plus international runs:

    Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, ROHIT SHARMA* 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! INDIA LOSE KOHLI!

    Kohli c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 18(34)

    The credit for the wicket must go to de Kock for the amazing catch. Another back of the length ball as Kohli wanted to guide it to third man but he couldn't control the bounce and edged it to the right of the keeper, who pulled off a stunner.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back of the length ball from Phehlukwayo as Kohli took a step across to drill it through the mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 50/1 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

    Another over of few singles, after all run rate is not an issue for India. Three singles in this over as India reach the 50-run mark.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 47/1 ( Rohit Sharma 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    South Africa decided to remove the gully and Kohli's leading edge flew through the same region on the first ball as he collected a single. Three from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 44/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 10)

    Five singles from Tahir's over. India need 184 in the remaining 37 overs. There's no need for anything fancy here just a calm head.

    Full Scorecard

  • Andile Phehulkwayo is the third highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 14 wickets in this year in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Imran Tahir's bowing average of 51.80 against India in ODIs - the worst for him against any opponent. He has taken atleast two wickets in each of his last six ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 39/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)

    Phehlukwayo brought into attack and got one to nip back in quickly to strike Rohit's pads. Huge appeal but the umpire was not impressed. Faf went for a review and while replays showed the ball would have clipped leg stump, the on-field decision stayed. Three off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Loud appeal for LBW against Rohit as Phehlukwayo hits his pad. Not out given and Proteas take a review. Replays show it would have clipped the leg stump but umpire's call stays.

    Full Scorecard

  • South Africa were 34/2 after their first powerplay. India are 34/1. Is it really that close? Not when you know all you have to do to win is score a modest 4.85 to the over for the next 40. South Africa haven’t bowled badly, but they needed bowl far better than they have to stay in this game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 36/1 ( Rohit Sharma 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    Leggie Tahir called back into attack. Rohit and Kohli collect a couple of singles with couple of punches down the ground to long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

    Kohli gets lucky with the inside edge. He got on the back-foot to drive the short ball but it took the inside edge which somehow missed the stumps as the skipper collected a single. Two singles for Rohit, one with a shot to third man and a swing to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 31/1 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)

    Morris did well to keep Kohli on strike for first five deliveries. Bowling a tight line as Kohli defended for a while before tucking the last ball on leg for a brace.

    Full Scorecard

  • Terrific spell from Rabada. Lot of half chances and that Dhawan wicket was coming. Rohit Sharma looking really uncomfortable too. This is the spell that will decide the game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 29/1 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Just the over Rohit needed to gain back his confidence. Rabada went short on leg and the batsman helped it on its way over fine leg for a six. Squirted one past slip corner with a thick bottom edge to get a four and later whacked the wide delivery with a cut on off for another boundary. 15 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • On other days, this would be serious bowling by Rabada and Morris — pacy and penetrative, and likely to take wickets. But, when you’re defending 228, everything changes. So it’s not at all good that four potential catches go up into the sky and only one sticks.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Width offered as Rohit got on top of the bounce to ferociously cut it past the point on the off

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Thick bottom edge but Rohit pushes that past third slip and no fielder at third man gives him four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rohit moved across to swivel the short ball on its way to the fine leg boundary. You can't ball him there. He was waiting for it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 14/1 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Maiden over for Morris who bowled with two slips and a gully. Bowled mainly outside the off stump line as Kohli defended or left.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 14/1 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Rabada gets the breakthrough and he has been threatening for some time now. Pitched it back of the length and angled it across Dhawan who gave away a faint edge to the keeper. The dismissal brought Kohli to the middle, who was welcomed by a vicious bouncer as the skipper ducked it. Took a single with a push to mid-on to get off the mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli has hit a century in each of his first games in ICC ODI World Cup. (In 2011 against Bangladesh and in 2015 against Pakistan)  

    Full Scorecard

  • Kasgio Rabada's bowling average of 39.10 and SR of 43.2 in England in ODIs - the worst for him in any country.  

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Dhawan c de Kock b Rabada 8 (12)

    Rabada is pumped and he thoroughly deserves this wicket. He has been flirting with that outside edge for a long and finally got the ball to go narrowly across Dhawan to find the edge on its way to the keeper.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 13/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Rohit Sharma 5)

    Rohit pushes his drive, on the first ball, past point for a double. Leaves the next ball as it swings away from outside off. Defends the next four deliveries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 11/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Rohit Sharma 3)

    Rohit is struggling at the moment. Troubled by the away movement. It will be better to play on the back-foot. Tried playing a delivery on leg but missed it only to be hit on thigh pads. Dhawan loses the toe-end of his bat trying to drive the yorker. Proteas pacers have been on the money from the start, creating three chances already. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 10/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Rohit Sharma 2)

    Chris Morris into attack and squares up Rohit with some away swing before forcing him to glove another delivery from length but it went above the fielder on off. Lucky start for Rohit. Dhawan adds a boundary with a pull to deep square leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Morris decided to go slightly back of length as Dhawan pulled that with authority to deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • Few milestones on offer for Rohit Sharma as well

    Rohit Sharma needs to score 26 more runs to complete 8,000 international runs as an opener for India.

    Rohit Sharma needs to score 74 more runs to become the ninth Indian player with 12,000 international runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Milestone alert!

    Shikhar Dhawan needs to score 20 more runs to become the fifth Indian opener to score 9,000 international runs as an opener. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 4/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Rohit Sharma 1)

    Excellent start from pacer Rabada. Produced some steep bounce as Dhawan gloved it trying to defend. Thankfully it cleared the backward point. Rohit was attacked with another bouncer who wanted to help it on its way to long leg but once again ball hit the glove and went in air as Faf put in a dive at second slip but failed to grab it.

    Full Scorecard

  • South Africa is the only opponent against which Rohit Sharma has an average below 35 in ODIs among teams against which he batted in atleast five innings. He has scored 644 runs from 23 innings against South Africa in ODIs.

    Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 35.00 in ODIs in 2019 - the lowest for him in any calendar year. (Min. five innings)

    Full Scorecard

  • To retain any realistic chance of winning, South Africa will need five wickets in the first 10 overs. And hold all their chances … oh well. Worse, du Plessis has jarred the hand he hurt while batting. Whatever you do, don't get onto a plane with this team.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rohit tried to hook the bouncer on leg but the ball hit the glove and went up only for Faf to put in a dive at second slip but he failed to grab it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,India 3/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 2 , Rohit Sharma 1)

    South Africa have decided to open the attack with leg-spin. Imran Tahir into attack. Misfield from Phehlukwayo at covers allows Dhawan to get off the mark. Two more singles added. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for chase!

    Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are at the crease with Dhawan on strike. Imran Tahir will open the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • South Africa today:

    First 23 overs : 89/5

    Next 27 overs : 138/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Almost a complete bowling performance from India's point of view. Perhaps a few too many runs in the end, which might bolster confidence in Rabada and Morris. Nevertheless, Burmah and Chahal have been on point. What swing today, what drift, conditions were perfectly suited for them and they made it count. 228 is by no means a big target in today's cricket. But it is an iffy target. It is the 120-140 target in today's T20 era. India's one weakness is middle order. Can South Africa expose that? 

    Full Scorecard

  • Meanwhile at The Oval there is more World Cup action as New Zealand are taking on Bangladesh. The Tigers have just lost the wicket of Soumya Sarkar, you can follow all the LIVE action here

    Full Scorecard

  • A stand of 66 off 62 between Morris and Rabada, the highest partnership of the innings, puts some lipstick on the pig that is South Africa's batting. Morris and Rabada, and everyone else concerned, will have to bowl exponentially better than they batted to give their team a chance of pulling off what would be a shock upset.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,South Africa 227/9 ( Kagiso Rabada 31 , )

    So, South Africa huff and puff their way to 227. That I doubt is going to possess any challenge to the formidable Indian batting line up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with couple of wickets from his final overs, only three runs from the final over as Proteas struggled throughout their innings. However, they did manage to put something on the board for their bowlers to have a chance and create some problems if they are able to run through India's top order. We shall find out. Join us after the break.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Imran Tahir becomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second victim. He falls on the last ball of South Africa's innings. Back of a length delivery outside off and Tahir was looking to swipe it across, doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat. The ball goes up and Kedar Jadhav from covers pouches it.

    Tahir c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)

    SA 227/9

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Morris had go for it, he goes for it but doesn't get the timing right. It was the change up from Bhuvneshwar and Morris could only tamely hit it to long off where Kohli completes a simple catch running in. Morris fight till he could but could never get those big hits.

    Chris Morris c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(34)

    Full Scorecard

  • India have let a few runs slip at the death. It can happen when you have the opposition on the ropes and mostly there will be one or two good partnerships. This is the other good partnership South Africa desperately needed. Chahal expensive in his last spell and the other too. India have probably given 20 more than they would have liked to. 

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: South Africa needed some inspiration defending this small total and de Kock has provided that with a stunning catch of Kohli. The Indian captain got a boundary just before that to raise hopes but then edged a back of the length ball to the keeper trying to guide it to the third man as de Kock leaped to his right to take a lovely catch. KL Rahul has come out to bat at No 4. Big test for him.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.

India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

