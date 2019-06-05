Auto Refresh
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Rohit Sharma's ton puts India in command
Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 22:36 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Dhoni c and b Chris Morris 34(46)
HUNDRED! Rohit takes a single to reach to his ton. 23rd ODI ton. Second World Cup ton. What a way to start the tournament.
WICKET! Rahul c du Plessis b Rabada 26(42)
Rabada provides another breakthrough! The delivery looked like a slower one but it wasn't however it did stop on Rahul as he lobbed it to mid-off fielder trying to place it over him.
FIFTY! Rohit drives it down for a single as he brings up his half-century. A really vital innings.
WICKET! INDIA LOSE KOHLI!
Kohli c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 18(34)
The credit for the wicket must go to de Kock for the amazing catch. Another back of the length ball as Kohli wanted to guide it to third man but he couldn't control the bounce and edged it to the right of the keeper, who pulled off a stunner.
WICKET! Dhawan c de Kock b Rabada 8 (12)
Rabada is pumped and he thoroughly deserves this wicket. He has been flirting with that outside edge for a long and finally got the ball to go narrowly across Dhawan to find the edge on its way to the keeper.
After 50 overs,South Africa 227/9 ( Kagiso Rabada 31 , )
So, South Africa huff and puff their way to 227. That I doubt is going to possess any challenge to the formidable Indian batting line up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with couple of wickets from his final overs, only three runs from the final over as Proteas struggled throughout their innings. However, they did manage to put something on the board for their bowlers to have a chance and create some problems if they are able to run through India's top order. We shall find out. Join us after the break.
OUT! Imran Tahir becomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second victim. He falls on the last ball of South Africa's innings. Back of a length delivery outside off and Tahir was looking to swipe it across, doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat. The ball goes up and Kedar Jadhav from covers pouches it.
Tahir c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
SA 227/9
OUT! Morris had go for it, he goes for it but doesn't get the timing right. It was the change up from Bhuvneshwar and Morris could only tamely hit it to long off where Kohli completes a simple catch running in. Morris fight till he could but could never get those big hits.
Chris Morris c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(34)
OUT! Phehlukwayo connected one in the previous over and he tries again and this time he wild slog could only connect a waft of air. Chahal bowls a very slow flighted delivery that turns into him. He was cramped for space too. MS Dhoni fumbled the ball first but still had enough time to whip the bails before Phehlukwayo can return. He was so far down the track. Chahal has his fourth.
Phehlukwayo st Dhoni b Chahal 34(61)
OUT! Partnership broken. Loopy leg spinner from Chahal to Miller, just outside off, the ball continues to drift, then drops and Miller, who was looking to force it towards wide mid off, gets it from inner half of the bat spooning the catch to Chahal. MS Dhoni shouts 'Yours' from behind the wickets and Chahal gobbles it.
Miller c and b Chahal 31(40)
OUT! TOLD YA! Wicket was looming around with India's spin twin in operation. Kuldeep tosses one leg stump and Duminy, who had struggled to pick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the over ends up trying to defend him off the backfoot. He was looking to go across but the line is on leg stump and then he decides to go on the backfoot to ball (I would like to remind to a ball that is tossed up), clearly showcasing that he didn;t know what to do. The ball thuds into the pad and Duminy is a dead duck. What's worse is Duminy consumes a review. Three reds confirms on-field umpire's decision. Poor cricket from the Proteas.
Duminy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)
OUT! BOWLED! Faf is beaten neck and crop. What a lovely little googly from Chahal. The South African skipper didn't read it. The bat on the forward defence comes late. The ball sneaks through the gap, hits in on the front pad before deflecting onto the off stump. What an over from Chahal. SA in deep trouble.
F du Plessis b Chahal 38(54)
OUT! What has Van der Dussen done here?! This is inexplicable batting, especially after settling in. Chahal loops a delivery which is drifted down the leg stump and Rassie van der Dussen goes for a reverse sweep. He misses it completely, the ball spins around his legs and into the stumps. It makes for a very ugly viewing. Chahal has his first wicket in World Cup and he is over the moon.
R van der Dussen b Chahal 22(37)
OUT! Edged and taken at third slip. Bumrah in the thick of things once again. Bumrah lands one way outside off and Quinton De Kock chases it with hard hands, looking to drive it through covers. Gets the big nick and Virat Kohli at third slip holds on to sharp catch. That ball was flying but the Indian captain has pouched it nicely.
De Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10(17)
OUT! GONE! Bumrah strikes. Sharp delivery outside off, angled into Amla, that holds its line after pitching. It is a pacy delivery that skids on with perhaps some extra bounce and Amla pokes at it and the ball goes straight into the hands of second slip.
Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6(9)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss: Virat calls heads, but it is a tail and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis elects to bat in Southampton
After 46 overs,India 213/3 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , MS Dhoni (W) 34)
Five runs off Rabada's over. Dhoni collects a double on first ball as the top-edge runs down to fine leg. Three more singles added. 15 in 24 needed.
After 45 overs,India 208/3 ( Rohit Sharma 120 , MS Dhoni (W) 30)
10 more from the over with Rohit sweeping a tossed up ball from Tahir to deep backward square leg for a four. Tahir is done with his 10 overs with match figures of 0/58. 20 more in 30 needed.
Could India hurry up and win already, please? South Africans’ thoughts have long since turned to how their team might stave off a fourth consecutive defeat against West Indies at the same ground on Monday. The two spinners didn’t work. Batting first didn’t work. Nothing is working. This is a team in crisis.
FOUR! Another excellent sweep shot. Tahir went full on middle as Rohit dragged it to the square leg fence with a sweep shot.
After 44 overs,India 198/3 ( Rohit Sharma 112 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)
Rabada bowled his heart out in the over but he would be fuming. Forced Rohit to top-edge the pull shot but Miller put down a dolly at covers followed by an upper-cut over the keeper for a boundary. South Africa's fielding in this World up has been quite poor. 30 in 36 needed.
FOUR! Very well played. A bit short from Rabada and Rohit upper-cut it over the keeper for a four
DROPPED! Rohit top-edges the ball to covers trying to play a pull shot but Miller has put down a sitter
After 43 overs,India 193/3 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)
14 off the over as India cruise towards the target. Two boundaries came in the over. Dhoni played a drive through cover off Shamsi for a four while Rohit swept the flighted ball to backward square leg. 35 in 42 needed.
Huge praise from Ian Bishop
Superb hundred from Rohit. Has timed the innings really well. Guiding this innings to its end. The run-rate was almost up to 6/over again but two cracking shots off Shamsi and they are easing off again. This is fine batting - both batsmen know what needs to be done for finish and are primed for it. Dhoni spearheading the finish for India. Rahul needs to watch and learn.
FOUR! Sweep shot played to perfection by Rohit off Shamsi to beat the fielder who has been brought inside the circle
FOUR! A bit short from Shamsi and Dhoni crashed that through sweeper cover for a boundary
After 42 overs,India 179/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 21)
Just three singles from the over. Phehlukwayo has completed his eighth over. Not much pressure for India as they need 49 from off 48 balls. Shamsi to bowl the next over.
Most overseas tons for Indian openers in ODIs:
26 - Sachin Tendulkar
15 - Sourav Ganguly
12 - ROHIT SHARMA*
11 - Shikhar Dhawan
9 - Virender Sehwag
Indian players to score a century against South Africa in ODI WCs:
Sachin Tendulkar, Nagpur, 2011
Shikhar Dhawan, Melbourne, 2015
Rohit Sharma, Southampton, 2019*
After 41 overs,India 176/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 19)
The Hitman Rohit has completed his hundred and has also gone past Sourav Ganguly on the list of century makers for India. His 23rd ODI hundred. There was also a tough chance for Markram at first slip which was put down. Dhoni wanted to play a cut on the off but edged it to the slip. Five off the over.
Most centuries for India against South Africa in ODIs:
5 - Sachin Tendulkar
4 - Virat Kohli
3 - Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, ROHIT SHARMA*
Most centuries for India in ODIs:
49 - Sachin Tendulkar
41 - Virat Kohli
23 - ROHIT SHARMA*
22 - Sourav Ganguly
16 - Shikhar Dhawan
DROPPED! Sharp chance. Dhoni wanted play a cut on off as the edge flew to the first slip but Markram failed to hold onto it.
After 40 overs,India 171/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 17)
Dhoni played a solid looking drive to the sweeper cover but there was a fielder to cut it off. Just a double added. Three from the over. 57 more needed.
After 39 overs,India 168/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 14)
Rohit is on 97, just three away from his 23rd ODI century. Shouts of Rohit-Rohit could be heard in the stadium. Four off the over. 60 more needed.
Beuran Hendricks has, apparently, arrived from South Africa to join the squad as the injured Dale Steyn’s replacement. Jolly good. In these dark times, that counts as a reason to be cheerful. What’s going on out there? India are winning, of course.
After 38 overs,India 164/3 ( Rohit Sharma 95 , MS Dhoni (W) 12)
Rohit attempted a hook but was beaten by pace by Morris who also got one to zip back in to hit Dhoni's pads but it was most probably going over the stumps. Dhoni finished the over with a flashy pull to deep square leg for a boundary. Six off the over.
FOUR! Morris goes short and Dhoni was ready for that as he pulls it to deep square leg to add another boundary
After 37 overs,India 158/3 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)
Phehlukwayo starts off his new spell with four dot balls but then Rohit cracks a flat-batted shot down the ground for a four to move to 94. 70 more needed.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo bowls a bit short as Rohit slams a flat-batted shot in front of the bowler down the ground for a boundary
After 36 overs,India 154/3 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)
India's score is now past 150. There's not much happening out there in Southampton with Indian batsmen picking up easy singles. South Africa need a change. Four from this over
It’s all too predictable from here. Rabada’s return brought Rahul’s wicket, but that wasn’t nearly enough to drag South Africa back into this match. Unless we have the drama to end all dramas, it’s India’s game, set and match.
MS Dhoni averages 81.75 with the bat in ODIs this year. He has scored four fifties out of eight innings this year in ODIs.
After 35 overs,India 150/3 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
Five singles from the over. Rohit and Dhoni are looking to rotate the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. India need 78 more.
After 34 overs,India 145/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)
Shamsi called back into attack and Faf has placed a slip and forward short leg with Dhoni on strike but the veteran did well to avoid any mistakes. Just one from the over.
After 33 overs,India 143/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
A handful of mix-up between Rohit and Dhoni on the first ball leading to a massive confusion but South Africa failed to take advantage due to a misfield. Rohit nudged the ball on leg and sauntered out before stopping and rejecting to run but then finally completed the single after the misfield. Four off the over. 85 more needed.
Nothing shot from Rahul. We saw two needless shots in the South African innings, so how can atleast one Indian not do the same? He is gone now, trying to lob Rabada who finally gets a reward for his efforts. Rahul has thrown it away, just when he could have shrugged off any worries about number four. Watch how Dhoni bats now, eating up deliveries and finishing this. Should have been Rahul, showed poor cricketing intelligence there.
After 32 overs,India 139/3 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Wicket-maiden for Rabada! The fuller delivery stopped a bit on Rahul who lobbed it to the mid-off fielder trying to play a straight drive. MS Dhoni has now come out to join Rohit in the middle.
India in cruise mode. Rahul has found his gear in Rohit's company. Ball rising sharply from one end, the Pavilion end, where Morris and Rabada have operated in their second spells. So, the batsmen have played this like a Test situation. Put away the bad ball and leave as much as you can. Situation of the game is allowing for it, as India take charge. They attacked Shamsi and broke the shackles in the last few overs. 37 came off the last five actually, which is a lot given how much control Morris was exerting on the situation.
After 31 overs,India 139/2 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , KL Rahul 26)
An expensive over from Tahir. 10 off it as Rohit slammed the tossed up ball past point with a square drive for a four. A couple of singles and doubles added as well.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Rohit picks the tossed up delivery early to cream it past the point on the off with a square drive
After 30 overs,India 129/2 ( Rohit Sharma 74 , KL Rahul 25)
Rohit is now in top gear now, pulling Rabada to midwicket for a four just as the pacer went a bit back of the length. Six off the over.
FOUR! Just a bit back of the length from Rabada as Rohit brings out the pull shot to get a boundary through midwicket
After 29 overs,India 123/2 ( Rohit Sharma 69 , KL Rahul 24)
Rahul moves across the off stump to play a whip towards fine leg as a misfield gives him three runs. Rohit gets a four as he late cuts the leg spin past point on off.
FOUR! Good shot, Rohit! Spotted the leg spin early from Tahir to sit back and cut it past the point on off
After 28 overs,India 115/2 ( Rohit Sharma 64 , KL Rahul 21)
Rabada returns to attack with two beauties. Squares up Rahul with a moving away delivery as the leading edge skies away to third man. Cuts Rohit into half with a ball that moves back in to cramp him.
Here comes Faf’s last roll of the dice — Rabada’s back. But there are already too few runs to play with. Shamsi was an interesting pick but he’s been too expensive for this match scenario. Rabada would need to bowl from both ends to have even a slight chance of keeping South Africa in this game. Unless, of course, Dale Steyn was around.
After 27 overs,India 113/2 ( Rohit Sharma 63 , KL Rahul 20)
11 off the over. Shamsi hasn't created the desired impact and it will better to take him out of the attack. Went full on leg as Rohit swept it to long leg for a four before cutting the wide delivery behind point for another four.
FOUR! Width on offer from Shamsi and Rohit waits to force it past point with a late cut
FOUR! Poor bowling for Shamsi and Rohit punishes him. The bowler strayed onto pads as Rohit swept it away to long leg for a boundary
After 26 overs,India 102/2 ( Rohit Sharma 54 , KL Rahul 18)
Rahul hasn't been at his best so far but the four off Morris must give him some more confidence. The pacer strayed on the leg as Rahul pulled it to fine leg fence while Shamsi dived in vain.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.
India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.
Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.
Squad:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019
