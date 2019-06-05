First Cricket
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Rohit Sharma's ton puts India in command

Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 22:36 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

227/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.54
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kagiso Rabada not out 31 35 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 44 2
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 35 2
213/4
Overs
46.1
R/R
4.62
Fours
19
Sixes
2
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 121 143 13 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Imran Tahir 10 0 58 0
Kagiso Rabada 10 1 39 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • WICKET! Dhoni c and b Chris Morris 34(46)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 213/3 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , MS Dhoni (W) 34)

    Five runs off Rabada's over. Dhoni collects a double on first ball as the top-edge runs down to fine leg. Three more singles added. 15 in 24 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 208/3 ( Rohit Sharma 120 , MS Dhoni (W) 30)

    10 more from the over with Rohit sweeping a tossed up ball from Tahir to deep backward square leg for a four. Tahir is done with his 10 overs with match figures of 0/58. 20 more in 30 needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Could India hurry up and win already, please? South Africans’ thoughts have long since turned to how their team might stave off a fourth consecutive defeat against West Indies at the same ground on Monday. The two spinners didn’t work. Batting first didn’t work. Nothing is working. This is a team in crisis.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another excellent sweep shot. Tahir went full on middle as Rohit dragged it to the square leg fence with a sweep shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 198/3 ( Rohit Sharma 112 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)

    Rabada bowled his heart out in the over but he would be fuming. Forced Rohit to top-edge the pull shot but Miller put down a dolly at covers followed by an upper-cut over the keeper for a boundary. South Africa's fielding in this World up has been quite poor. 30 in 36 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Very well played. A bit short from Rabada and Rohit upper-cut it over the keeper for a four

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Rohit top-edges the ball to covers trying to play a pull shot but Miller has put down a sitter

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 193/3 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)

    14 off the over as India cruise towards the target. Two boundaries came in the over. Dhoni played a drive through cover off Shamsi for a four while Rohit swept the flighted ball to backward square leg. 35 in 42 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • Huge praise from Ian Bishop

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    Superb hundred from Rohit. Has timed the innings really well. Guiding this innings to its end. The run-rate was almost up to 6/over again but two cracking shots off Shamsi and they are easing off again. This is fine batting - both batsmen know what needs to be done for finish and are primed for it. Dhoni spearheading the finish for India. Rahul needs to watch and learn. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Sweep shot played to perfection by Rohit off Shamsi to beat the fielder who has been brought inside the circle

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short from Shamsi and Dhoni crashed that through sweeper cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 179/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 21)

    Just three singles from the over. Phehlukwayo has completed his eighth over. Not much pressure for India as they need 49 from off 48 balls. Shamsi to bowl the next over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most overseas tons for Indian openers in ODIs:

    26 - Sachin Tendulkar
    15 - Sourav Ganguly
    12 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    11 - Shikhar Dhawan
    9 - Virender Sehwag

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players to score a century against South Africa in ODI WCs:

    Sachin Tendulkar, Nagpur, 2011
    Shikhar Dhawan, Melbourne, 2015
    Rohit Sharma, Southampton, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 176/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 19)

    The Hitman Rohit has completed his hundred and has also gone past Sourav Ganguly on the list of century makers for India. His 23rd ODI hundred. There was also a tough chance for Markram at first slip which was put down. Dhoni wanted to play a cut on the off but edged it to the slip. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries for India against South Africa in ODIs:

    5 - Sachin Tendulkar
    4 - Virat Kohli
    3 - Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, ROHIT SHARMA*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries for India in ODIs:

    49 - Sachin Tendulkar
    41 - Virat Kohli
    23 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    22 - Sourav Ganguly
    16 - Shikhar Dhawan

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Sharp chance. Dhoni wanted play a cut on off as the edge flew to the first slip but Markram failed to hold onto it.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Rohit takes a single to reach to his ton. 23rd ODI ton. Second World Cup ton. What a way to start the tournament.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 171/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 17)

    Dhoni played a solid looking drive to the sweeper cover but there was a fielder to cut it off. Just a double added. Three from the over. 57 more needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,India 168/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 14)

    Rohit is on 97, just three away from his 23rd ODI century. Shouts of Rohit-Rohit could be heard in the stadium. Four off the over. 60 more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Beuran Hendricks has, apparently, arrived from South Africa to join the squad as the injured Dale Steyn’s replacement. Jolly good. In these dark times, that counts as a reason to be cheerful. What’s going on out there? India are winning, of course. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,India 164/3 ( Rohit Sharma 95 , MS Dhoni (W) 12)

    Rohit attempted a hook but was beaten by pace by Morris who also got one to zip back in to hit Dhoni's pads but it was most probably going over the stumps. Dhoni finished the over with a flashy pull to deep square leg for a boundary. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Morris goes short and Dhoni was ready for that as he pulls it to deep square leg to add another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,India 158/3 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)

    Phehlukwayo starts off his new spell with four dot balls but then Rohit cracks a flat-batted shot down the ground for a four to move to 94. 70 more needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Phehlukwayo bowls a bit short as Rohit slams a flat-batted shot in front of the bowler down the ground for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 154/3 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)

    India's score is now past 150. There's not much happening out there in Southampton with Indian batsmen picking up easy singles. South Africa need a change. Four from this over

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    It’s all too predictable from here. Rabada’s return brought Rahul’s wicket, but that wasn’t nearly enough to drag South Africa back into this match. Unless we have the drama to end all dramas, it’s India’s game, set and match. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni averages 81.75 with the bat in ODIs this year. He has scored four fifties out of eight innings this year in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 150/3 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)

    Five singles from the over. Rohit and Dhoni are looking to rotate the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. India need 78 more. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 145/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)

    Shamsi called back into attack and Faf has placed a slip and forward short leg with Dhoni on strike but the veteran did well to avoid any mistakes. Just one from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 143/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    A handful of mix-up between Rohit and Dhoni on the first ball leading to a massive confusion but South Africa failed to take advantage due to a misfield. Rohit nudged the ball on leg and sauntered out before stopping and rejecting to run but then finally completed the single after the misfield. Four off the over. 85 more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    Nothing shot from Rahul. We saw two needless shots in the South African innings, so how can atleast one Indian not do the same? He is gone now, trying to lob Rabada who finally gets a reward for his efforts. Rahul has thrown it away, just when he could have shrugged off any worries about number four. Watch how Dhoni bats now, eating up deliveries and finishing this. Should have been Rahul, showed poor cricketing intelligence there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 139/3 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Wicket-maiden for Rabada! The fuller delivery stopped a bit on Rahul who lobbed it to the mid-off fielder trying to play a straight drive. MS Dhoni has now come out to join Rohit in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Rahul c du Plessis b Rabada 26(42)

    Rabada provides another breakthrough! The delivery looked like a slower one but it wasn't however it did stop on Rahul as he lobbed it to mid-off fielder trying to place it over him.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    India in cruise mode. Rahul has found his gear in Rohit's company. Ball rising sharply from one end, the Pavilion end, where Morris and Rabada have operated in their second spells. So, the batsmen have played this like a Test situation. Put away the bad ball and leave as much as you can. Situation of the game is allowing for it, as India take charge. They attacked Shamsi and broke the shackles in the last few overs. 37 came off the last five actually, which is a lot given how much control Morris was exerting on the situation. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,India 139/2 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , KL Rahul 26)

    An expensive over from Tahir. 10 off it as Rohit slammed the tossed up ball past point with a square drive for a four. A couple of singles and doubles added as well.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot! Rohit picks the tossed up delivery early to cream it past the point on the off with a square drive

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 129/2 ( Rohit Sharma 74 , KL Rahul 25)

    Rohit is now in top gear now, pulling Rabada to midwicket for a four just as the pacer went a bit back of the length. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Just a bit back of the length from Rabada as Rohit brings out the pull shot to get a boundary through midwicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 123/2 ( Rohit Sharma 69 , KL Rahul 24)

    Rahul moves across the off stump to play a whip towards fine leg as a misfield gives him three runs. Rohit gets a four as he late cuts the leg spin past point on off.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Good shot, Rohit! Spotted the leg spin early from Tahir to sit back and cut it past the point on off

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 115/2 ( Rohit Sharma 64 , KL Rahul 21)

    Rabada returns to attack with two beauties. Squares up Rahul with a moving away delivery as the leading edge skies away to third man. Cuts Rohit into half with a ball that moves back in to cramp him.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Here comes Faf’s last roll of the dice — Rabada’s back. But there are already too few runs to play with. Shamsi was an interesting pick but he’s been too expensive for this match scenario. Rabada would need to bowl from both ends to have even a slight chance of keeping South Africa in this game. Unless, of course, Dale Steyn was around.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 113/2 ( Rohit Sharma 63 , KL Rahul 20)

    11 off the over. Shamsi hasn't created the desired impact and it will better to take him out of the attack. Went full on leg as Rohit swept it to long leg for a four before cutting the wide delivery behind point for another four.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Width on offer from Shamsi and Rohit waits to force it past point with a late cut

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor bowling for Shamsi and Rohit punishes him. The bowler strayed onto pads as Rohit swept it away to long leg for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 102/2 ( Rohit Sharma 54 , KL Rahul 18)

    Rahul hasn't been at his best so far but the four off Morris must give him some more confidence. The pacer strayed on the leg as Rahul pulled it to fine leg fence while Shamsi dived in vain. 

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: 10 more from the over with Rohit sweeping a tossed up ball from Tahir to deep backward square leg for a four. Tahir is done with his 10 overs with match figures of 0/58. 20 more in 30 needed.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.

India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019

Tags : #Faf du Plessis #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #India Vs South Africa #India world cup matches #India World Cup squad #Virat Kohli #World Cup 2019 India #World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

