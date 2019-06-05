OUT! TOLD YA! Wicket was looming around with India's spin twin in operation. Kuldeep tosses one leg stump and Duminy, who had struggled to pick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the over ends up trying to defend him off the backfoot. He was looking to go across but the line is on leg stump and then he decides to go on the backfoot to ball (I would like to remind to a ball that is tossed up), clearly showcasing that he didn;t know what to do. The ball thuds into the pad and Duminy is a dead duck. What's worse is Duminy consumes a review. Three reds confirms on-field umpire's decision. Poor cricket from the Proteas.



Duminy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)