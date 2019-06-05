Auto Refresh
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Four for Chahal as Proteas slip further
Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 18:12 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Phehlukwayo connected one in the previous over and he tries again and this time he wild slog could only connect a waft of air. Chahal bowls a very slow flighted delivery that turns into him. He was cramped for space too. MS Dhoni fumbled the ball first but still had enough time to whip the bails before Phehlukwayo can return. He was so far down the track. Chahal has his fourth.
Phehlukwayo st Dhoni b Chahal 34(61)
OUT! Partnership broken. Loopy leg spinner from Chahal to Miller, just outside off, the ball continues to drift, then drops and Miller, who was looking to force it towards wide mid off, gets it from inner half of the bat spooning the catch to Chahal. MS Dhoni shouts 'Yours' from behind the wickets and Chahal gobbles it.
Miller c and b Chahal 31(40)
OUT! TOLD YA! Wicket was looming around with India's spin twin in operation. Kuldeep tosses one leg stump and Duminy, who had struggled to pick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the over ends up trying to defend him off the backfoot. He was looking to go across but the line is on leg stump and then he decides to go on the backfoot to ball (I would like to remind to a ball that is tossed up), clearly showcasing that he didn;t know what to do. The ball thuds into the pad and Duminy is a dead duck. What's worse is Duminy consumes a review. Three reds confirms on-field umpire's decision. Poor cricket from the Proteas.
Duminy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)
OUT! BOWLED! Faf is beaten neck and crop. What a lovely little googly from Chahal. The South African skipper didn't read it. The bat on the forward defence comes late. The ball sneaks through the gap, hits in on the front pad before deflecting onto the off stump. What an over from Chahal. SA in deep trouble.
F du Plessis b Chahal 38(54)
OUT! What has Van der Dussen done here?! This is inexplicable batting, especially after settling in. Chahal loops a delivery which is drifted down the leg stump and Rassie van der Dussen goes for a reverse sweep. He misses it completely, the ball spins around his legs and into the stumps. It makes for a very ugly viewing. Chahal has his first wicket in World Cup and he is over the moon.
R van der Dussen b Chahal 22(37)
OUT! Edged and taken at third slip. Bumrah in the thick of things once again. Bumrah lands one way outside off and Quinton De Kock chases it with hard hands, looking to drive it through covers. Gets the big nick and Virat Kohli at third slip holds on to sharp catch. That ball was flying but the Indian captain has pouched it nicely.
De Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10(17)
OUT! GONE! Bumrah strikes. Sharp delivery outside off, angled into Amla, that holds its line after pitching. It is a pacy delivery that skids on with perhaps some extra bounce and Amla pokes at it and the ball goes straight into the hands of second slip.
Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6(9)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss: Virat calls heads, but it is a tail and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis elects to bat in Southampton
After 44 overs,South Africa 190/7 ( Chris Morris 28 , Kagiso Rabada 12)
No five-wicket haul on WC debut for Chahal but it has been an exceptional spell of leg break bowling from one of half of 'Kulcha'. He was hit for a couple of sixes towards the end of spell but finishes with impressive figures of 10-0-51-4.
SIX! Chahal once again makes the mistake of dropping it short to Morris, who thumps the pull over cow corner for another six. Important runs these for the Proteas.
After 43 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Chris Morris 21 , Kagiso Rabada 11)
Hardik Pandya is brought back into the attack. Pandya digs in a short ball to Rabada, who miscues the pull over mid wicket, gets it over the infield for a couple. He nails the pull off the last ball to earn a boundary. Nine runs from the over.
FOUR! Rabada was ready for the short ball this time around. This one didn't even rise as the previous delivery as Rabada swivels and pulls it from a ball that climbs to chest high. There is a fielder at deep mid wicket but this has been hit fiercely to the boundary. No chance for the boundary rider.
Such poor shot selection from South Africa today, but you cannot take anything away from Chahal. He has flighted the ball, got the drift he was looking for and simply bamboozled the batsmen (as was Faf du Plessis' case). And this is despite Kuldeep Yadav not being as consistently impressive from the other end. In windy and chilly English conditions, Chahal's wrist spin has come to the fore.
Times are hard when you have to wonder which of Shamsi or Tahir is the better batsman. Or whether the grey skies above might yield some rain. But those are the questions you ask when a team are playing so far below themselves. Something is very wrong with this South African team.
After 42 overs,South Africa 173/7 ( Chris Morris 19 , Kagiso Rabada 4)
Chahal ends the over with couple of dot balls. He even went round the stumps to Rabada for the final ball, trying to spin it into him. A six and three singles off the first balls helps South Africa take nine runs. Morris should start farming the strike as much as possible now on.
SIX! That's rank half-tracker from Chahal and Morris will not miss out on such an opportunity to score runs. He goes back in his crease and pulls it away over deep square leg
MS Dhoni has now made 139 stumpings in List-A cricket - the joint most along with Moin Khan.
After 41 overs,South Africa 164/7 ( Chris Morris 11 , Kagiso Rabada 3)
Kuldeep Yadav completes his spell with a three-run over. Rabada turns it past slips for a couple and after a word of advice from Dhoni, Kuldeep has Rabada second guessing for the remainder of the over. The left-arm wrist spinner ends with the figures of 10-0-46-1, played a very good the supporting role to his spin twin.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the second Indian leg-spinner after Anil Kumble (v Netherlands, Paarl, 2003) to take a four-wicket haul in an ICC Cricket World Cup match.
After 40 overs,South Africa 161/7 ( Chris Morris 11 , Kagiso Rabada 1)
Whatever little hope South Africa had of pushing for a decent total on the board has taken a massive dent with the wicket of Phehlukwayo. Chahal bags his fourth wicket on World Cup debut. Kagiso Rabada joins Morris in the middle.
OUT! Phehlukwayo connected one in the previous over and he tries again and this time he wild slog could only connect a waft of air. Chahal bowls a very slow flighted delivery that turns into him. He was cramped for space too. MS Dhoni fumbled the ball first but still had enough time to whip the bails before Phehlukwayo can return. He was so far down the track. Chahal has his fourth.
Phehlukwayo st Dhoni b Chahal 34(61)
After 39 overs,South Africa 157/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 34 , Chris Morris 8)
Phehlukwayo brings South Africa's 150 with a 83m six off Kuldeep Yadav. It is also the first six of the match and they will need more of such hits. A six along with five singles from the over. Proteas collect 11 runs from the over.
SIX! Flighted delivery on middle and leg from Kuldeep and Phehlukwayo says enough as he takes a long stride forward and lifts the ball with his long levers to send the ball over wide long on. Very good shot. A lot of muscle involved too.
After 38 overs,South Africa 146/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 26 , Chris Morris 5)
The spin twins continue to dry up the boundaris for India, once again enjoying bowling in tandem. Couple of extra in the form of a wides from Chahal's over. Six came off it. SA's run rate still reeling around the 3.8-run mark.
Regular tactic from India to get a pacer operating in overs 30-40. Helps keeping the strike rate down. Kohli is not letting South Africa with regular changes in the bowling.
Chahal getting a rousing reception from the crowd and why not!
After 37 overs,South Africa 140/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 23 , Chris Morris 4)
Four dots sandwiched between two singles in Kuldeep's over. He completes his eighth over. Phehlukwayo continues to play the waiting game.
After 36 overs,South Africa 138/6 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 22 , Chris Morris 3)
Forget doubling the score from the 35th over mark. It looks like Indians are aiming to double their wicket column here. South Africa will have to do really well to play the full quota of their 50 overs it seems. Miller departs before these two could break the shackles. Chris Morris joins in and almost plays onto his stumps. Gets off the mark with an underedge with three.
Miller's hard work comes to nothing with a slap back to the bowler. A gloom has settled over the innings, and not only because of the cloud cover. South Africa's chances of giving themselves something to bowl are receding with every passing over.
OUT! Partnership broken. Loopy leg spinner from Chahal to Miller, just outside off, the ball continues to drift, then drops and Miller, who was looking to force it towards wide mid off, gets it from inner half of the bat spooning the catch to Chahal. MS Dhoni shouts 'Yours' from behind the wickets and Chahal gobbles it.
Miller c and b Chahal 31(40)
After 35 overs,South Africa 134/5 ( David Miller 31 , Andile Phehlukwayo 21)
Miller takes the single off the first ball of the over. Phehlukwayo still playing the waiting game as SA still not in a position to take off. They will have o start assessing what a good total is and will have target one of the Indian bowlers (Not Bumrah, of course). Just two runs from Bhuvi's over as Phehlukwayo and Miller continue to consolidate. If South Africa manage to double their score from the 35th over mark, they should be awarded one point irrespective of the end result, just for that heroic recovery.
After 34 overs,South Africa 132/5 ( David Miller 30 , Andile Phehlukwayo 20)
First signs of intent after some while from South Africa. Phehlukwayo takes the calculated risks as he jumps out of his crease to Jadhav. Despite the boundary, Jadhav concedes only a single off the remaining five deliveries.
FOUR! There it is! Phehlukwayo skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the slider that is floated into him and thrashes it over cover for a one bounce boundary.
After 33 overs,South Africa 127/5 ( David Miller 29 , Andile Phehlukwayo 16)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is called back for his second spell. Another uneventful over where Miller and Phehlukwayo pick three mundane singles. It will be interesting to see how long will these two hold back the attacking stokes with just 17 overs left, SA's run rate has dropped below 4 runs an over.
What kind of an innings runrate is 3.38, after 32 overs, for a much-vaunted batting line-up? The kind stumbled to by a side who were 89/5 10 overs ago, and who have suffered a quake of injuries in their ranks. Miller and Phehlukwayo soldier on, but there's not a lot for South Africans to enthuse about.
After 32 overs,South Africa 124/5 ( David Miller 27 , Andile Phehlukwayo 15)
Sixth bowler Kedar Jadhav continues with his ultra-slow underground bowling. He mixes it up with a quick delivery to Phehlukwayo, who finds the cover fielder for a dot ball. Negates the over without much fuss. Only a single from it. Drinks taken.
After 31 overs,South Africa 123/5 ( David Miller 26 , Andile Phehlukwayo 15)
Bumrah tries Phehlukwayo with the short stuff before sending down a pinpoint yorker. Phehlukwayo ducks under the bouncers and is alert enough to dig out the ball in the blockhole. Maiden over from Bumrah.
After 30 overs,South Africa 123/5 ( David Miller 26 , Andile Phehlukwayo 15)
Phehlukwayo and Miller are happy to push, drive and pummel the ball to sweepers with aim to rebuild South Africa's innings. Five runs off the 30th over bowled by Jadhav.
After 29 overs,South Africa 118/5 ( David Miller 23 , Andile Phehlukwayo 13)
Another bowling change. Kohli sniffs blood as he returns to his strike bowler – Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm quick induces an error from Miller off the first ball. The left-hander was trying to walk across and work it away on the on side but gets a leading edge over point that fortunately for him lands safely. Miller collects a welcome boundary for South Africa later in the over.
FOUR! Bumrah pitches on the leg stump angling towards the middle and off stump, but Miller does extremely well to hang in his crease and flick it to the left of mid on fielder. The timing was really good as the ball speeds away to the ropes.
It isn't often that players like Miller and Phehlukwayo score at significantly slower than a run a ball. But South Africa don't often bat so tentatively - particularly not after they've won the toss and chosen to take first strike. It's becoming increasingly difficult to see how they are going to put up a decent total here.
As was expected, Indian wrist spinners have taken the game from the scruff of its neck. It does help that South Africa are a poor batting side at the moment. Conditions have also probably helped Chahal and Kuldeep. There is a lot of breeze about and that helps them get drift, as they have spoken time and again. Jadhav operating now, meanwhile, so that Kohli doesn't have to bring Pandya on again and give the batsmen more pace to play with. Lack of pace hurting them.
After 28 overs,South Africa 112/5 ( David Miller 18 , Andile Phehlukwayo 12)
And here he is almost on cue. I assure you I have no telepathy with Virat Kohli. Kedar Jadhav is on to bowl some unconventional sling spin. He starts round the stumps to the left-handers. He makes good use of the width of the crease, slanting the ball into the batsmen from a very low and wide angle. Phehlukwayo edges off the final ball through slips for a couple. Five runs from the over.
After 27 overs,South Africa 107/5 ( David Miller 16 , Andile Phehlukwayo 9)
Another good over for South Africa. Yes, only two runs came off it but they have made sure that they don't lose a wicket and at that stage it qualifies as good for them. Still a minimum of 8 overs of spin remaining for South Africa to play out. We haven't had a look at Kedar Jadhav's low slingers so far.
After 26 overs,South Africa 105/5 ( David Miller 15 , Andile Phehlukwayo 8)
Chahal too enjoying to flight the ball to Phehlukwayo, who defends first up but can't resist the temptation to come down the track but he does well to keep the ball along the ground for a single to mid wicket. Two runs from the over.
After 25 overs,South Africa 103/5 ( David Miller 14 , Andile Phehlukwayo 7)
Miller and Phehlukwayo work away five harmless singles off Kuldeep's over. Kuldeep is happy to toss the ball and the position he finds himself in he can afford to do that. Smart bowling to test the patience of both the batsmen. SA go past the 100-run mark as the innings reach the halfway mark.
After 24 overs,South Africa 98/5 ( David Miller 11 , Andile Phehlukwayo 5)
Phehlukwayo tries to infuse some positive energy in what has so far been a glum tournament for South Africa. Nine runs taken from Chahl's over. Indian spinners will not mind Phehlukwayo's aggressive approach.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo plays the reverse sweep early in his innings but he has connected it well, gets it through point for a boundary.
After 23 overs,South Africa 89/5 ( David Miller 7 , )
South Africa's half side is back in the hut and perhaps their hopes of surviving in the tournament also. Kuldeep has Duminy off the last ball of the over, where the left-hander struggled miserably.
And so it goes. Duminy's dismissal — what was the point of wasting the review? — means South Africa have lost 3/11 in 23 deliveries. This ground isn't the easiest to reach but the crowd is building up nicely. Thing is, by the end of the match they might have spent longer getting here than watching cricket.
OUT! TOLD YA! Wicket was looming around with India's spin twin in operation. Kuldeep tosses one leg stump and Duminy, who had struggled to pick the left-arm wrist-spinner in the over ends up trying to defend him off the backfoot. He was looking to go across but the line is on leg stump and then he decides to go on the backfoot to ball (I would like to remind to a ball that is tossed up), clearly showcasing that he didn;t know what to do. The ball thuds into the pad and Duminy is a dead duck. What's worse is Duminy consumes a review. Three reds confirms on-field umpire's decision. Poor cricket from the Proteas.
Duminy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)
After 22 overs,South Africa 88/4 ( David Miller 6 , JP Duminy 3)
Yuzvendra Chahal slips in another tidy over, giving just three singles. A wicket seems likely on the cards and it looks it will come rather soon.
What a bad shot from Van der Dussen. Chahal with a beauty, he built up the pressure on the batsman and suddenly he felt like he needed to do something different. This is a straight byproduct of the T20 age and perhaps an indirect advantage for the bowler.
Chahal then produced an even better ball to get rid of Du Plessis. Suddenly two wickets in an over and South Africa are all over the place.
After 21 overs,South Africa 85/4 ( David Miller 4 , JP Duminy 2)
Kohli quickly brings Kuldeep back into the attack with two left-handers in the middle. South Africa's innings has gone completely haywire here mirroring their World Cup campaign a bit. Miller and Duminy with a gigantic task ahead of them. They manage to collect five singles off Kuldeep's over.
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, both have also dismissed JP Duminy twice in ODIs before today.
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both have dismissed David Miller twice in ODIs before today.
JP Duminy's last six innings in ODI WCs:
45, 8, 8*, 23, 12, 6
David Miller needs to score 40 more runs to complete 3,000 runs in ODI cricket.
After 20 overs,South Africa 80/4 ( David Miller 1 , JP Duminy 0)
Yuzvendra Chahal with a lovely over of leg spin bowling. Wickets - both clean bowled - on either end of the overs for the wrist spinner that puts South Africa in deep trouble. Van der Dussen must be kicking himself for absolutely throwing it away in a pursuit of an unnecessary reverse sweep. Faf, on the other hand, didn't pick the googly. Two new men in the middle David Miller is be joined by JP Duminy. The Proteas looking down the barrel.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: Hardik Pandya is brought back into the attack. Pandya digs in a short ball to Rabada, who miscues the pull over mid wicket, gets it over the infield for a couple. He nails the pull off the last ball to earn a boundary. Nine runs from the over.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.
India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.
Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.
Squad:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019
