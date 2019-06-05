Auto Refresh
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Bumrah removes de Kock, Amla cheaply
Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 15:42 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Edged and taken at third slip. Bumrah in the thick of things once again. Bumrah lands one way outside off and Quinton De Kock chases it with hard hands, looking to drive it through covers. Gets the big nick and Virat Kohli at third slip holds on to sharp catch. That ball was flying but the Indian captain has pouched it nicely.
De Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10(17)
OUT! GONE! Bumrah strikes. Sharp delivery outside off, angled into Amla, that holds its line after pitching. It is a pacy delivery that skids on with perhaps some extra bounce and Amla pokes at it and the ball goes straight into the hands of second slip.
Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6(9)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss: Virat calls heads, but it is a tail and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis elects to bat in Southampton
Bumrah has hit the perfect length here. Just back of length and moves thanks to conditions. And well, his ability too. He has been here before but wondering how much did he benefit from spending that extra time practicing.
After 8 overs,South Africa 31/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Rassie van der Dussen 3)
A single from Van der Dussen to start the eigthth over and that turns out to be the only run of the over. Rassi has looked really confident in his short stay in the middle. Bumrah simply revelling out in the middle. Faf is able to stonewall him for the rest of the over.
The clouds keep rolling in, making the ball mover ever more. But du Plessis and van der Dussen are looking a little more settled. How South Africa will prosper without their banker, de Kock, is the key question for the first half of the innings at least.
After 7 overs,South Africa 30/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Rassie van der Dussen 2)
Bhuvi lines up five dots before he in search of some movement lands one full on middle and leg which Du Plessis is able to flick to boundary.
FOUR! Bhuvi errs on the final ball of the over and Du Plessis collects a boundary. A full ball on middle and leg and the Proteas captain whips it away to the boundary to mid wicket boundary.
Indeed he is!
Rassie van der Dussen has gone past 30-plus runs in seven out of his 10 ODI innings.
After 6 overs,South Africa 26/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 7 , Rassie van der Dussen 2)
India are all over South Africa in Hampshire bowl. This opening spell from Indian new ball bowlers has been very accurate. Bumrah has had a great start to his World Cup. De Kock joins his opening partner in the dressing room. Rassie van der Dussen is in early. He gets off the mark with a couple. A big stern test awaits him.
Gone...caught at second slip. Bumrah strikes again. South Africa 24/2 and their misery continues. He is moving the ball like a top. Looking like the world’s best bowler he is!
OUT! Edged and taken at third slip. Bumrah in the thick of things once again. Bumrah lands one way outside off and Quinton De Kock chases it with hard hands, looking to drive it through covers. Gets the big nick and Virat Kohli at third slip holds on to sharp catch. That ball was flying but the Indian captain has pouched it nicely.
De Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10(17)
After 5 overs,South Africa 22/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 9 , Faf du Plessis (C) 6)
De Kock has looked very streaky out in the middle. Bhuvi and Bumrah both getting the ball to zip around off the pitch. De Kock's edge goes past slips while Du Plessis' soft hands has ensured his edges stay low and go on the bounce in the cordon. Indian bowlers right on top. The decision by Faf at toss now doesn't look the smartest one.
FOUR! Bumrah pitches the ball on leg stump that goes on with the angle while De Kock gets a leading edge past second slip for a boundary to third man. He was looking to flick it through mid wicket.
After 4 overs,South Africa 15/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , Faf du Plessis (C) 4)
Bumrah bowling with this tail up, once again showing why he is rated as one of the best in the business. He gets rid of Amla first and then almost removes Faf du Plessis off the next ball. After inside edging to fine leg fence, Bumrah induces the outside edge that goes on the bounce to first slip. Super stuff from Jasprit.
So much for Amla's triumphant return. Du Plessis has won all three of his tosses, but this is the first time he's chosen to bat. And under heavy cloud which may yet bring rain. By the look of the first ball du Plessis faces, which pinballs off the edge and misses his stumps, maybe he should have fielded first. Just a thought, skipper.
FOUR! Full delivery just around the off stump and Faf comes forward to drive it, gets an inside edge, which doesn't miss the stumps by much, runs down to fine leg boundary. Bumrah could have so easily had two in two.
Faf du Plessis has scored six fifty-plus scores with two centuries out of his last eight ODI innings against India.
And gone...superb movement from Bumrah. Caught at second slip. India have drawn first blood!
Dark cloud hanging about really helping India.
Indian bowlers dismissing Hashim Amla most times in ODIs:
3 - Jasprit Bumrah*
3 - Mohit Sharma
3 - Mohammad Shami
OUT! GONE! Bumrah strikes. Sharp delivery outside off, angled into Amla, that holds its line after pitching. It is a pacy delivery that skids on with perhaps some extra bounce and Amla pokes at it and the ball goes straight into the hands of second slip.
Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6(9)
After 3 overs,South Africa 10/0 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 4)
Amla begins the over with a four of the first ball but post that Bhuvi is able to keep it tight for the rest of the over just conceding two more runs. Six runs off his second.
FOUR! Shot! Fraction of width offered from Bhuvi outside off and Amla is quick to drive it square of point for a boundary. The first of the game.
After 2 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Hashim Amla 1 , Quinton de Kock (W) 3)
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end. Bumrah gets few to go across De Kock, he gets some steep bounce to Dhoni. Follows up with some top deliveries to beat De Kock's outside edge. QdK continues to hang his bat more in hope than anything else. The ball keeps whizzes past it. Bumrah tried to mix it up with a full ball on the leg stump that De Kock worked away to fine leg but the running between Quinny and Amla underlines the unsettled nerves in the middle. Dhoni on the turn takes a shy at the stumps after collecting the throw from Jadhav in the deep, but misses it, De Kock has to put in the dive. Excellent start for Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah's bowling average and SR in ODIs:
1st innings : 19.84, 27.4
2nd innings : 28.77, 35.1
Bhuvi and Bumrah getting things started underway. Not the best calling between the wickets though for South Africa. Some cloud cover about so Bhuvi could be a handful.
After 1 overs,South Africa 2/0 ( Hashim Amla 1 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)
Hashim Amla is off the mark straightaway. He slices it past backward point for a single. Quinton De Kock taps to mid off and hares quickly for his first run. No real signs of early swing on offer but Bhuvi has maintained good lines. Disciplined start for him.
Hashim Amla needs to score 77 more runs in his next two innings to become to fastest to 8,000 ODI runs.
Hashim Amla needs to score 68 more runs to become the fifth South African player to score 1,000 ODI runs against India.
Quinton de Kock needs to score 22 more runs to complete 8,000 runs in international cricket.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 19 wickets this year in ODIs which is the joint most for an Asian pacer alongside Mohammad Shami.
Hashim Amla has been dismissed in single-digit only once in ODIs in England out of 18 innings. He averages 54.00 in ODIs in England.
Quinton de Kock's batting average of 66.50 against India in ODIs - his second highest against any team. He has gone past fifty in six of his last eight ODIs against India.
Yes! It is time for LIVE action. Bhuvneshwar Kumar marks his run up. South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton De Kock in there pretty green kits walk out, the senior partner will be taking the strike for the first ball. Two slips in place.
It is almost time. Players line up for the pre-match national anthems.
Here's how the points table is looking after seven World Cup games
Head to Head:
In ODIs: India (34), South Africa (46)
In ODI WCs: India (1), South Africa (3)
Since 2015: India (9), South Africa (4)
At The Rose Bowl, Southampton in ODIs:
India : Won 1, Lost 2
South Africa : Won 2, Lost 1
The average first innings total since 2015 at Southampton in ODIs is 310.
Two spinners! Both Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi have been selected for the first time in this World Cup. And that at a ground that doesn't offer slow bowlers much, and against batsmen who were weened on slow bowling. It doesn't quite make sense, but little about this tournament does for a South African side who have been hammered by injuries. At least they welcome Hashim Amla back from the blow to the head he took against England, which prevented him from playing against Bangladesh. Aiden Markram makes way.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
So, South Africa win toss and opt to bat. No surprises there, after their last two bowling ploys failed. Plus their bowling is weakened too.
India with a predictable side. Bhuvi and Bumrah, Chahal and Kuldeep, Pandya, Jadhav is fit and included. KL Rahul slated to bat at number four.
So the big news at this point of time is Bhuvneshwar Kumar starting ahead of Mohammed Shami in India's playing XI
Virat Kohli, Indian skipper: Crowd is going to be a massive factor for us. Lots of people living here in UK and there are also a lot of fans travelling this time. The expectations is on us throughout the year, so this is nothing new for us. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Kuldeep all four playing along with Hardik the all-rounder and Kedar Jadhav we are always a strong bowling attack. I'm very excited.
Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that's the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we're bringing in an extra spinner. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.
Toss: Virat calls heads, but it is a tail and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis elects to bat in Southampton
Looks like Bhuvi could be playing. DK and Vijay Shankar out definitely. Kedar Jadhav batting in the nets testing his cutting skills, so he could be in as well.
Will we witness a run-fest today?
Very different from the bruised South African camp, the news from the India's perspective is good. Kedar Jadhav is deemed fit and is likely to start with KL Rahul to tipped to play at number 4.
The World Cup starts today...if not in truth, then in spirit at least. Team India, the tenth team, resting from their IPL travails, take the field and enter straight away as favourites, both for the game and this tournament.
Facing South Africa who are beleaguered and desperate, especially hit with a spate of injuries. It's match one for the Men in Blue, versus the Proteas, it's India versus South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton!
Pitch report: "A good grass covering with a few grassy patches and some bare patches. This could be a two-paced surface. The ball might stop and misbehave a little bit," says Shaun Pollock.
Cloudy with a chance of cricket in Southampton today. There’s also plenty of blue amid the grey, so we should be fine. This comes to you from a cab slowly snaking its way along a road clogged with traffic heading for the Rose Bowl. Clearly, people are interested in India’s first World Cup game.
The players have arrived!
"Wrist spinners have taken wickets for us in the middle-overs"
Here's an interactive look at the venues where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be playing their matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: A single from Van der Dussen to start the eigthth over and that turns out to be the only run of the over. Rassi has looked really confident in his short stay in the middle. Bumrah simply revelling out in the middle. Faf is able to stonewall him for the rest of the over.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.
India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.
Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.
Squad:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh register 21-run win in their first match
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn, South Africa's eternal big brother, bows out with head high and legacy secured
India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada sets up thrilling theatre of personal battle at Rose Bowl