Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician 15:04 (IST)

Hashim Amla needs to score 77 more runs in his next two innings to become to fastest to 8,000 ODI runs.

Hashim Amla needs to score 68 more runs to become the fifth South African player to score 1,000 ODI runs against India.

Quinton de Kock needs to score 22 more runs to complete 8,000 runs in international cricket.