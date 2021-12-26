Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2021

26 December, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

76/0 (25.4 ov)

1st Test
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India South Africa
76/0 (25.4 ov) - R/R 2.96

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 29

Mayank Agarwal - 43

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 29 78 4 0
Mayank Agarwal Batting 43 76 7 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 7 3 10 0
Lungi Ngidi 6.4 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

76 (76) R/R: 2.96

KL Rahul 29(78)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs South Africa Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Centurion: Rahul, Agarwal dominate opening session

India vs South Africa Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Centurion: Rahul, Agarwal dominate opening session

15:19 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 71/0 ( KL Rahul 24 , Mayank Agarwal 43)

Kagiso Rabada returns to the attack, the South African pace spearhead having kept the Indian opening pair quiet in a tight morning spell earlier today. He’ll hope to get the breakthrough in the 15 minutes that are left in the session. Just one from the over.

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 70/0 ( KL Rahul 23 , Mayank Agarwal 43)

Just one from Ngidi’s sixth over, with Rahul moving to 23 with a single off the penultimate delivery, taking the partnership to 70.

Full Scorecard
15:12 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 69/0 ( KL Rahul 22 , Mayank Agarwal 43)

Mulder continues from the other end. FOUR! Lovely push in front of square on the off side by Rahul, beating the diving extra cover and moving into the forties in the process. Four from the over.

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 65/0 ( KL Rahul 22 , Mayank Agarwal 39)

Ngidi returns to the attack with another 30 minutes to go for lunch on the opening day. Starts off with a short ball down leg that brushes Agarwal’s thigh before running away to fine leg for four leg byes. Agarwal gets an inside edge while looking to cut the ball four deliveries later, though thankfully for the batter, it doesn’t deflect towards the stumps. Single to Agarwal off the last ball.

Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 60/0 ( KL Rahul 22 , Mayank Agarwal 38)

Mulder, who has been bowling with a good rhythm in the five overs he has bowled so far today, gives away two singles as he continues to keep things tidy from his end. Partnership worth 60 at the moment.

Full Scorecard
15:00 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 58/0 ( KL Rahul 21 , Mayank Agarwal 37)

Couple of runs from Jansen’s over, both Rahul and Agarwal collecting a single each. Agarwal, meanwhile, is batting in the late 30s at the moment and might already be thinking about the milestone approaching.

Full Scorecard
14:55 (IST)

Earlier today

Full Scorecard
14:55 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 56/0 ( KL Rahul 20 , Mayank Agarwal 36)

FOUR! Short of length delivery from Mulder that’s going down leg, Rahul gently tickles this towards fine leg, putting it out of keeper de Kock’s reach. Four from the over.

Full Scorecard
14:53 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 52/0 ( KL Rahul 16 , Mayank Agarwal 36)

Mayank brings up the fifty partnership with back-to-back boundaries off Jansen, flicking the first one past mid-on before driving the next one through point. Jansen, however, creates a chance the very next delivery as Agarwal nicks the ball to the keeper, only for de Kock to spill the chance, handing the batter a lifeline on 36. Eight from the over.

Full Scorecard
14:48 (IST)
fifty

Fifty partnership up between openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, the former bringing up the milestone with back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen in the 18th over. IND 52/0

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
14:48 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, the former bringing up the milestone with back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen in the 18th over. IND 52/0
13:16 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
13:02 (IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss, and India will have a bat

India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Kagiso Rabada returns to the attack, the South African pace spearhead having kept the Indian opening pair quiet in a tight morning spell earlier today. He’ll hope to get the breakthrough in the 15 minutes that are left in the session. Just one from the over.

1st Test preview: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma.

These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.

In Mumbai, during the New Zealand Test, the team management could "rest" both Rahane and Ishant on the pretext of niggles but if on Sunday, the duo doesn't figure in the playing eleven, it will be as good as being dropped.

In the last Test, they were "unofficially dropped" and in this one, they will be officially dumped.

Since their historic first visit in 1992, the tour to Rainbow Nation has been an 'Achilles' Heel' for the touring Indian teams and skipper Kohli, who is certainly veering towards the business end of his leadership tenure, will like to achieve a first.

South Africa are no longer the force to reckon with in international cricket as they have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years.

Ahead of the first Test, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the first Test between South Africa and India take place?

The second Test between India and South Africa will take place from 26-30 December, 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa-India match? 

The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

When will the match start? 

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: December 26, 2021 15:19:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul hints visitors will play five bowlers; admits to 'tough call' between Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul hints visitors will play five bowlers; admits to 'tough call' between Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer

Asked if playing four bowlers, which allows an extra batter in the line-up becomes a workload management problem for the team, Rahul replied in an affirmative.

India vs South Africa: We’ve gotten used to bad news around us, says Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: We’ve gotten used to bad news around us, says Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India, Elgar was asked about the latest controversy on racism involving South African cricket but he said the team is not greatly affected by it.

India vs South Africa: Visitors begin training with a session of footvolley after going through hard quarantine
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Visitors begin training with a session of footvolley after going through hard quarantine

India arrive via a chartered flight on Friday morning after three days of hard quarantine in Mumbai. The players had to isolate for a day in a resort in Centurion before they could have an outdoor session.