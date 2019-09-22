-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I in Bengaluru: Proteas win by 9 wickets to level series
Date: Sunday, 22 September, 2019 22:10 IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match Ended
South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
This over 16.5
- 1
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 6
batsman
- 79 (52)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 5
- 27 (23)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 27 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 15 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
64 ( 6.4 ) R/R: 9.6
Temba Bavuma 27(23)
Quinton de Kock 35(17)
|
76/1 (10.1 over)
Reeza Hendricks 28 (26) SR: S.R (107.69)
c Virat Kohli b Hardik Pandya
South Africa in India 3 T20I Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
Highlights
-
21:41 (IST)
FIFTY! One more in the over and that's fifty for de Kock as well. Length ball from Pandya and de Kock lofts it deep extra cover boundary for four runs to bring up the fifty.
-
21:37 (IST)
OUT! Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he does the magic straightaway. Slower and short delivery to Hendricks, who could not spot it and ended up playing the ball early, the ball went to Kohli at mid-wicket who took a good diving catch. First breakthrough for India finally. R Hendricks c Kohli b Hardik Pandya 28(26)
-
20:36 (IST)
OUT! Hardik Pandya c Miller b Rabada 14(18)
Hardik did very well to get under the length ball and whipped it to long on but it went straight to the fielder and Miller is a very safe fielder.
-
20:35 (IST)
OUT! Washington Sundar run out (de Kock/Rabada) 4(1)
He gave away his wicket to bring Hardik on strike. Wide delivery on leg from Rabada and Washington looked for a bye as Rabada hit the stumps after getting the ball from QDK.
-
20:32 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja c and b Rabada 19(17)
Jadeja cleared his front leg and wanted to smoke his shot over midwicket but it went in the air really high. Rabada moved a bit towards his leg and took the catch.
-
20:11 (IST)
OUT! Krunal Pandya c de Kock b B Hendricks 4(7)
Hendricks got the shot ball to straighten up just enough to open up Krunal Pandya and found the faintest of edge. Umpire took some time to give it out but Krunal knew there was no point reviewing.
-
20:01 (IST)
OUT! Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Fortuin 5(8)
-
19:59 (IST)
INDIA FOUR DOWN!
Pant c Phehlukwayo b Fortuin 19(20)
Smart thinking from Fortuin. He got the ball away from off stump. Pant had to reach for it but could not time his shot as the fielder at long off took a safe catch. India in trouble.
-
19:39 (IST)
INDIA LOSE KOHLI!
Kohli c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 9(15)
A rare bad day for Kohli in the office. There was very little wrong with the shot as he whipped it to midwicket. But unfortunately it went really high and Phehlukwayo did well to take the catch despite being very close to the ropes.
-
19:34 (IST)
OUT! DHAWAN GONE!
Dhawan c Bavuma b Shamsi 36(25)
Shamsi managed to get some turn as the ball turned away from Dhawan who shimmied out for a big shot to long off. The bat turned in his hand and a top edge was taken by Bavuma at extra-cover despite back-tracking.
-
19:11 (IST)
OUT! ROHIT FALLS!
Rohit c R Hendricks b B Hendricks 9(8)
Rohit was stuck at his crease and that has given Beuran Hendricks a wicket in his first over. Rohit was looking for the ball that could come in, forgot to cover his off stump and ended up jabbing the straight delivery as the ball took the outside edge and went to first slip.
-
18:35 (IST)
South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi
-
18:34 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
-
18:34 (IST)
Quinton de Kock: Don't mind batting second. It will be a good wicket anyway, whether we batted or bowled. We will have to try and compete, be the best players we can be. Last match was up and down for the team. One change as Hendricks comes in for Nortje.
-
18:34 (IST)
Virat Kohli: We will be batting first. I know it's a ground where teams chase well but heading into the World T20 though, we need to improve areas as a team. We're a good chasing team. Results are always a priority, but we need to get out of our comfort zone also. Have a few plans in mind, will be looking to executing those. No changes in team.
-
18:31 (IST)
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India decide to bat first in 3rd T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru
-
18:28 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks at lot drier. The regular sheen is missing. The ball might grip and turn. It's a ground where you can bat or bowl first as it's easy to chase. Spinners will have a role to play and feel it's going to be a chasing ground with quick outfield, dew," says Sunil Gavaskar.
That's it, SA win!
Bavuma hits a six off the last ball of the 17th over and ends the match. South Africa win the third T20I by 9 wickets and level the three-match series 1-1. Captain Quinton de Kock hits 79 off 52 balls, Reeza Hendricks managed 26-ball 28 while Tenda Bavuma hit a 23-ball 27. This is a young unit and have beaten a good side in their backyard. Kohli's decision to bat first at Bengaluru backfired and Indian plans went for a toss right from the start.
After 16 overs,South Africa 131/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 78 , Temba Bavuma 19)
Jadeja completes a good over. Just 4 off it but Proteas also need just 4 to finish things off. Should be done in the next over.
An outing that Navdeep Saini might live to regret, all the more so since it comes at the ground where he made himself known to the Indian cricket community just earlier this year. He's bowled two overs with two different captains in charge - and both have cut angry figures through it. Kohli wasn't too pleased when he was hit for the second his sixes in his first over by de Kock, Rohit was more than unhappy with the full balls that went to the boundary. Bowled only 12 balls, but didn't find the right zones at all. Don't want to be harsh on the young lad, but given the situation this team is in - Kohli suggesting there's a window of 4-5 games for the new guys to make a mark - Saini could rue this evening.
After 15 overs,South Africa 127/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 76 , Temba Bavuma 17)
Krunal Pandya comes back on. Right then, Bavuma stealing singles and de Kock hitting boundaries. Simple cricket. De Kock has hit five sixes tonight. South Africa need 8 runs in 30 balls.
SIX! Big one from de Kock. A number of them from his bat today. This is No 5 tonight. He slog-sweeps this off Krunal for a massive six.
FOUR!! Look at that shot, look at that. Krunal bowlers wider, de Kock reaches for it and hits it over the covers for a four. What a shot.
After 14 overs,South Africa 113/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 64 , Temba Bavuma 15)
Well, well, well, Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and gets good grip off the pitch. Bavuma was almost done in twice as the ball came at a little slow pace to him after pitching. Has Jadeja been put into attack a little late? South Africa need 22 runs in 36 balls.
After 13 overs,South Africa 109/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 63 , Temba Bavuma 12)
After this over, India begin to play the waiting game. Not for the wicket to fall but the match to get over. Yes, de Kock batting exceptionally well but India bowlers have been below par. Poor effort from Hardik with the ball. 23 runs in his 2 overs. Bowled half-trackers after half-trackers in this over. South Africa need 26 runs in 42 balls.
FOUR! Now a half-tracker bowled outside the off stump, de Kock flourishes his arms and gets a four to deep extra cover.
SIX! As easy as it gets, 130 kph half-tracker from Hardik and de Kock pulled it away for a handsome six over deep square leg.
After 12 overs,South Africa 96/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 52 , Temba Bavuma 11)
Saini has been treated harshly here by the Proteas batsmen. Bavuma, the new man in the middle, flicked him for four, lifted him for four before collecting two through leg glance. He is dominating the young fast bowler from India who is building up pace but is not using brains. South Africa need 39 runs in 48 balls.
Consecutive half-centuries for Quinton de Kock in his first two games as South Africa skipper. A solid start to his captaincy stint already on an individual front, and with the remainder of this game looking like a bit of a formality, that should, in all likelihood, be a more-than-good start on the whole too. If he adds a heightened sense of responsibility to his already supreme repertoire of shot-making, which looks to be the case from the early sightings, de Kock could potentially turn him into a beast of a T20 batsman.
FOUR! Bavuma again, this time another loose delivery on his legs, he flicks it for four through mid-wicket.
FOUR! What a shot from the little Bavuma, fuller in length from Saini, and he gives himself some room and hits it over the covers for four runs.
After 11 overs,South Africa 86/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 52 , Temba Bavuma 1)
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and picks a wicket on the first ball of his spell. Temba Bavuma, right handed bat, joins de Kock in the middle. De Kock is still hitting it beautifully. He is the big wicket here. Still a daunting task for India. QDK gets to his fifty, his first as captain. 10 off the over and a wicket.
FIFTY! One more in the over and that's fifty for de Kock as well. Length ball from Pandya and de Kock lofts it deep extra cover boundary for four runs to bring up the fifty.
A wicket, at last, for India. Hardik Pandya gets the breakthrough with his first ball, as Reeza Hendricks plays a slightly lazy stroke after partnering his captain to take his team to the brink of victory in the first half of the chase. A second super catch in as many games for Kohli - the one in the previous game triggered quite a South African slide. India need more than just inspiration and drama for this game's course to change.
FOUR! Short ball from Hardik and de Kock pulls it away for four runs. This is one of his favourite shots and when he is in mood, these come off just beautifully.
OUT! Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he does the magic straightaway. Slower and short delivery to Hendricks, who could not spot it and ended up playing the ball early, the ball went to Kohli at mid-wicket who took a good diving catch. First breakthrough for India finally. R Hendricks c Kohli b Hardik Pandya 28(26)
After 10 overs,South Africa 76/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 28 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 44)
Krunal Pandya continues. No boundaries in the over but a single on each ball. Visitors won't mind that. They are inching closer to the total now. Maybe it is time to turn to Jadeja.
After 9 overs,South Africa 70/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 25 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 41)
Sundar continues and he is hit for a boundary on just the first ball of the over. This has been a trend. Sundar gets hit and the rest of the over he is trying to defend runs than attack and take wickets. 21 runs in the last two overs. This is slipping out of India's hands.
SIX! Sundar continues and he pitched short again, de Kock goes back and slaps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
You'd think the world had heard the reverberations of how costly hail-mary reviews can be after 'that' Ashes Test at Headingley - now India have their own mini version of the same. Went for an utterly desperate review - and lost it - only to find themselves hoping they hadn't lost it an over later. Might have been academic in the game's context, but still, something to chew on if they hadn't already earlier.
After 8 overs,South Africa 60/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 23 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 33)
Fifty-run stand has come up between the openers and what's even worse for India is that Sundar caught de Kock in front of stumps in last over but umpire said no. Turns out that the ball was hitting the stumps but Kohli could not ask for a review as they had taken a very bad one in the Chahar over. Cricket for you. 11 runs from Krunal Pandya's first over.
FOUR! Hendricks hits it to deep extra covers where Iyer attempts to save it but in the end his foot was touching the ropes as he came in contact with the ball.
After 7 overs,South Africa 49/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 17 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 29)
Sundar comes back on and leaks a boundary on the second ball of the over. Does well to pull things back but still 6 off the over. Proteas cruising in chase.
FOUR! Poor bowling from Sundar, too short in length and Hendricks rocks back and hits it to deep square boundary.
After 6 overs,South Africa 43/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 12 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 28)
India are under pressure and it is reflected in their body language and also in the DRS blunder they just committed. Chahar's inswinger hit left leg of Hendricks and the ball was going down the leg stump line. India appealed but umpire turned it down. However, Chahar forced Kohli to go upstairs. Turns out the ball pitched outside the leg stump line and was missing the stumps by miles. Kohli was hiding his face with the cap as India lose their review. 9 off the over.
Quinton de Kock - the former RCB man - launches into Navdeep Saini - RCB's present fast-bowling hope - at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The crowd is silenced, and it's going to be tough for the Indian shoulders to stop drooping. 15 overs left, and South Africa need just 101 more with 10 wickets in hand. Will take a, ahem, choke for the ages to botch this up from here.
FOUR! Short in length and easy picking for Hendricks who pulls it away through mid-wicket for a boundary
After 5 overs,South Africa 34/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 7 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 26)
Navdeep Saini, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and what a welcome he has got from de Kock. Two sixes in the over. He is putting a lot of effort but has not found the right length. A difficult catching chance at cover. Iyer dived and stopped the ball, to save at least 3.
19 for no loss in four overs, usually, would be the kind of score that induces errors from the batsmen sooner than later. But this is the advantage of having to chase less than seven an over - South Africa they can take their time, eliminate any risk in the first half of the innings, and pace their way to the 135-run target. India's chances - the slimmest of slim, might I add - rest entirely on a bunch of wickets in quick time.
SIX! One more, take one more, se QDK, pace on ball and on length, de Kock svivels it for six over backward square leg.
SIX! Navdeep Saini comes into the attack and he has been welcomed by de Kock with a six off the first ball, short ball and de Kock pulled it for six over square leg boundary.
After 4 overs,South Africa 19/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 6 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 12)
Chahar is on song. There are no wickets in his bag yet in this match but he is testing the batsmen in the middle and more so de Kock. He cut the Proteas skipper into two havles with an inswinger that almost stumped Pant behind the wickets as well. Boundary off the last ball but that was a rare error in line from him. 6 off the over.
FOUR! A rare error from Chahar, provides width ti Hendricks and he smashes this through the covers for a boundary.
After 3 overs,South Africa 13/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 1 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 11)
Washington Sundar continues. Huge shout for LBA against Hendricks but the ball was missing leg. de Kock yet again finds a boundary against Sundar. India need to stop these boundaries and find wickets. 6 from the over.
FOUR! Sundar from round the stumps to de Kock, flight in the ball, but de Kock goes inside out and steers it to extra cover for four runs, Jadeja put in a dive but to no avail.
Cracking start from Deepak Chahar. Got the ball talking, getting that good shape away from the right-hander. Prompted a second slip, too, from Kohli, and India have to be looking at early breakthroughs if they are to claw their way back into this. If Sundar can keep it tight in the third over, it could force the issue when Chahar comes back for his next.
After 2 overs,South Africa 7/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 1 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 6)
Deepak Chahar, right-arm medium, into the attack from the other end. Kohli attempts a run out was de Kock was safe. Good awareness by both. Chahar appeals for an edge to slip but before umpire could turn him down, Kohli does with a smile on his face. Just 1 off the over. Great start from Chahar in this defence.
After 1 overs,South Africa 6/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 1 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 5)
Washington Sundar begins for India and de Kock puts pressure on him straightaway with a lovely cover drive. He improves his length and gives just 1 after that. 6 from the first over.
FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from de Kock off Sundar to start his innings. There was no way any fielder could have cut it off. Was hit sweetly.
Right then, we are back with the chase. Sundar to bowl the first over. Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks begin chase of 135.
So Hardik Pandya finishes a T20 innings with a striek rate lesser than 100 for only the second time in 35 knocks sine the start of 2018. Never got going, and in a way represented Indian effort in entirety, barring Dhawan - no one got into the groove, the shots that did find the middle also tended to find the fielders, and it was all quite away from expectations. As a result, South Africa will be chasing 135 on THE Chinnaswamy of 200-is-not-enough fame.
To put things in perspective, the last time a lower score was registered at this venue in a completed T20 was BEFORE the 2017 Champions Trophy. Yes.
South Africa's game to lose, but if the unusual sluggishness of the track, as witnessed in the first innings, stays on, India's spinners might be able to make something out of it.
After 20 overs,India 134/9 ( Deepak Chahar 0 , Navdeep Saini 0)
Three wickets from the last over, the perils of batting in the final over. Just seven runs from it and India finish on 134/9. South Africa were very good with the ball and in the field. Despite the pitch being slow, bowlers deserve the credit. Indian bowlers have a tough task ahead of them.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Bengaluru Latest Updates:
3rd T20I Preview: India will look to maintain their winning momentum and seal the series when they face South Africa in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. Virat Kohli's side had taken a 1-0 lead when they won the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday. The first T20I was washed out.
Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.
"So, it is good to have fresh legs and it is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for T20I World Cup," Dhawan told reporters in a pre-match conference.
"I think Sundar is pulling really good and giving us the breakthrough and choking the batsman. In the last game, he bowled well with control and variety. Chahar swings the ball in both ways, at the same he got pace as well," Dhawan added.
Men in Blue are giving chances to young players like Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to give them an exposure of the shortest format.
Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between India and South Africa:
When is the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?
The third T20I between India and South Africa is on Sunday, 22 September.
Where is the match being played?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be shown live on TV by Star Sports India Sports Network.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde
With inputs from ANI
