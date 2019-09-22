-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I in Bengaluru: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first
Date: Sunday, 22 September, 2019 18:52 IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Yet to Start
South Africa in India 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:35 (IST)
-
18:34 (IST)
-
18:34 (IST)
-
18:34 (IST)
-
18:31 (IST)
-
18:28 (IST)
Wow, if you needed any telling that the foremost priority at the moment is ‘Vision 2020’, this is it — India win a toss and opt for the tougher of the two routes in a series decider! The jury might be out on this decision, especially if the result goes the wrong way in a few hours from now — but I’d give a firm thumbs up to Kohli and the think tank for readily pushing the team “out of the comfort zone” as the skipper said at the toss.
The three finger spinners in the lineup are sure in for a challenge in the night — dew tends to play quite a part at the Chinnaswamy, and how Sundar, Jadeja and Krunal cope with it could have a big bearing on the outcome.
South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
Four days between two T20s - that’s quite a luxury, but you get where the BCCI schedulers are coming from. Last Sunday ended up being a damp squib, which means this Sunday evening rolls around with all still to play for in Bengaluru.
India ticked most boxes in the previous game to ensure they can’t lose this series - the spinners were disciplined, the fast bowlers reined South Africa in at the death, Shikhar Dhawan got among the runs and Virat Kohli did what Virat Kohli does: polish off run-chases with the ease of a Sunday brunch.
SA were expected to have issues, given the experimental makeup of their squad. Everyone’s beginning preparations for the T20 World Cup, but while Quinton de Kock had a good individual outing in his first game as captain, he’d be eager to get more from some of the freshers entering the fold.
Pitch report: "The pitch looks at lot drier. The regular sheen is missing. The ball might grip and turn. It's a ground where you can bat or bowl first as it's easy to chase. Spinners will have a role to play and feel it's going to be a chasing ground with quick outfield, dew," says Sunil Gavaskar.
South Africa are 1-0 down in the series and have looked unimpressive largely but that doesn't mean India will have it easy on Sunday. Proteas Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday said they are in Bengaluru to compete in the "traditional South African way". Read more about what he had to say here.
Virat Kohli's record-breaking spree, Quinton de Kock's half-century on captaincy debut and more. Umang Pabari brought many key stats after the end of the second T20I. Click here to read the piece.
Have a quick look at the two squads for the game today:
From great hope to shortening rope: Why does Rishabh Pant split opinion like he does? Yash Jha puts his thinking cap on and discusses the curious case of Rishabh Pant. Read the article here!
Rain may play a spoilsport today. The weather forecast, according to Accuweather, predicts a thunderstorm in the evening. Read our weather report for the third T20I between India and South Africa here.
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will gear up to welcome the familiar India captain Virat Kohli and his team when they take on the Proteas for one final time in the game’s shorter format. Read the preview by PN Vishnu here.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and last T20I between India and South Africa to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This year Bengaluru has not been a lucky ground for Virat Kohli who faced many defeats here during IPL but now he has a good chance of winning a T20I series on the same ground. India have 1-0 lead in the series with first match being washed out and the hosts winning the second game at Mohali. For Quinton de Kock and his men, it is a chance to draw level to gain some sort of confidence before the Tests.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Bengaluru Latest Updates: TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India decide to bat first in 3rd T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru
3rd T20I Preview: India will look to maintain their winning momentum and seal the series when they face South Africa in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. Virat Kohli's side had taken a 1-0 lead when they won the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday. The first T20I was washed out.
Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.
"So, it is good to have fresh legs and it is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for T20I World Cup," Dhawan told reporters in a pre-match conference.
"I think Sundar is pulling really good and giving us the breakthrough and choking the batsman. In the last game, he bowled well with control and variety. Chahar swings the ball in both ways, at the same he got pace as well," Dhawan added.
Men in Blue are giving chances to young players like Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to give them an exposure of the shortest format.
Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between India and South Africa:
When is the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?
The third T20I between India and South Africa is on Sunday, 22 September.
Where is the match being played?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be shown live on TV by Star Sports India Sports Network.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: