India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Markram, Elgar begin Proteas' chase of 240

After 6 overs,South Africa 29/0 ( Aiden Markram 20 , Dean Elgar (C) 9)
Shami continues. Markram finds the deep extra cover fence for a boundary, stupendous shot that, coming right from the middle of the bat. Just the boundary off the over.
After 5 overs,South Africa 25/0 ( Aiden Markram 16 , Dean Elgar (C) 9)
Bumrah continues. Elgar begins the over with a boundary towards third man region. Eight runs from the over.
After 1 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Aiden Markram 4 , Dean Elgar (C) 0)
Bumrah with the ball for India first up. Markram on strike. Markram opens his as well as Proteas'account with a boundary. Four runs off the over.
Time for the chase. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar open the batting for the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah with the ball.
After 61 overs,India 266/10 ( Hanuma Vihari 40 , )
Ngidi continues, and he gets rid of Siraj straight away, who's clean bowled. Pitches around off Siraj looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge as the ball rattles the off-stump.
India finish their second innings at 266 all out, and South Africa will need to score 240 runs when they come out to bat.
OUT! Cleaned up! And those are the finishing touches of this innings as Siraj departs to bowl out India for 266. This means that South Africa will need 240 runs to win the Test and level the series. Siraj b Ngidi 0
After 57 overs,India 250/9 ( Hanuma Vihari 25 , Mohammed Siraj 0)
Ngidi continues, and he gets the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah gets a top edge, and ends up clipping to Jansen at point region. Siraj is the new batter in.
OUT! Caught at point by Jansen as Bumrah departs. Ngidi with the wicket. Bumrah c Marco Jansen b Ngidi 7
After 54 overs,India 230/8 ( Hanuma Vihari 14 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jansen collects his third wicket, getting rid of Shami who's caught behind by Verreynne. It was a length ball going down leg, Shami was looking to flick but ends up gifting this one to the keeper. India's lead is now 203 runs.
OUT! Caught by Verreynne and Shami departs. Jansen with the wicket again.
OUT! Caught at the hands of Keshav Maharaj at deep square leg, as Shardul looks to clear the boundary off this short ball from Jansen. Shardul with an entertaining cameo. Thakur c Maharaj b Marco Jansen 28
OUT! Another blow for India before lunch as Ashwin departs. Caught by Verreynne. Ashwin c Verreynne b Ngidi 16
OUT! Back of a length ball from Rabada, and Pujara's struck LBW. Pujara straight away opts for DRS, which shows no bat involved, and the wickets are hitting. Decision stand, and Pujara has to depart. Pujara lbw b Rabada 53
OUT! Edged and caught as Rahane makes the long walk back. Short of length, moving quite away, Rahane gets a slight outside edge and onto Verreynne.
Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 58
FIFTY! Rahane too scores his half-century with a four towards third man boundary. This one comes in 67 balls.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Jansen collects his third wicket, getting rid of Shami who's caught behind by Verreynne. It was a length ball going down leg, Shami was looking to flick but ends up gifting this one to the keeper. India's lead is now 203 runs.
That will be Lunch on Day 3. This match is well and certainly hanging in the balance, especially after the wickets of Rahane and Pujara. India's score reads 188/6, leading by 161 runs. Do join us for the post-lunch session in about 40 minutes.
Day 2 report: India took a 58-run lead over South Africa by stumps on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday and the match was heading for a tight finish on a tricky Wanderers pitch where any score over 200 appeared to be competitive.
Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) guided India to 85-2 in its second innings at the close, and India hoped it could expand that slender 58-run advantage to a series-winning one on the third day.
India leads the three-match series 1-0 and is seeking a slice of history from its first Test series win in South Africa.
But nothing was guaranteed on a Wanderers surface that has seen India bowled out for 202 in its first innings and South Africa reply with 229 all out.
The seam bowlers ruled in Johannesburg, and especially India's Shardul Thakur, who was magnificent for career-best figures of 7-61 and who almost single-handedly stopped South Africa taking control.
South Africa started the day 35-1 in its first innings and built itself into a position of strength at 88-1 when Thakur struck three times in quick succession before lunch to remove Proteas captain Dean Elgar for 28, Keegan Petersen for 62 and Rassie van der Dussen for 1. Suddenly, South Africa went to lunch 102-4.
South Africa rebuilt in the afternoon and appeared set to forge well ahead at 162-4 only for Thakur to intervene again. This time, he broke a 60-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne. He ended up removing both, seeing off Bavuma for 51 and adding two more lower-order wickets.
The game swung yet again late in the afternoon when openers KL Rahul, standing in as India captain for the injured Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal went cheaply and India was 44-2 in its second innings.
The experienced Pujara and Rahane, who might be playing for their places after poor runs of form, steadied things and made sure there was no more damage before stumps.
Pujara didn't just defend, as he cracked seven fours in his 35 not out from just 42 balls to counterattack. Rahane dug in alongside him.
Their partnership, which was 41 off 52 balls, might be crucial for the match and the series with no Kohli to help after the captain and batting superstar was ruled out before the game with an upper back spasm.
Top-ranked India is seeking to finally crack South Africa and win a Test series in the country on its eighth attempt.
Shami led the way with 5/44 as India managed to end the day with a 146-run lead despite suffering a batting collapse themselves.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: So, that's the end of an even stevens Day 2 of the second Test match. The day started off with Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul decimating Proteas to give them just a 27-run lead. And while India have lost Rahul and Mayank, Pujara and Rahane took the aggressive route to see off the day with eight wickets in hand. India's score reads 85/2, with a lead of 58 runs. The partnership between Pujara and Rahane is now worth 41 runs. We are in for a cracking Day 3, until then stay safe and goodbye!
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5, Latest Scorecard and Updates: India have breached the Centurion fortress with a 113-run win. Virat Kohli and Co take a 1-0 lead in the series. The celebration was pretty measured. The visitors know the job is still not done. Just a win at Centurion won't do. It's about winning the Test series this time.