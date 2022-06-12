IND vs SA, 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India aim for respectable total after losing half their side

After 17 overs,India 112/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 7 , Harshal Patel 0)
Brilliant over from Nortje. Just three runs and a wicket off his latest over, that of Axar Patel. Another Patel, in Harshal, has his task cut out with Karthik at the other end.
|India
|South Africa
|126/6 (18.5 ov) - R/R 6.69
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dinesh Karthik
|Batting
|13
|17
|1
|0
|Harshal Patel
|Batting
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|0
|15
|1
|Anrich Nortje
|3.5
|0
|32
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 112/6 (17)
|
14 (14) R/R: 7.63
Harshal Patel 7(6)
Dinesh Karthik 6(5)
|
Axar Patel 10(11) S.R (90.9)
b Anrich Nortje
IND vs SA2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live coverage of today match IND vs SA 2nd T20
After 16 overs,India 109/5 ( Axar Patel 9 , Dinesh Karthik 5)
Rabada is back for his third over. Five runs from his over. Just four overs remain in the Indian innings, and Karthik and Axar will have their task cut out in order to help India to a decent total.
After 14 overs,India 99/5 ( Axar Patel 6 , Dinesh Karthik 1)
India have lost half their side for less than 100 runs. The hosts seem to be in a spot of bother after the dismissals of Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.
After 11 overs,India 78/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 28 , Hardik Pandya 7)
Shamsi continues. Seven runs come off the 11th over.
OUT! Sliced to the man at sweeper cover and Rishabh Pant is out. Rassie van der Dussen with the catch, Keshav Maharaj with the wicket. Pant c van der Dussen b Maharaj 5
After 7 overs,India 50/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 13 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
Nortje strikes in his second over. He removes Kishan, who is caught by the deep square leg fielder while looking to play the hook shot. Skipper Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
OUT! Nortje gets his man, removes Ishan Kishan, who finds the man at deep square leg, while looking to play the hook shot. Ishan Kishan c van der Dussen b Nortje 34
After 5 overs,India 31/1 ( Ishan Kishan 19 , Shreyas Iyer 10)
Anrich Nortje replaces Parnell. Nortje goes for 13 runs in his first over as Ishan collects two sixes. Wayne Parnell is back into the attack in the next over, and Ishan collects another boundary in the over. Six runs off Parnell's second over.
After 3 overs,India 12/1 ( Ishan Kishan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 8)
Wayne Parnell continues from the other end. Eight runs come off his first over, that includes a boundary from Iyer. Rabada resumes to deliver the third over, and just a run comes from his over.
OUT! Cleaned up by Nortje and Axar Patel departs. Nothing going right for India tonight. Nortje piles more misery on the Indian team. Axar b Nortje 10
OUT! Nortje gets his man, removes Ishan Kishan, who finds the man at deep square leg, while looking to play the hook shot. Ishan Kishan c van der Dussen b Nortje 34
OUT! Loose drive from Gaikwad and he finds point fielder with the catch. Rabada strikes early for the Proteas. Gaikwad c Maharaj b Rabada 1
Playing XI
India: Rishabh Pant(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(Captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Preview: India and South Africa will now be locking horns with each other in the second T20I of the five-match series. The visitors rode on a spectacular batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a win by 7 wickets in the first encounter while chasing down a target of 212 runs.
The home side will now look to bounce back in the second game while the Proteas will try to stretch the lead.
The Indian pace attack is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but the Indian pacers were responsible for leaking runs as Miller and van der Dussen made short work of the chase, that would have seemed improbable at once.
While Ishan Kishan (76) roared back to form and Hardik Pandya smashed a 12-ball 31, India would hope for an improved effort from their bowlers come Sunday.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second India vs South Africa T20I.
When will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 12th June, 2022.
Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
What time will the second T20I between India and South Africa start?
The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.
How can I watch the second T20I between India and South Africa?
The second T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.
Complete Squads
India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen
