Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Petersen dropped on 59 by Pujara

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Petersen dropped on 59 by Pujara

14:54 (IST)

After 41 overs,South Africa 138/2 ( Keegan Petersen 67 , Rassie van der Dussen 16)


Petersen collects a brace off the first ball after an inside edge guides the ball through midwicket. Petersen guides the ball through the same region four balls later, this time coming back for a third. Van der Dussen ends the over with a boundary. Umesh had earlier appealed unsuccessfully for an LBW against Petersen in the second delivery, with Kohli not interested in reviewing it. Replays showed the ball going over the stumps.

14:51 (IST)

After 40 overs,South Africa 129/2 ( Keegan Petersen 62 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


Bumrah, though, continues from the other end after Shami’s taken off and is replaced by Yadav. DROPPED! Pujara makes a mess of a chance that comes straight into his hands, and could that be the trophy-dropping moment for the visitors? Petersen clips the next ball through square leg for three runs, with Petersen moving into the 60s. Three from the over.

14:45 (IST)

After 39 overs,South Africa 126/2 ( Keegan Petersen 59 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


First bowling change of the morning, with Umesh Yadav replacing Mohammed Shami from the Kelvin Grove End. FOUR! Petersen gets on top of the bounce and crunches the short-of-length ball in front of square. Extra cover gives the ball a chase, but in vain. Petersen cuts the next ball behind point for a single. Five from the over.

14:40 (IST)

After 38 overs,South Africa 121/2 ( Keegan Petersen 54 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


Bumrah bowls out five dots, before firing one down the leg side that Petersen directs towards fine leg for a single, the first run collected in three overs.

14:35 (IST)

After 37 overs,South Africa 120/2 ( Keegan Petersen 53 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


Faint appeal for caught behind after van der Dussen jams his bat down to a full delivery from Shami. The bowler isn’t too interested, but Kohli goes for the review, and replays show a big spike after Rassie hits the ground with the toe end of his bat. The ball’s also right next to the outer edge at the same time, but that isn’t enough for the TV umpire to overturn umpire Erasmus’ original decision, leading to India losing their review. While making his way back to the slips, Kohli decides to have a go at van der Dussen, throwing shade at him for sledging Rishabh Pant at Jo’burg. “Picking on someone five years younger than you,” or something along those lines is what the stump mic is able to pick. Back-to-back maidens.

14:30 (IST)

After 36 overs,South Africa 120/2 ( Keegan Petersen 53 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


Bumrah collects his first maiden of the day as Petersen sees off the six deliveries. Has been a positive start so far for the Proteas, with a partnership starting to build between Petersen and van der Dussen.

14:23 (IST)

After 35 overs,South Africa 120/2 ( Keegan Petersen 53 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)


FOUR! First boundary of the day comes off van der Dussen’s bat as he leans into a full delivery moving away, and gently caresses it through extra cover. The South African No 4 moves to double figures. Single off each of the last two deliveries.

14:21 (IST)

After 34 overs,South Africa 114/2 ( Keegan Petersen 52 , Rassie van der Dussen 7)


Tidy over from Bumrah with just one coming from it as van der Dussen collects a single off the fifth delivery. Both Bumrah and Shami are challenging the outer edge more often than not and are certainly challenging Petersen and RVDD.

14:18 (IST)

What a series this is turning out to be for the Proteas No 3

14:15 (IST)

After 33 overs,South Africa 113/2 ( Keegan Petersen 52 , Rassie van der Dussen 6)


Petersen collects a single off the second delivery, before van der Dussen collects another treble for himself, this time clipping the ball through the midwicket region. Couple of leg byes added off each of the last two balls, with less than 100 needed for the Proteas now.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
14:06 (IST)

Second consecutive half-century for Keegan Petersen, who is fast transforming into a batting star for the Proteas. The South African No 3 gets an outside edge that sends the ball past gully, allowing him to grab a double. SA 103/2

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Petersen collects a brace off the first ball after an inside edge guides the ball through midwicket. Petersen guides the ball through the same region four balls later, this time coming back for a third. Van der Dussen ends the over with a boundary. Umesh had earlier appealed unsuccessfully for an LBW against Petersen in the second delivery, with Kohli not interested in reviewing it. Replays showed the ball going over the stumps.

Day 3 report: Rishabh Pant hit a brilliant 100 not out for India on a difficult pitch on Thursday but the decisive final test was still in the balance as South Africa went to stumps on 101-2, needing 111 more runs to win the match and take the series.

South Africa made good progress toward that victory late on Day 3 as Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand after the early loss of opener Aiden Markram.

But Elgar was out to an edge down the legside on what turned out to be the last ball of the day to give India renewed hope in its quest to finally win a test series in South Africa.

South Africa captain Elgar's dismissal was confirmed via a review and India captain Virat Kohli jumped for joy when it was clear that his opposite number was on his way for 30. Elgar was South Africa's match-winner in the second test to level the three-match series 1-1 and set up the decider at Newlands in Cape Town.

The series has been tight and low-scoring throughout. In this test, top-ranked India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings to set the home team a target of 212 to take the series.

Petersen was 48 not out at the close.

Earlier, Pant's fourth test century was priceless for India. No other India batsman could master the Newlands surface, with Kohli's 29 the next-best score and the only other score over 10.

Pant hit six fours and four sixes in a flashing innings typical of his style, and also after coming in with India under pressure at 58-4 having lost two wickets in the first two overs of the day.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 4

The left-hander reached his century just in time, with India nine wickets down and last man Jasprit Bumrah hanging in alongside him. Bumrah was out soon after for 2 and South Africa took six wickets in the second session to set up an intriguing finish to the series.

The Proteas could win with a successful fourth-innings chase just like they did to level the series in Johannesburg.

India's lead didn't come easily.

South Africa struck twice in the first two overs of the day in a blistering start. Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 9 on the second ball of the day and to a flying catch at leg slip by Petersen. Ajinkya Rahane followed for 1 in the next over.

Kohli played an exceptionally cautious innings as his 29 came from 143 deliveries at a strike rate of just 20, an unusually defensive effort from one of the world's most talented batsmen.

But it was what India needed after those early blows. With Kohli being careful, and Pant playing his natural attacking game, they put on 94 for the fifth wicket to make sure India had a chance.

Kohli fell soon after lunch and the rest of the India lineup followed quickly, with the exception of Pant. He blazed a lofted shot down the ground when on 94 and was dropped by Temba Bavuma, who dived forward to attempt a tough catch and the ball burst through his hands.

Pant got to his 100 soon after with a dab down to square leg for a single.

India set an unusual record when Bumrah was caught by Bavuma to end the innings. It became the first team in test cricket history to lose all 20 of its wickets in a match to catches.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 14, 2022 14:54:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Match, Day 4, Full cricket score: Elgar stars in Proteas' seven-wicket win to level series
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Match, Day 4, Full cricket score: Elgar stars in Proteas' seven-wicket win to level series

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: DONE AND DUSTED! Elgar finishes it in impeccable fashion, smashing a boundary over deep midwicket to register their first-ever win over India in a Test at the Bull Ring. Ashwin bowled the over, Elgar and Bavuma scored a single each before the skipper finished things off. The Test series is level at 1-1 heading to final Test in Cape Town that starts on 11 January.

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Full cricket score: Proteas 118/2 at stumps in chase of 240
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Full cricket score: Proteas 118/2 at stumps in chase of 240

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Yet another closely-fought day today, but at the end of Day 3, South Africa seem to be the much happier side. With Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) batting, their score reads 118/2 (Target 240). So far, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin have taken a wicket each this innings, and come Day 4, the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out. That's all from us tonight, do join us for as we will continue our LIVE coverage of this Test on Day 4. Until, then, stay safe and goodbye!

India vs South Africa: Proteas restrict visitors to 223 on Day 1 at Newlands despite Virat Kohli's fighting 79
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Proteas restrict visitors to 223 on Day 1 at Newlands despite Virat Kohli's fighting 79

South Africa were 17/1 at stumps in reply, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing skipper Dean Elgar early, leaving the Proteas trailing by 206 runs