India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Kohli, Pant build steady fifth-wicket stand

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Rabada returns, replacing Ngidi and starting off with yet another front-foot no ball. Pant works the ball through square leg off the next ball for a single. Two from the over.

Day 2 report: India was 57-2 in its second innings at stumps Wednesday for a lead of 70 runs over South Africa in the decisive final test.

The game progressed rapidly on Day 2 at Newlands after South Africa started on 17-1 in its first innings and was bundled out for 210.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was India's star again with 5-42 as South Africa threatened to overhaul India's first innings of 223, then tumbled under the pressure created by Bumrah.

The Proteas went from 159-4 to 210 all out in the kind of collapse that has dominated the series because of the two strong bowling lineups.

Keegan Petersen made 72 for South Africa but the next highest score for South Africa was 28 by Temba Bavuma.

Petersen was one of Bumrah's five, a ball that angled in and moved off the seam to catch an outside edge and travel to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.

India extended its advantage to 70 by stumps but at the expense of losing both openers.

Virat Kohli, back in the team after missing the second test with injury, was 14 not out after top-scoring in the first innings with 79. Pujara was with him on 9.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen had struck for South Africa but India had a strong chance at a first test series win ever in South Africa if it took its lead past 200.

The three-test series is level at 1-1, setting up the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town.

With inputs from AP