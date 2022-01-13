India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Kohli, Pant build steady fifth-wicket stand

After 35 overs,India 98/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant 31)
Rabada returns, replacing Ngidi and starting off with yet another front-foot no ball. Pant works the ball through square leg off the next ball for a single. Two from the over.
|India
|South Africa
|223/10 (77.3 ov) - R/R 2.88
|210/10 (76.3 ov) - R/R 2.75
|98/4 (35.1 ov) - R/R 2.79
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli (C)
|Batting
|18
|101
|2
|0
|Rishabh Pant (W)
|Batting
|31
|37
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|11
|3
|38
|2
|Marco Jansen
|10.1
|5
|15
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 58/4 (19)
|
40 (40) R/R: 2.44
Virat Kohli (C) 4(61)
Rishabh Pant (W) 31(37)
|
Ajinkya Rahane 1(9) S.R (11.11)
c Dean Elgar b Kagiso Rabada
After 35 overs,India 98/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant 31)
Rabada returns, replacing Ngidi and starting off with yet another front-foot no ball. Pant works the ball through square leg off the next ball for a single. Two from the over.
After 34 overs,India 96/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant 30)
FOUR! Pant drills the ball through the extra cover region off Olivier, collecting his fourth boundary in the process. That was absolutely crunched and there was little anyone could’ve done to stop that. Pant keeps the scoreboard ticking with a single off the next delivery. Kohli continues his blockathon thereafter.
After 33 overs,India 91/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant 25)
Ngidi continues from the other end, collecting his fourth maiden in his seventh over.
After 32 overs,India 91/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant 25)
Duanne Olivier continues after the drinks break. Kohli keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery, moving to 18 in the 86th delivery of his innings.
After 31 overs,India 90/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Rishabh Pant 25)
Pant drives the ball through midwicket off the second delivery, coming back for a third as van der Dussen puts in a slide in front of the boundary. Kohli collects a single four deliveries later. Drinks brought to the field at the hour-mark in the morning session. India’s lead, meanwhile, goes past 100 with another six wickets in hand.
After 30 overs,India 86/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant 22)
One from the over, with Pant setting off for a single off the third delivery after tucking the ball towards square leg. Kohli, meanwhile, continues to exhibit discipline in dealing with balls outside off, choosing to leave them alone more often than not.
After 29 overs,India 85/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant 21)
Pant tucks the ball through the leg side for a single off the first delivery. Four leg byes added to the Indian total in the third delivery after the ball brushes past Kohli’s thigh before running away to the fine leg fence. Five from the over.
After 28 overs,India 80/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant 20)
Change from both ends, as Duanne Olivier replaces Marco Jansen. He starts off with a maiden. Kohli, meanwhile, is batting cautiously with a strike rate that is a little over 20, while Pant’s playing the aggressor, having collected 20 from 25 balls.
After 27 overs,India 80/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant 20)
First bowling change of the morning, as Ngidi replaces Rabada. Four from the over, with Pant driving the last delivery past mid off for a boundary, moving to 20 in the process.
After 26 overs,India 76/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant 16)
Pant keeps the scoreboard ticking with a double off each of the first two deliveries of the over, pulling the first one through square leg and driving the next one through the covers. Collects a single off the fifth delivery. Five from the over.
OUT! Ajinkya Rahane doesn't last long either, gloving a short ball from KG, with Elgar holding on to the ball at first slip after it passes by Verreyne's glove. The umpire however, initially rules it not out, and the Proteas take this upstairs right away. UltraEdge does the rest. IND 58/4
Rahane c Elgar b Rabada 1(9)
OUT! WHAT A START TO DAY 3! Keegan Petersen flies to his right at leg slip to pull off a stunning catch after Pujara gloves a short ball aimed at his ribs off Jansen's bowling. The Proteas break the partnership in just the second delivery of the day! IND 57/3
Pujara c Petersen b Jansen 9(33)
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Rabada returns, replacing Ngidi and starting off with yet another front-foot no ball. Pant works the ball through square leg off the next ball for a single. Two from the over.
Day 2 report: India was 57-2 in its second innings at stumps Wednesday for a lead of 70 runs over South Africa in the decisive final test.
The game progressed rapidly on Day 2 at Newlands after South Africa started on 17-1 in its first innings and was bundled out for 210.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was India's star again with 5-42 as South Africa threatened to overhaul India's first innings of 223, then tumbled under the pressure created by Bumrah.
The Proteas went from 159-4 to 210 all out in the kind of collapse that has dominated the series because of the two strong bowling lineups.
Keegan Petersen made 72 for South Africa but the next highest score for South Africa was 28 by Temba Bavuma.
Petersen was one of Bumrah's five, a ball that angled in and moved off the seam to catch an outside edge and travel to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.
India extended its advantage to 70 by stumps but at the expense of losing both openers.
Virat Kohli, back in the team after missing the second test with injury, was 14 not out after top-scoring in the first innings with 79. Pujara was with him on 9.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen had struck for South Africa but India had a strong chance at a first test series win ever in South Africa if it took its lead past 200.
The three-test series is level at 1-1, setting up the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94 for 4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: DONE AND DUSTED! Elgar finishes it in impeccable fashion, smashing a boundary over deep midwicket to register their first-ever win over India in a Test at the Bull Ring. Ashwin bowled the over, Elgar and Bavuma scored a single each before the skipper finished things off. The Test series is level at 1-1 heading to final Test in Cape Town that starts on 11 January.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Yet another closely-fought day today, but at the end of Day 3, South Africa seem to be the much happier side. With Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) batting, their score reads 118/2 (Target 240). So far, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin have taken a wicket each this innings, and come Day 4, the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out. That's all from us tonight, do join us for as we will continue our LIVE coverage of this Test on Day 4. Until, then, stay safe and goodbye!