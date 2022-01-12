Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 11 January, 2022

11 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
India

India

223/10 (77.3 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

61/3 (24.3 ov)

India South Africa
223/10 (77.3 ov) - R/R 2.88 61/3 (24.3 ov) - R/R 2.49

South Africa trail by 162 runs

Rassie van der Dussen - 7

Keegan Petersen - 8

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Keegan Petersen Batting 12 54 1 0
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 7 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 5.3 1 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 45/3 (20.2)

16 (16) R/R: 3.84

Keshav Maharaj 25(45) S.R (55.55)

b Umesh Yadav
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Maharaj cleaned up by Umesh, Proteas three down

15:16 (IST)

After 23 overs,South Africa 61/3 ( Keegan Petersen 12 , Rassie van der Dussen 7)


Petersen and van der Dussen rotate the strike between themselves with five coming from this over, the latter collecting a brace off the last delivery after glancing towards fine leg, along with a couple of singles and a leg bye.

15:09 (IST)

After 22 overs,South Africa 56/3 ( Keegan Petersen 11 , Rassie van der Dussen 4)


FOUR! Petersen gets on top of the bounce and slashes the ball through point off the second delivery of this over. Loud appeal for LBW by Thakur next ball, with the all-rounder convincing his captain to go for the review. HawkEye shows the ball marginally going above the stumps, resulting in India losing one of their three available reviews. Thakur though, shakes his head and believes it would’ve clipped the bails. Single to Petersen off the fourth, with van der Dussen collecting a brace off the fifth after an outside edge sneaks through the gap between gully and the slip cordon. Edge off RvdD’s bat falls short of Kohli in the slips in the last ball. Seven runs from the over.

15:03 (IST)

After 21 overs,South Africa 49/3 ( Keegan Petersen 6 , Rassie van der Dussen 2)


Umesh strikes in his second over of the day, sending Maharaj’s middle stump into a cartwheel as the nightwatchman departs after a fighting 25. Rassie van der Dussen walks in next, and gets off the mark right away as a single is collected off each of the next four deliveries.

14:59 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! The sight of the stumps flying is one of delight from the fast bowler's perspective, which is exactly what Umesh does in his second over as he cleans the set Keshav Maharaj up with a jaffa that knocks the middle stump over, and ends what was turning out to be a productive partnership for the Proteas. SA 45/3

Maharaj b Umesh 25(45)

14:55 (IST)

After 20 overs,South Africa 45/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 25 , Keegan Petersen 4)


Change from both ends, with Shardul Thakur replacing Mohammed Shami from the Wynberg End. Maharaj collects a double after flicking the ball through midwicket off the first ball. That is followed by a single two deliveries later after Maharaj taps the ball towards mid off. Three from the over.

14:51 (IST)

After 19 overs,South Africa 42/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 22 , Keegan Petersen 4)


First bowling change of the morning, as Umesh Yadav is introduced with three slips and a gully, replacing Jasprit Bumrah. Appeals for LBW in his third delivery of the day, which umpire Adrian Holdstock thinks is going over the leg stump. Starts off with a maiden.

14:47 (IST)

After 18 overs,South Africa 42/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 22 , Keegan Petersen 4)


FOUR! Pitched up from Shami, Maharaj leans in and drives through cover with elegance to collect his fourth boundary, moving into the 20s in the process. Four from the over.

14:41 (IST)

After 17 overs,South Africa 38/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 18 , Keegan Petersen 4)


Maharaj gets a thick inside edge off the first delivery, directing the ball towards fine leg to pinch a single. Petersen blocks/leaves his way through the remaining deliveries of the over.

14:37 (IST)

After 16 overs,South Africa 37/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 17 , Keegan Petersen 4)


Another chance at third slip goes begging, this time KL Rahul grassing what was another low catch coming his way after Petersen nicks a length ball from Shami in the second delivery. Another edge off Petersen’s bat two balls later, and Rahane does well to cut it off at gully. Shami challenges Petersen’s outside edge with a pearler in the fifth, before ending the over with a dot. Maiden.

14:34 (IST)

After 15 overs,South Africa 37/2 ( Keshav Maharaj 17 , Keegan Petersen 4)


Two runs from Bumrah’s eighth, with Maharaj and Petersen collecting a single each.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Umesh strikes in his second over of the day, sending Maharaj’s middle stump into a cartwheel as the nightwatchman departs after a fighting 25. Rassie van der Dussen walks in next, and gets off the mark right away as a single is collected off each of the next four deliveries. Time for the players to have a drink.

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli made 79 on his return from a back injury in the only real resistance Tuesday as India was bowled out for 223 after choosing to bat first in the series-deciding final test against South Africa.

The India captain was the second-to-last wicket to fall for India on the opening day, when South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada took four wickets — including Kohli's — and Marco Jansen three.

Their performance gave the Proteas the slight advantage in the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town, although the fast bowlers on both sides have been the dominant force in all three matches so far. So, South Africa's batsmen still had a challenge in front of them before the home team could really claim control of the test.

To underscore that, Jasprit Bumrah struck before stumps for India to remove South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who thwarted India in the last test, for three. South Africa was 17-1 at the close and 206 runs behind.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 2

The series is level at 1-1 after India won the first test in Centurion and South Africa hit back in Johannesburg, when Kohli was ruled out with an upper back spasm just before the game started.

India is seeking a first test series victory in South Africa and now needs to win in Cape Town for that slice of history, which the India team has been chasing since 1992 and before apartheid officially ended.

Kohli was into the action after India lost both openers in the space of six balls to be 33-2 at Newlands.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) put on 62 and Kohli had another half-century partnership with Rishabh Pant (27).

Kohli marked his 99th test with his 28th half-century, but it was grinding rather than flashing. His 50 came up off 158 balls and he'd faced 273 deliveries by the time he was out to an edge to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off Rabada.

India lost its last six wickets for 56 runs, starting when the Kohli-Pant stand was broken.

Bumrah did give India a late boost with Elgar's wicket, caught by Pujara at first slip. In the last test, Elgar made 96 not out to see South Africa to a series-leveling victory.

That meant the stage was set for a decider at Cape Town's famed ground in the shadow of Table Mountain, but no fans will be there to witness it. The entire series has been played without spectators because of the coronavirus.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 12, 2022 15:04:20 IST

